(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Sept 9th. All data herein is from that date or prior.)

Executive Summary:

The fund is the highest risk piece of the Core Portfolio but I like the diversification that it adds and the value it brings. Bond CEFs today are close to fairly valued with some pockets of richly-valued funds. The real estate sector is very cheap and pricing in Armageddon. But I'm a little optimistic that there's some underlying strength starting to form. This is why I increased the weight in the portfolio.

This is a Core Income Portfolio fund and has been for quite some time. More recently, it has suffered along with most other real estate assets, both on the bond side and stock side. The market theory is that the COVID-19 environment will alter consumer behavior radically and that retail and office categories of real estate will be in a permanent and rapid decline.

The only equity exposure we hold in the Core Portfolio is in Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth (JRI). The fund is a mix of stocks, bonds and preferreds all focused on the real estate sector. In this report we will focus on the drivers of this fund and where we think it's headed.

Nuveen Real Asset Growth & Income

The fund's objective is to generate a high amount of current income as well as long-term price appreciation. They invest in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure including common stock, preferreds, and debt. They are restricted to up to 40% in debt securities but can place all of those in non-investment grade issues. So the fund is not a low-risk strategy.

In December, the fund shifted to a managed distribution policy which resulted in a distribution increase on the fund. Remember, changes in the distribution in a fund like JRI almost are meaningless and more of a reflection of the underlying value of the holdings rather than the net investment income production.

Performance In 2020

Two key factors are driving the performance this year outside of general real estate weakness.

The first is leverage. Remember that leverage is a double-edged sword. The fund is levered by 28.5% which is not a large amount. But anytime assets fall by more than 50%, leverage is going to come into play. The fund was forced to delever in March reducing its borrowing from $217M at the start of the year to $148M today.

The second is the large distribution payments. The managed distribution policy ("MDP") is based on the level of NAV. It's typically a percentage distribution rate on NAV, about 8%. As the NAV falls the distribution would eventually be adjusted lower.

The distribution in a fund like this is almost never earned. In other words, the distribution payment is a combination of interest and dividends on the underlying holdings and some return of capital, whether gains (short or long-term) or basis. The problem with that is when you see a large draw down in the NAV and share price, you open yourself up to sequence of returns risk. In other words, you are selling down. The money comes out of the NAV, possibly forcing the fund at the bottom to raise the cash for your payment. Unless you reinvest it right away, that capital wasn't in the fund to participate in the rebound.

The combination of the deleveraging and the distribution payments means you see a permanent impairment to the NAV.

The rebound has been robust but not complete. While the large-cap equity indices have fully recovered, most bond areas have not. That's especially the case with real estate for the issues plaguing it which we touched on earlier.

In addition to the above, coming out of the first quarter, the fund was underweight equities. So they were not positioned correctly for the rebound. Of course they could not foresee that we would have the shortest bear market in history.

Here's there second quarter winners and losers commentary:

Contrary to first quarter, energy exposure in the infrastructure preferred segment contributed to results. Energy infrastructure had been significantly impacted by reduced demand for oil due to travel restrictions and shelter-in-place policies. Elevated supply, cratering demand and dramatic price declines for oil early in the year reduced the need for infrastructure assets as drillers and exploration and production companies cut activity and expenditures. As economies reopened and the summer driving season arrived, these trends reversed and buoyed the price of oil and the energy sector. While we had reduced the Fund's energy exposure early in the first quarter, we remained committed to high-quality positions within the midstream preferred group. The Fund's infrastructure common equity portfolio detracted the most from relative performance. All of the underperformance was the result of its lack of exposure to the transportation areas (airports and toll roads) within infrastructure. Both groups rallied significantly based on an improving recovery outlook, similar to the dynamics that drove energy higher, and posted some of the strongest returns within the infrastructure equity universe. However, given the Fund's mandate of providing a high level of income, we are precluded from owning most of the opportunity set within airports and toll roads because their dividends simply aren't high enough. As a result, the Fund is positioned with a significant underweight to both segments, which detracted from absolute and relative performance during the second quarter.

In conclusion, I'm not that happy with how they performed during the pandemic and subsequent few months but I do like the performance more recently. That's what caused me to increase the weight in the Core Portfolio this month. In the trailing month, the NAV is up 42 cents (+2.92%). Given the overvaluation in other areas of the equity market, some investors seem to be looking for value in the still beaten down areas.

The Portfolio Today

The fund holds 436 positions across the capital structure. The risk is a bit higher as they currently hold larger allocations to "non debt" areas of the market. The largest allocation is to infrastructure preferreds at 27%. These include names like Nextera Energy (NNE.N), Nustar Energy LP (NS.B), Embridge, DTE Energy, etc.

Common equity is just over 40% of the portfolio split between "infrastructure" common which may typically be classified in either the utilities or industrial sectors and "real estate" common most commonly referred to as REITs. The largest holdings being Stag Industrial (STAG), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP) on the REIT side. On the infrastructure side, it's Duke Energy (DUK), Enel SPA (ENEL), PPL Corp (PPL), and Southern Co (SO).

On the bond side, they own a combination of corporate bonds and senior loans, from a mix of industries. For example, the largest position is from American Campus Communities, but the second largest bond holding is Genesee & Wyoming term loan following by Cheniere Energy and Marriott International. For people who think this fund is a plain vanilla real estate fund, they would be incorrect.

Overall credit quality on the bond side of the book is split between investment grade and non-investment grade. 14% of the holdings are not rated and just 7.6% of the fund's bonds are below BB. So generally speaking, the bonds are of relatively decent quality.

Valuation and Distribution

The fund continues to trade at a very large discount to NAV at -15.4%. Long-term average discounts are much tighter at -11% to -12%. But I do think some of that added spread is due to the massive amount of uncertainty facing the real estate sector.

Most real estate CEFs are trading at very wide discounts today given that uncertainty. This is certainty not relegated to JRI alone. In my mind, if the discounts are going to close it will be because of a rising tide lifting all boats in the space.

The loan standout is Cohen and Steers Total Return (RFI) trading at just a -1.32% discount. That's a sell in my opinion. Those that own it should think about rotating to JRI or another fund like Cohen and Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI).

The distribution, as we note above, is a MDP and not earned. If we look at the most recent 19a notice, just 55% of the distribution is "earned." The rest comes from return of capital. So trims to the distribution, as well as increases, are largely driven by the movement in the NAVs. The adjustments by Nuveen are not done regularly. But if the NAV continues to increase, we could see another increase to the distribution, bringing it back in line with the 8% rate target.

Concluding Thoughts

This is not a "safe" fund by any means. There are a lot of utilities positions that they deem as "infrastructure" but are more like energy substitutes. To me, that's risk. The original purchases of JRI in the Core Portfolio date back to 2016 were just over $15 per share. At $12.51, on a capital loss basis, we are down 16.7%. Of course, we have been receiving significant monthly distributions in the process of those four-plus years.

Total return since then is about 14.25% or 3.12% per annum. Not great although we are looking at it through a lens of being in a current trough. With stock valuations at their lofty levels, it makes sense that we may see some rotation into still beaten down sectors. The dispersion among the underlying market sectors is massive today. The spread between the Russell 1000 Growth and Russell 1000 Value is at its largest level for a one-year period, since 1999.

I'm a contrarian by nature and I do think given the rebound in other areas of the market, some money will find itself into "safer" (compared to tech stocks) sectors. This is why I increased the fund's weight in the Core Portfolio. Second, bond CEFs are trading much tighter and I'm not wild on the current valuations in much of the space (there remains some pockets of opportunity).

