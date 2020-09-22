With a strong legal case and the interests of all parties to keep the company solvent, I remain bullish on the prospect of a turnaround.

CMS lawsuit remains the biggest overhang, but also an opportunity if it goes in the company's favour.

Terlipressin's rejection is a huge blow to the diversification effort, but likely a delay rather than a scrapping of the entire program.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) seems to be a protagonist in the famous series, A Series Of Unfortunate Events. The company has faced multiple black swan events that are out of its control, with the latest being a complete response letter ("CRL") for Terlipressin. But a CRL is the least of its problem. CMS lawsuit is the critical overhanging issue. From a probabilistic valuation standpoint, MNK remains grossly undervalued with a conservative target of $8.

Terlipressin delayed, not abandoned

Terlipressin was issued a CRL by the FDA citing more information is required to support a positive risk-benefit profile. There was one common concern flagged out in the advisory committee: risk mitigation strategy for respiratory failures and related respiratory and sepsis events was not supported by data. Given Terlipressin has been in the market to treat hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1) for 10 years, there would be sufficient observational data generated that could be used to correct this information deficiency. This was also the suggested pathway by one of the advisory committee members.

With potential peak sales of $300 million and likely no additional trial required, it seems to be ideal for the company to resubmit more data, which will delay approval by at least a year (6 months to prepare the data and another 6 months for review under class 2 resubmission). Approval will likely only be possible in late 2021/2022.

Overall, the company has experienced multiple pipeline setbacks with VTS-270, CPP-1X, Stannsoporfin and now, Terlipressin. However, Terlipressin is more likely delayed than abandoned.

CMS lawsuit remains the key overhang

Investors remain more concerned about the existing lawsuits over the pipeline. The recent potential bankruptcy news of the entire company has not been taken well. Management was forced to consider the option as a result of floundering business performance (versus last year due to COVID-19 impact) and the double whammy of opioid and CMS suits.

Investors were initially optimistic of an opioid resolution, which had been derailed as a result of a negative CMS judgement. Management is likely negotiating a new settlement in light of the judgement. It could be seen as a positive in that the company will likely be negotiating a lower cash upfront structure. It is in the best interest of the plaintiffs for the company to remain solvent, as they will be making a windfall off the stock once the financial uncertainties are removed.

I remain of the stance that CMS did not have the right to demand retroactive payments, given its initial guidance to grant a change in base date. This change was approved, with CMS having access to all relevant information: Acthar is an old drug, there is a new NDA for Acthar that was approved for Infantile Spasm, and the corresponding NDA number assigned was an administrative one.

To assess the probability of a successful appeal, historical data is one of the best source for data points. Between 2006 and 2015, the D.C. Circuit reversed or vacated a lower court judgment for 64% of cases heard (only 4% of cases heard). With a strong legal case of the company and high reversal rates, I believe the company's chance of a successful appeal is more than even.

Nonetheless, a negative CMS outcome remains a possibility and one with cascading effects. The biggest being the inability to meet financial covenant for the $900 million revolver in Q1 2021 (5x net debt to EBITDA). Failure to do so will immediately trigger a default and subsequent insolvency filing.

The company still has another option open - restructure its debt. With unsecured bonds at 20-30% of face value, the company could attempt another discounted debt exchange to reduce its gross debt to remain in compliant with the revolver's financial covenant. However, a CMS win will exacerbate uncertainties in the company as the DOJ and insurer suits gain more credibility. With the increased potential for huge damages, management might still opt for the bankruptcy route.

In some cases, Chapter 11 might not be a terrible news for investors as current shares are exchanged for a smaller stake in the new company. However, this is unlikely to be the case here. Management has stated clearly there is a possibility for shareholders to be completely wiped out.

Overall, the future of the company rests on the CMS appeal verdict. Investors have rightly recognised this as the biggest overhang, but are overly bearish on the company's prospect of winning the appeal. The overbearishness is evident in MNK's rock-bottom valuation even among its peers.

Valuation remains attractive

Table 1: Peer comparison table

Source: Author's research (MNK's FY20 numbers based on analysts' estimates)

MNK's peers have not participated in the stock market rally as investors back away from highly leveraged firms, and opioid remains an overhang for these companies. Despite relatively weaker business performance than its peers, MNK's stock price remains one of the lowest valued albeit for a reason: CMS suit.

Table 2: Peer comparison valuation table

Source: Author's research (based on valuation metrics in Table 1 and a share count of 101 million inclusive of 20% share issuance for opioid settlement)

Based on the average median valuation, MNK remains grossly undervalued among its peers with an average target price of $16. Accounting for a 50-50 coin toss of an appeal result and assigning the worst case of $0 if the company loses the appeal, MNK still holds a value of $8, representing a >900% upside.

The above is likely still a conservative valuation as a positive resolution of the CMS suit will translate to an opioid settlement and remove all major uncertainties from the company. In such a scenario, I foresee the company easily commanding a 10x EBITDA multiple (healthy value, much lower than current industry valuation). Accounting for a much lower FY21 EBITDA ($802 million), it will translate to a $35 target price.

Conclusion

No doubt, MNK remains a very risky investment and bankruptcy is a possibility. However, the current price is accounting for a far higher probability of insolvency than what the facts are indicating. With a strong legal case and the interests of all parties to keep the company solvent, I remain bullish on the prospect of a turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.