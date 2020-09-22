Valuation on Siemens Healthineers is okay but not compelling at today's price, but the quality of the imaging business and turnaround potential in diagnostics are worth watching.

After several years of underperformance and share loss, the diagnostics business needs a concerted turnaround effort, and the new Atellica platform won't do it all on its own.

Siemens Healthineers' proposed acquisition of Varian still makes sense, even if the market hasn't loved it, and will add a complementary quality growth driver to the business.

Since its spin-out from Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) in the spring of 2018, Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) has had a rather lackluster run – underperforming the med-tech space by over 20% before the announced acquisition of Varian (VAR) opened the gap even further. While Siemens Healthineers has a market-leading, and quite profitable, imaging business, investors have been disappointed by the lack of progress in the diagnostics business, and it seems fair to assume that with the need to integrate Varian and do whatever is necessary to ensure the success of that large deal, diagnostics may not get the TLC it needs for a while longer.

With the shares underperforming more significantly since the early August announcement of the Varian deal, a lot of premium has been wrung out of Siemens Healthineers shares. It’s still not significantly undervalued, but I can see the possibility of a mid-to-high single-digit annualized return from this level, and if management can deal more effectively with the issues in the diagnostics business, there could be additional upside.

Diagnostics Is The Laggard

Healthineers is a leading player in the imaging space, with #1 positions in MRI, molecular imaging (PET and SPECT scanning), and X-ray, and a very close #2 in CT (just behind General Electric (GE)), with only the ultrasound business not a top player (#5, with high single-digit share, behind GE and Philips (PHG) among others).

In contrast, the diagnostics business is a more distant player in the in vitro diagnostics (or IVD) market, with an 8% share that is well behind Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Abbott (ABT) and that has seen Danaher (DHR) pull ahead in recent years. Making matters worse, Healthineers is even weaker in molecular diagnostics, one of the faster-growing segments of diagnostics.

Healthineers once enjoyed a solid double-digit market share and #2 position in the lab market, not far behind Roche, but Roche, Abbott, and Danaher have all out-innovated and out-maneuvered the company since. Healthineers’ Vista platform was largely a disappointment, with weak sales coverage and service, and Roche trounced them with the cobas platform.

Frankly, the diagnostics business here reminds me a bit of the state of Beckman when Danaher bought that business, though Beckman’s problems were more on the product quality/reliability side more than on product design and service support. In either case, the business suffered for a while, as lab customers have long memories and it’s a long-cycle business, but diligent efforts on Danaher’s part to improve the business have been rewarded with improving share in recent years.

Healthineers has its new Atellica platform, a professional system designed for high-throughout labs, but I’m not so bullish on this driving a major shift. While Atellica closes the gap on Roche’s cobas and Abbott’s Alinity, it doesn’t surpass either, and cobas still offers a best-in-class combination of throughput, footprint, and test menu.

Diagnostics margins had been eroding from the mid-teens into the high-single digits prior to COVID-19 (versus mid-teens at Roche), and the impact COVID-19 has had on lab testing has only worsened the strain. Unlike Roche, Abbott, Danaher, or Becton Dickinson (BDX), Healthineers isn’t much of a participant in COVID-19 testing apart from having an antibody testing platform.

While management is going to be busy integrating Varian for a couple of years, I really think this business needs more attention. Diagnostics offers attractive ongoing revenue growth potential and healthy margins when done right, and I don’t think Healthineers’ business is unfixable, but it will take some real effort, and possibly a little M&A as well.

The Varian Deal Is Still Complementary

The Varian deal vaults Siemens Healthineers back into oncology care in a big way (long ago Siemens was in the radiation oncology linac market). As I wrote in an earlier piece, relative to the growth, margins, and market share Varian enjoys in radiation oncology (where they are far and away the leading company), I believe Healthineers is paying a fair price.

Moreover, I do see some synergy opportunities here above and beyond overlapping costs. Both companies have presences in markets and with customers that the other does not, and that creates some worthwhile cross-selling opportunities. Siemens is particularly strong in European hospital capital equipment, and that could help Varian dislodge Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) in some institutions, and both companies have been viewing emerging markets like China as major long-term opportunities, as both are under-penetrated in terms of imaging and treatment systems per capita.

Acquisitions usually cause some disruption, but I’m not too concerned about that in this particular case. Elekta has been struggling with execution for some time, and even if there are disruptions to Varian during the integration process, I question whether Elekta has the capacity to exploit them to any meaningful extent.

The Outlook

The imaging business should support low-to-mid single-digit growth for a long time, particularly as countries like China upgrade their healthcare systems – China has 5 MRIs per million people versus 21 in Western Europe and 37 in the U.S. Diagnostics is a harder call, while the market can support similar low-to-mid single-digit growth on a long-term basis, Healthineers’ business has lagged its peers/rivals for a very long time and I don’t see a dynamic action plan in place to reverse it – so much so that it makes me wonder if Healthineers management understands why they’re lagging or if they are all that concerned about it. I see a similar long-term growth outlook for radiation oncology, with low single-digit system growth augmented by service and software growth opportunities.

I accordingly value Siemens Healthineers with modeling assumptions that work out to mid-single-digit long-term core growth. I am modeling some improvement in diagnostics, which is arguably bullish and/or giving them more benefit of the doubt than I should. On the margin side, I do expect further improvement from here, with FCF margins reaching the mid-teens and driving double-digit FCF growth (high single-digit after full Varian integration).

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back, and using my growth and margin-based med-tech valuation models, I believe Siemens Healthineers is modestly undervalued, but not at “must buy” levels. I see mid-to-high single-digit return potential here that is broadly similar to what I see from other peers/comps like Abbott, Philips, Stryker (SYK), and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH). I do think the sell-off since the Varian acquisition announcement is a little too much, but with my concerns about the diagnostics business, I would like a somewhat better prospective return before stepping up.

