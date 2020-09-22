We see a gradual realization of these factors culminating in multiple expansion driving a 50% increase in share prices over the next 12 months as investors gravitate to the story.

We also see no meaningful impact on BCEI operations from recent seemingly threatening regulatory rumors in Colorado.

Because of this, the Street currently sees 2021 as a cash neutral year while employing a higher oil price deck than we do.

The company can achieve a 2021 maintenance program for significantly less than the Street currently expects while moving into a cash positive position.

We spent an hour on the phone with Bonanza Creek (NYSE:BCEI) senior management earlier this week to better understand the game plan as we approach 2021 and a restart of completion operations. We came away from the call with increased confidence in a number of aspects of this long followed and held Z4 name.

The Pre Nutshell: BCEI is a pure-play DJ Basin story. They are oily but low cost. Unlike many of their peers they are low debt and headed to no debt and are set to build cash in 2021 even at a fairly low oil price deck. They are rural and the potential for increased setbacks on their acreage is highly likely to have minimal to no impact (also unlike their more urban peers). The game plan is one of volume maintenance and preparation. Maintaining volumes at 2020-ish levels while improving the balance sheet and preparing for the future while prices are low. The 2021 program is to be achieved via utilization of a portion of their sizable inventory of Drilled but Uncompleted wells (DUCs).

The 2021 Program:

BCEI has over 30 gross DUCs in inventory. While we expect the company to have minimal capital spending through year-end 2020 they plan to hit the ground running early next year completing three pads of 10 wells each in succession.

30 gross DUCs in inventory. While we expect the company to have minimal capital spending through year-end 2020 they plan to hit the ground running early next year completing three pads of 10 wells each in succession. We expect this program to cost roughly $70 mm (roughly 2/3rds of the 8/8ths $5 mm well cost x their 70% working interest) and excluding thoughts of a potential $15 mm bump if their non-operated program to the south headed up by OXY at French Lake sees activity in late 2021. As of last notice from the operator that was the plan. French Lake is not expected to contribute to volumes next year. We note Street consensus for 2021 spending is considerably higher than our estimate, at $135 mm and this may be due to a thought that BCEI completely replenishes their DUC inventory as they complete the existing ones but this is not our understanding, at least not in a $40-ish type WTI environment. As year-end 2020 approaches, we strongly suspect this number will fall more into line with our thoughts. We also expect this falling into line to highlight greater than currently Street expected free cash flow.

Given the lack of current activity, we expect volumes to dip in 4Q20 and 1Q21 before rising with the new completions to achieve a flattish YoY 2021.

Note that our thoughts are predicated on a $40-ish type WTI oil world next year. At that level, we anticipate substantial under-spend (please see the "program" section of the cheat sheet below). Note also that we run numbers at $30 and $50 as well and those figures are included in the table. The $50 number figure assumes some modest 2H21 growth from additional drill and completion spending but we are not expecting $50 at this time next year (see note below).

Balance Sheet: Low debt, going to no debt, then cash build.

As of early August, the company had $53 mm on the revolver and no senior debt. Anticipated 2H20 cash flow will be applied to this balance. Note that 2H20 is essentially 100% hedged for oil at $48 or better.

This is the strongest balance sheet of any public company in the DJ and among the strongest in NAM upstream.

What to do with the cash?

Common dividend? Too early. In our view, it is too early for them to seriously contemplate a common dividend. You want a dividend to be sustainable and they need more scale for that given the volatility in commodity prices.

Variable dividend? No thanks. We also don't see the utility of a variable dividend which has been talked about increasingly of late by some sell-siders as a good use of funds, perhaps to entice shareholders and perhaps as an insurance policy capital discipline but discipline is not a real concern here.

Share buyback? Maybe but this is already a thin trader and we think institutions contemplating a position would be pleased with a greater float, not a smaller one.

Bolt-on Acquisition? Yes, they have an ongoing program that, especially at times like these, where some participants are financially stressed, that it makes sense for them to increase working interests in areas they know well.

Larger deals? Probably not, and for that, we'd like to see them use shares.

Valuation: Despite the positives, the name remains inexpensive.

BCEI is trading at a low TEV/2020E EBITDA multiple of 2.8x.

In 2021, the multiple is a little higher at 3.1x on our $40 deck due to a more lightly hedged nature of next year (see hedge section in the cheat sheet below) and our EBITDA estimate is shallow to the Street as consensus for next year is at $45. We don't mind being conservative on that. Management has been working to opportunistically bolster the hedge book in the months since quarter-end and our sense is that they too view oil with a cautious eye next year.

While the 2021 EBITDA multiple is slightly higher than 2020, both are too low in our view given the balance sheet and low capital cost maintenance program the company has at hand. Our sense is the Colorado discount is at play to the tune of at least two multiples on the 2021 valuation. Greater clarification on the regulatory front should help ease the discount.

