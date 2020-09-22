As it trades at a significant discount to peers and has no debt, the company is a potential takeover target for a larger producer.

The Cote gold project has an NPV of $2.5 billion and 25.9% IRR at $1,900/oz gold but does not appear very robust at lower prices.

IAMGOLD and its new CEO are working to right the ship after a difficult year.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is looking to turn things around after a challenging 2019 that saw production halted at its core operations, in addition to several fatalities, significant layoffs, and its major development project being put on hold.

The company is a 700,000-800,000 ounce per year producer with three mines across Africa, North and South America, and a significant new development asset in the Cote gold project in Ontario, Canada.

In the last year, IAMGOLD is up only 6%, while the gold miners index (GDX) climbed close to 40%, and the price of gold is up 30%. IAMGOLD's peer group is handily outperforming the company, and new CEO Stothart has his work cut out for him after taking the reins earlier in 2020.

One-year share price performance

(Source: YCharts)

Cote: A Critical Growth Project That Requires High Gold Prices

This July, management announced the construction decision to go ahead with the Cote gold project in Ontario (again). This news came after construction at Cote was initially halted in January 2019 due to low gold prices.

Cote is projected to produce 367,000 ounces a year at an all-in sustaining cost of $771/oz over its 18-year life. Based on current production figures, this would lead to an increase of roughly 70% over their current throughput, which is a meaningful increase and would vault them into the bigger tier of global gold producers. However, this increase will be offset a few years later by an expected drop in production at Essakane.

The company expects to spend $900 million over the next four years for its share of the construction costs to put Cote into production. The project is a joint venture with Japanese heavyweight Sumitomo, with IAMGOLD ultimately owning an effective 64.75% stake in the project. Sumitomo entered the project in mid-2017 by paying $195 million for its 30% interest in the JV.

At $1,350/oz gold, the project's feasibility study gives a net present value of $1.1 billion and a lacklustre IRR of 15.3%, with an initial capex bill of $1.3 billion followed by another $1 billion in sustaining capex over the mine's life. When looking at a higher gold price of $1,700/oz, the NPV jumps to $2 billion with a 22.4% IRR.

While the project has a large resource and production profile, the life of mine grade of 0.96 g/t gold with a strip ratio of 2.7:1 is underwhelming for a project in northern Canada, where operating costs are typically high compared to most jurisdictions. There is not much margin for this project to weather a potential cycle of lower gold prices over its lifetime.

By restarting construction this year, management expects to reach commercial production in Q4 of 2023.

The company has a strong financial position with $838 million in cash with an added credit facility of $500 million. Overall, they have total liquidity of $1.3 billion versus $400 million in long-term debt, allowing them to self-fund the capex bill for Cote over the next four years.

Asset portfolio overview

(Source: Company presentation)

Depressed Valuation Could Make IAMGOLD a Target for Bigger Miners

IAMGOLD's three existing operations include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. Each mine had its own issues last year, and management is trying to move forward after a difficult year operationally that led to its share price significantly lagging the rest of the gold market.

With close to 17 million ounces in proven and probable reserves, and over 27 million ounces in measured and indicated resources (roughly split evenly between West Africa, North and South America), the company trades at a very reasonable level around $100 per ounce.

$ per ounce valuation comparison

(Source: Company presentation)

Maybe in part due to their own low valuation, management has indicated they are not interested in pursuing any M&A transactions, instead focusing on the development of Cote and other internal expansion projects.

The company's immediate focus is on finishing the ramp-up of the Saramacca project in Suriname and starting construction of Cote. Down the list, they've discussed advancing the Boto project in Senegal (2 million ounces at 1.6 g/t gold in M&I resources) and Nelligan in Quebec (3.2 million ounces at 1.0 g/t gold).

Essakane forecast production

(Source: Company presentation)

Essakane, currently IAMGOLD's biggest mine, is facing a production dropoff in 2026. As the mine goes from mining hardrock to heap leach material, output drops 83% from an average of 430,000 ounces per year to only 74,000 ounces annually. That's a key reason why bringing Cote online for 2024 is critical to the company being able to maintain production in the future if they cannot discover further ounces at Essakane.

Westwood, IAMGOLD's high-grade gold mine in Quebec that went into production in 2015, now seems to be having some issues. Before the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had already released lower guidance and stated they would be re-engineering the operation. It appears there were some geotechnical issues in the mine with poor rock conditions underground, and they are now looking at decreased production over the remainder of the mine's life. IAMGOLD also took an impairment charge of $395 million at the end of last year in relation to the updated outlook going forward.

Management has a sale agreement in place for the Sadiola operation in Mali, a joint venture with AngloGold (NYSE:AU) where they own 41%, but the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the political turmoil in the West African country have led to a pause in the sale process. Sadiola had exhausted its reserve base of oxide ore, and so it made sense to offload the project. The situation in Mali remains unclear after a military coup, and so, the closing of the deal is up in the air as it requires final government approvals.

P/NAV valuation comparison

(Source: Company presentation)

Even though management says they are not going to be buyers, they may be forced to become sellers before too long. With the lowest trading multiples in the sector, at only 0.5x P/NAV, a larger gold producer could take a look at acquiring IAMGOLD for cheap and keeping whichever assets it likes best. As there are not a lot of synergies between each of IAMGOLD's projects across three different continents, they could also look at selling off individual assets to buyers more focused on each specific region.

Concluding Thoughts

After a year to forget in 2019, IAMGOLD is trading at a significant discount to the mid-tier gold sector. The company has a significant new growth asset that could bring its annual production profile north of 1 million ounces within the next few years, which could lead to a re-rating for the company or a takeover by a bigger producer.

The Cote project, which was previously in construction but was put on hold during low prices, is now back on the table. The company recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony and is guiding for initial production within three years.

Cote is a big, low-margin project with over 7 million ounces of gold in proven and probable reserves. With gold near all-time highs, this is the window of opportunity for management to begin construction, and they have to hope that prices remain high until the first gold is poured. This project would not likely go ahead at lower prices, but the company is also under pressure to increase production in light of an upcoming drop in output at Essakane.

Management is trying to bring the stock back to life with a new growth project, and with the company trading at a very low valuation compared to peers, it may be a takeover target for growth-hungry midtiers or majors. If they can bring Cote online and gold prices remain elevated, they should at least get closer to trading in line with their peer group, which would mean a material increase from the current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.