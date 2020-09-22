The Jobs Picture Continues To Improve

Source: Financial Times

The employment picture seemed dire a few months ago due to the knock on effects of COVID-19. Shelter-in-place policies caused businesses to shut down and left millions of workers displaced. As the economy has slowly reopened, the jobs picture has improved. The August jobs report showed the U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs:

US employers added 1.4m jobs in August, sending the unemployment rate down to 8.4 per cent, below the peak of the great recession, as the labour market rebound advanced in the world's largest economy. According to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, businesses last month continued to rehire some of the workers they shed during the pandemic, albeit at a weaker pace than in July. Even with those gains, which were buoyed by temporary government hiring for the 2020 census, the US has recovered slightly less than half the jobs lost at the start of the coronavirus crisis. The figures showed an encouraging drop in the unemployment rate to 8.4 per cent, putting it well below the 10 per cent seen in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The economy grew at a steady pace during President Trump's first few years in office. The trade war with China hurt economic growth last year, yet unemployment remained extremely low. The pandemic has caused a disruption in business activity. However, the jobs picture appears to be brightening at the right time. If jobs continue to grow, then it could be enough for President Trump to convince voters to stay the course.

Government jobs increased by 344,000, which accounted for 25 percent of gain in non-farm payrolls. The 2020 Census drove temporary hiring during the month. Jobs in the retail trade increased by 249,000, with over half coming from general merchandise stores. Retailers that sell through physical locations temporarily closed stores in March to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Stores are being reopened and employees are returning from furlough, improving the jobs picture.

There were 174,000 jobs added within the leisure and hospitality space. About 75 percent of those new jobs occurred within food and drinking places. This sector has been ravaged by shelter-in-place policies. Certain food and drinking places are allowed to offer outdoor eating, so the sector may be showing signs of life.

Employment in education and health services rose by 147,000, yet is about 1.5 million below February's level. The school season is upon us and teachers around the country are returning to work. It is unclear how many teachers will be needed amid virtual learning, but school re-openings are positive for employment in education and healthcare services.

Unemployment Falls

The unemployment rate during the month was 8.4 percent, down from 10.2 percent in July and 11.1 percent in June. The unemployment rate has consistently been below 5.0 percent for several years. President Trump and former President Obama trumpeted low unemployment as a sign of a strong economy. I believe it may have partially been due to the fact that millions of Americans were no longer looking for the work and thus, were not counted as unemployed. Unemployment of 5.0 percent connotes full-employment. Anything below that usually triggers inflation. However, the U.S. economy has recently enjoyed low unemployment and low inflation. The so-called "Goldilocks Economy" has also been conducive to out-sized stock market gains.

After Q2 GDP fell over 30%, the Federal Reserve's focus could be on keeping the economy from falling deeper into recession. However, GDP may not be able to grow consistently until a vaccine is discovered that can effectively treat COVID-19. Several pharmaceutical companies have drugs in clinical trials that could provide hope. The more drugs in the pipeline, the better. For now, shelter-in-place policies are still being employed, which could tamp down consumer spending and business activity.

The labor participation rate was 61.7 percent, up from 61.4 percent in July and down from 63.2 percent in the year earlier period. It has not been consistently below 63.0 percent since the Carter administration. There were 99.7 million people no longer in the labor force during the month. This was an improvement over July, but compared unfavorably to 95.5 million in the year earlier period. If over 95.0 million people remain outside the labor force after the economy reopens, then it could hurt long-term consumer confidence.

Financial Markets Could Remain Frothy

The Dow Jones (DIA) is up about 1% Y/Y. The performance has come amid a pandemic and a double-digit decline in corporate profits in the second half of 2020. The Federal Reserve provided liquidity to the bond market, which helped financially strapped companies raise more debt to fund themselves. Without the Fed's help, corporations may have been forced to raise new debt at exorbitant rates, potentially digging themselves into a bigger hole. The Fed's vow of support helped revive animal spirits and broader markets.

The Federal Reserve recently announced it would keep interest rates near zero for years until the economy recovers from the pandemic:

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will keep interest rates near zero for years until the U.S. economy heals from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the labor market recovers. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke with reporters to discuss the central bank's decision and answer questions.

After the Financial Crisis of 2008, I assumed low interest rates would be a temporary measure to help revive the economy. Such low rates helped drive prices for assets - stocks, real estate - much higher. A decade later, it appears extremely low interest rates could be a long-term tool to revive the economy. The economy will eventually reopen and GDP growth will pick up. Combined with near zero rates, this is conducive to keeping the stock market frothy and real estate prices elevated.

Conclusion

The timeline for a vaccine to treat COVID-19 has been pushed back until the first half of 2021. Financial markets could become volatile if that timeline changes. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted names that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

