A 10% Drop And Theories Of Doom And Gloom

The current correction is providing a solid opportunity to nibble the stocks you always wanted to buy. If in doubt, think Healthcare and Technology.

4 out of 5 times when markets drop from all-time highs, they recover with the max draw down of only 20%.

Even though the markets dropped just 10% after an incredible run, the naysayers have come back with the theories of doom and gloom.

It was the Labor Day weekend and a good friend was visiting. Considering my interest in investing, we always end up talking about stocks and markets in general. I know that most of my friends are still a bit new to investing, so I do advise them about nibbling stocks whenever they can. But to my surprise, this is how my recent conversation goes:

Me: Did you end up buying anything recently? My friend: I did. Back in March, after we had that conversation, I did end up buying Shopify and it has been great. Me: That's amazing. Yeah, markets should do well in general. So, I continue to follow my strategy of buying and holding. My friend: Yep, but you know people who invested in March, ended up doubling their money. I know someone who invested a ton at that time and now has almost 2X the amount. The market just goes in one direction! Me: Wow! My friend: Btw, do you remember the pre-con condo I bought. Me: Yep, what about that? (He bought a pre-construction condo pre-Covid with a 5% down payment and needs to pay another 15% in the next 12-18 months) My friend: I'm negotiating with the builder to delay the payment by 6-12 months so I can invest that money in the market and make another 10-20%. Me: (My heart rate started to go up!!!) Are you sure about that? You never know how the market may look like in the next 3-6 months. My friend: I know what I'm doing.

We ended the conversation there.

But what do you guys think? Isn't this the sign of irrational exuberance? The belief that no matter what, markets will go up, so beg, borrow, steal, and put all that money in the stocks. Ben Carlson alluded to this recently in one of his podcasts and wisely said that a multi-leg down market stretching over multiple months/years may only break this notion especially among the new investors.

And I'm very sure that you may have also heard/read/experienced a similar story in the recent past. So, considering all the buoyance, should we all take a deep breath and click that button 'Close all positions'?

This is the classic conundrum. We all know that at certain times, markets or particular stocks do get overstretched. But what we don't know is how long this may continue. And we end up leaving a lot of money on the table if we try to time the entries and exits. Let me share an interesting trade I made back in December of 2018 when the whole world was mired in the US-China trade war and stocks were going through a 20%+ correction phase. I saw a great opportunity in Apple which has dropped to close to <$40 (~$155 pre-split) and I bought my typical position. Over the next 10 months or so, the price increased by almost 2/3rd from a PE of <12.5 to 20+. And I was more than happy to cash in my chips considering Apple is a super mature company with a <5% revenue growth YoY. How much more would someone pay?

I'm sure you all know what happened from there on. It went on to double and some more. Now, my fellow investors are more than happy to pay more than 30 times for a company that is struggling to deliver any meaningful growth.

I can act like a saint and say all this doesn't matter, and my decision was right. But that won't be true. I resent selling at $66 (~$265 pre-split), but I also strongly believe that its price has run too far. So, there are areas of the market that are frothy but that's not enough to pull the trigger and go to cash. I recently shared my framework on how I make the selling decision. My selling process is still not perfect (and I don't think anyone has mastered that), but hey, I am continuing to assess and learn.

Having said all that, the key learning lesson is that no one knows what is going to happen, and if anyone says that a crash is coming, it has the same probability of being right as me saying S&P will be crossing 4,000 by June next year. No one has a crystal ball.

I can go ahead and lay down a well-reasoned argument for both the bull and the bear case here, but I don't think that would add any value as the internet and Seeking Alpha are littered with those. What might be more helpful is to share how I'm positioning my portfolio and what I continue to like.

If you have read my past articles, you may already know that ~80% of my net worth is in equities and the rest in real estate. So, pretty much all my liquid money is in equities, and in fact, I have a bit of a margin that I have been trying to reduce in the last few months. I still can't resist if something I like is trading at decent valuations. As I shared in my July and August portfolio updates, I ended up buying Lemonade (LMND), nCino (NCNO), Netflix (NFLX), and Alteryx (AYX) recently. These are all high conviction long-term buys, and I won't mind buying any of these at current prices if I won't have had them. I am continuing to exit my short term/special situation/Covid-19 trades to pay off my margin and also make room for some of the more secular long-term holdings. For example, I sold Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), L Brands (LB), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - partially, and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) over this period. I strongly believe that both Healthcare and Technology have secular tailwinds that will continue to propel them forward. Plus, the recent drop has made them a better buy than where they were 3 weeks earlier. And contrary to the popular opinion, they are not as expensive as I highlighted in my recent industry-focused articles. For example, Facebook is trading at ~31.5 PE with ~20% expected annual EPS growth over the next 3-5 years. Sounds like a great buy to me. Amazon is trading at 30X its cash flow from operations while growing it at 30-40% every year. This is a typical example of a wonderful company at a fair price. I can tell a similar story about any of the following 10 Technology stocks/ETFs. And I definitely like them more after a drop of up to 18% than where they were a few weeks ago. You can read a bit more in-depth perspective on these here. Have a lot of tech. Want to look at other sectors to diversify. Think Healthcare. Check out the following 7 stocks from the sector. Not surprising that they didn't drop as much as their Technology peers. But their long-term returns are as solid as you may see in technology and with less volatility. You can read why I like them here.

Conclusion

The market has been frothy in the last few weeks, so the recent correction comes with no surprise. But that doesn't mean it's all doom and gloom and we are going back to where we were in March, and the markets are going to experience a 30%+ correction. Could this happen? Sure, why not, anything can happen. But there is an even higher probability for the markets to rise back to the all-time highs. Ben Carlson wrote this in June when the market was experiencing a mere 7% drop, and everyone was concerned:

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has experienced an intra-year peak-to-trough pullback of 5% or worse in 65 out of 70 years. So roughly 93% of the time, a 5% correction has taken place from 1950-2019. In this same time frame, almost 40% of the time stocks didn't fall double digits and stayed in the 5-10% range. Another 38% of the time stocks fell 10-20% from the highs and 16% of the time losses were in excess of 20%.

So, for almost 78% of the time (or 4 out of 5 times) when markets dropped, the loss was contained to up to <20%.

I know that there is a lot wrong in the main street and in the economy, and there is no dearth of well-reasoned arguments to sell everything and go to cash. But my advice would be to rather stick with your long-term plans and continue to buy and hold what you like. If you have been keeping cash on the side as you felt that the markets were expensive, here is the time to nibble a few. When in doubt, look at Healthcare and Technology as they have the long-term secular tailwinds that may cover any short-term pains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCNO, LMND, AYX, CMG, FB, AMZN, GOOGL, NFLX, WDAY, NOW, MSFT, TEVA, UNH, CVS, LVGO, SYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.