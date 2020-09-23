The More It Drops, The More I Buy

We believe that the fears are overblown and explain how you can profit.

The rise in COVID-19 cases and the risk of further lockdowns is negatively impacting the market sentiment of REITs.

A lot of individual REITs sold off earlier this year and have not yet recovered.

The REIT market sold off by ~40% earlier this year and has since then recovered a good portion of its losses. Nonetheless, many individual names remain down very significantly:

Simon Property Group (SPG): Down 58%

(SPG): Down 58% Boston Properties (BXP): Down 45%

(BXP): Down 45% Host Hotel (HST): Down 45%

(HST): Down 45% EPR Properties (EPR): Down 65%

(EPR): Down 65% Welltower (WELL): Down 42%

(WELL): Down 42% Ventas (VTR): Down 45%

(VTR): Down 45% National Retail Properties (NNN): Down 42%

These are all so-called “blue-chip” REITs, and despite enjoying strong long-term prospects, they have failed to recover their recent losses. Opposite of that, many of these firms suffered another sell-off over the past few days.

What's Happening?

There are many factors at play here, but one common concern for the REIT market is the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

source

REITs crashed earlier this year because the rapid rise in covid cases led to lockdowns, missed rent payments, and defaulting tenants.

Now that we go into the fall, and the weather turns colder, many fear that a second wave could already be on its way.

Projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts that at this pace, there will be nearly 400,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the US by the end of this year. That’s up from around 200,000 today:

source

If we ease on current mandates, things could get even worse. On the other hand, if we increase restrictions, many lives could be saved.

Some argue that there's “no way” we go into further lockdowns. Yet, Israel just did that with a second national lockdown.

It's impossible to know what happens next, but the risk of another round of lockdowns is making REIT investors very nervous.

Is Now Time to Sell Ahead of the Storm?

We are doing the opposite. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on a number of REITs after the recent drop. And the more they drop, the more we will buy. Here's why.

REITs and COVID-19: Why Fears Are Overblown

The common wisdom is to avoid REITs because the rising COVID-19 cases will lead to poor performance in the coming years.

Yet, when we study market history, current fundamentals, and valuation, we come to very different conclusions.

Contrary to popular belief, most REITs have continued to perform very well during this crisis and are now deeply undervalued.

Below we discuss some market history, fundamentals, and valuations.

Lessons from History: The Durability of Real Estate

First off, we should acknowledge that real estate investments have existed for centuries. They have stood the test of time and always bounced back from every past crisis.

This includes pandemics, world wars, terrorist attacks, technological advancements, countless recessions, and other financial crises.

Just the other day, I was walking through the old town of Tallinn, Estonia, which is one of the oldest medieval towns in Europe. Most buildings were built during the 13th and 16th centuries, and yet, their rents and values have never been greater than today:

source

Sure there has been many crises. Some were very severe. But quality real estate is limited, necessary and flexible - giving it remarkable durability and stability in value. Everyone in the world needs shelter to live, farmland to grow food, factories to manufacture goods, warehouses to store them, etc. Real estate is absolutely needed for the prosperity of the human race and this won't change anytime soon.

The same applies to the REIT market. REITs have not existed for centuries, but they have existed for more than 50 years. They have gone through many crises over the years, but it has always been a great time to buy REITs after a crash:

As an example, the last time REITs were so cheap, it was back in 2008-2009, and they nearly tripled in the following two years. To repeat myself: It has always been a good idea to invest in REITs when they were discounted:

Before you scream “this time is different,” let us review the current fundamentals of the REIT market.

Current Fundamentals Are Much Stronger Than You Think

The financial media has painted the picture that REITs are in great trouble due to their exposure of office and malls, missed rent payments, and over-leveraged balance sheets.

This couldn’t be further from the truth.

First off, 90% of REITs do not even invest in office buildings or malls. Instead they invest in much more resilient property sectors such as single family houses, apartment communities, warehouses, distribution centers, grocery stores, manufactured housing, farmland, timberland, cell towers, hospitals, self storage, data centers, student housing etc.

The REIT market is very diverse, and troubled mall and office REITs are a minority. Yet, they get all the attention because negative stories sell better. Many property sectors are booming right now, but you rarely hear about them. As an example, industrial real estate is in very high demand due to the return of onshoring and the rise of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies which lease a lot of space:

source

Secondly, all the claims that REITs cannot collect rent have been greatly exaggerated. The reality is that most REITs have enjoyed near 100% rent collection rates through this entire crisis. Most REITs have long-term leases and own properties that aren’t greatly affected.

Yet, because retail REITs struggled during lockdowns, the entire REIT sector took a black eye and remain hated to this day.

source

Finally, you also often hear that REITs are overleveraged time bombs that cannot sustain lockdowns without going bankrupt.

The reality is that most REITs have years of liquidity, if needed. Balance sheets are the strongest they are ever been. Maturities are well staggered. And leverage is low at a ~35%-40% loan to value on average:

source

So most REITs own highly defensive properties that aren’t greatly affected by this crisis. Most REITs continue to enjoy near-100% rent collection rates. And balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been.

Surely, these strong fundamentals must be appreciated by the market and rewarded with a high valuation in a 0% interest rate environment, right?

No. Valuations Are at a Near 10-Year Low

As already mentioned in the introduction of this article, most REITs continue to trade at exceptionally low valuations.

Based on FFO multiples, most REITs trade at 4-8x cash flow. Only the larger REITs, which are a minority, trade today at healthy valuations:

Based on P/NAV multiples, most REITs trade at a 20%-40% discount to already-reduced NAVs. If you left NAVs unadjusted, then the discounts would be closer to 30%-60% in most cases:

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the yield spreads as compared to the 10-year treasury have now reached a 10-year high:

To this day, you can find a number of “blue-chip” REITs with safe and growing dividends offered at a yield in excess of 6% - even as the 10-year Treasury yields only 0.6%.

That’s one of the highest yield spreads ever recorded in history.

A great example would be W.P Carey (WPC). It has an investment grade rated balance sheet. It owns mostly defensive industrial properties. It enjoys near 100% rent collection rates. It has increased its dividend for over 20 years in a row, including in 2000, 2008, and even in 2020. And yet, it's currently offered at a 6.5% dividend yield.

At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and invest in these types of undervalued REITs. Right now, our Core Portfolio enjoys a 7% dividend yield and this is achieved with a conservative 55% payout ratio. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings trade at just ~6x FFO – providing great margin of safety and future upside potential. This is the most opportunistic valuation in 10 years for our Portfolio.

A Big Catalyst That Remains Underappreciated

We think that the positive impact of the 0% interest rate policy more than outweighs the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on REIT valuations.

Sure, some rents will go missing and cash flow will drop a bit in the near term. This is normal in a recession.

However, the impact of the 0% interest rate policy has been greatly underappreciated so far. And as the narrative slowly shifts from “avoid REITs due to COVID-19” to “buy REITs for income in a yieldless world,” we expect them to surge to much higher valuations.

Lower interest rates benefit REITs on three fronts:

Higher cash flow: Lower interest expense means that there's more cash flow left for shareholders.

Lower interest expense means that there's more cash flow left for shareholders. Faster growth: Lower cost of capital also makes future investments more accretive.

Lower cost of capital also makes future investments more accretive. Greater valuations: FFO multiples and interest rates have an inverse relationship. When rates drop lower, REIT valuations tend to go higher.

The third point is the most important and yet, it remains completely ignored to this day.

With interest rates at 0%, we believe that it's only a question of time before yield-starved investors return to the REIT sector and cause a bidding war.

Many REITs offer sustainable and growing 4%-6% dividend yields. That’s just not going to last in a 0% interest rate world. As fears dissipate, yield-starved investors will return to REITs, prices will be bid up, yields will compress, and total returns will be very significant for those who buy them today.

This has always been true in the past and we do no think that this time will be any different. For this reason, the more REITs drop, the more we buy. We think like long-term oriented landlords, and not like traders. Anything can happen in the short run, but only one thing can happen in the long run: A recovery. Buy today. Profit tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG; WELL; EPR; NNN; WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.