Let's Look At The Most Undervalued, Quality U.S. Companies

In this article, I show you the "most" undervalued of them - from each sector, and express my current stance on each.

Out of my list of several hundred companies, multiple companies from the NA market are currently trading at undervaluations of double-digit percentages to what I consider to be fair value.

Given that we're in one of the most overvalued markets in decades, picking the right investments in order to build a safe and conservative portfolio with good potential for capital appreciation and annual returns in a market that's set to underperform is crucial.

(Source: Unsplash)

One thing we as investors can look at is a company's valuation with respect to its forecasts, history, and fundamentals - one of the primary set of indicators I go on when I invest in my portfolio on a continual, weekly basis.

In this article, we'll look at the most undervalued companies I follow.

Now, a few rules from the get-go.

Size is a factor. I don't follow small-cap or lower.

I don't follow all stocks - nor even "many" stocks given the size of the NA-based market. I try, however, to follow the most relevant. If you feel that I've missed a relevant company, please let me know.

My fundamental requirements apply. I tend not to include companies rated less than BBB- or companies in serious trouble. I do have a number of companies that are in trouble as a result of COVID-19 however, and these remain on my list.

in trouble as a of COVID-19 however, and these remain on my list. This list will focus on NA Stocks. I'll make a similar article, with picks based on an international profile , later on.

I'll make a similar article, with picks based on an , later on. I don't follow or invest in Energy stocks, given the current trouble I see in the space. For similar picks but in the energy sector, I can only recommend other authors who follow and know the space far better than I do.

better than I do. This is just a quick pick/idea list. If you're interested in any of the companies here - please do more research on the respective company.

With that said, let's look at what we got, and if we have some real bargains to shop for today!

First, let's talk Omnicom Group (OMC). The company is one of the more qualitative advertising stocks in existence, yet trades at levels that would suggest the company is in dire trouble.

The numbers suggest that this is far from the case.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

The company is BBB+ rated, yields nearly 5%, has reaffirmed its 30-year, 43% LTM payout-dividend, trades at a current 3-year average PEG ratio of 1.84X, and the market gives it a multiple to earnings of barely 10.5X. Even trading at exactly the same earnings multiple for the next 4 years, including a 21% drop in 2020E EPS, and a -2% in 2023E (based on current FactSet forecasts), gives us an annual rate of return of nearly 10% based on a 2023 earnings multiple of 10.9X.

If we allow for any sort of recovery in its valuation, this quickly climbs to 15-20% at only an estimated 12-14X multiple. At current valuation, we're looking at a dividend aristocrat trading at a 10X of a 2021E EPS, and a 9.2X 2022 multiple. The market seems to expect this company to fail. I view the fair value for OMC, which typically trades at a valuation premium of 15.65X, to be at least a 15X earnings multiple, which gives us a price target of at least $72.15/share for 2020 and 81/share for 2021. I view OMC to be undervalued 48% at this time.

The company is a "BUY" for me.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) has been brutalized by the market since even before COVID-19. I was relatively "out" of the stock until early 2020, but quickly loaded up and currently have over 1% in my portfolio exposed to VIAC.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

As a result of my extremely low-cost basis, I'm already up nearly 20% on the stock - but I believe Viacom has much more left to give. Valuation could barely be better, with a 5% rate of return even if the company trades towards a negative multiple in 2022 (6.5X). If the forecasts regarding the company's earnings are even slightly true - which by the way includes an -18% EPS drop for 2020E, only to basically recover that loss in 2021-2022, then a flat 7.7X P/E-valuation would return nearly 13% per year until 2022. Even touching a historical fair value of 12-14 - which granted, is a stretch, but not impossible, would put annual rates of return over 30-40%.

The company's LTM EPS payout is around 20%, it has a "Wide" moat, 10 years' worth of dividend tradition, and the PEG ratio shows a company where future earnings are being extremely underestimated/undervalued. The company is BBB-rated and even granting it a ~$45 price target for 2020, this would only indicate a 10X earnings multiple. The same target, once the company recovers, would indicate a 9X and 8.5X multiple going forward respectively. I view ViacomCBS as essentially being paid to wait. It's certainly not risk-free, but the company is BBB-rated and the market is treating one of the largest media giants in the entire nation as though it was an OTC stock.

I view VIAC as a "BUY," and the upside at 49%.

While the previous two communications stocks are companies I view as fairly safe bets, I cannot, unfortunately, say the same for Meredith (MDP). It might even break the "quality" part of the article. I would be remiss not including the company, but unfortunately, MDP is one of those companies where I entered too soon, and the downside turned out to be significant - at least in the short to medium term.

My exposure is so-so - 0.4% - but each bit of exposure means that I've committed hard-earned cash to the company, so regardless of size, Investors should take responsibility for their choices.

The advantages of Meredith are simple. It has a sublime portfolio full of excellent brands, hundreds of millions of digital consumers, and engages nearly 95% of all US women, which is more than both Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN). It has an appealing mix of both national and local brands

(Source: Meredith Earnings Presentation 4Q20)

Unfortunately, on the flip side, COVID-19 caught MDP in the midst of a restructuring and massive reorganization, and the results have been brutal. EPS is negative, everything is down, and the company has dropped to a B rating in terms of credit. It's class 4, as I see things, and is a company that should only be invested in with both eyes open.

While recent results have been positive, the current trends and expectations have the character of a turnaround story - or a company in distress.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Expectations are for earnings to crater in 2020, continue to trough through 2021, and not recover even marginally until 2022. As things stand, I'm underwater about 31% and don't expect this investment to start generating positive returns until 2022 - at the earliest.

However. For those seeking a truly undervalued company and willing to swallow some risk and a zero (current) dividend, I view Meredith as being undervalued around 82%, based on a 2022 9.5X earnings multiple. The company currently trades at around half that, but I view this current valuation as grotesque - if you don't see the core value here, I wouldn't invest in the stock. The reason I remain in the company is my belief in, and the trends in the company's core portfolio and services, which are positive and expected to return to positive levels in the next few quarters.

The name of the game in this article is undervaluation. And Meredith is certainly an undervalued company that I own stock in - though whether you should want to invest should depend on your risk aversion.

Let's move on.

So, a question - How would you go about eroding confidence in a company's turnaround and future potential?

You do a shakeup in management by employing one of the more criticized managers in the business.

Welcome to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

My last article on the company was unfortunately timed, given the announcement of the recruitment of former Rite-Aid (RAD) CEO and the short-term effects this had on the share price. Now, granted, he won't be the CEO of Walgreens - but he'll still be the president of the company. When we look at comments and investor's thoughts back when Standley was replaced in Rite-Aid (Source: Financial Times, "Investors Cheer as Rite Aid Replaces CEO"), it seems uncertain how Walgreens investors are to react to him being put in charge in Walgreens.

Simply put, I view the management change as a very negative catalyst for the company. This reminds me of the flak that AT&T's (T) management drew from analysts and activist shareholders. We need to wait and see how the analysts view WBA in a year.

We'll see how things go here - but until then, we look at company valuation. WBA isn't Rite-Aid, and while a turnaround may be long ways off, we can at least take a look at what we might be getting.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Now, this BBB rated 45-year near-dividend king with a 56% LT debt to cap ratio trades at a multiple of under 8X earnings, despite profits being forecasted to recover going forward after 2020.

In fact, based on current earnings forecasts, which includes a FactSet forecast for earnings to go negative 3% in 2023, WBA could even trade negative to a 6.6X earnings multiple, and you'd still make 5% annual returns on today's valuation and dividend, provided the company continues to generate dividends and acceptable bottom-line earnings. The company's forecasts are fairly indicative historically, with a 9% miss rate with a 10% margin of error on a 1-year basis.

Fundamentally, very few things seem wrong with WBA on paper. The company has good credit, amazing dividend history, a 5% dividend yield, dividend considered "Safe," only a 31% LTM payout ratio (though a 39% 2020 P/O), 7% growth, and a decent chowder number of 12. The moat is considered narrow, and as it stands, services like Morningstar don't have much negative to say about current management - though that's prior to Standley's intro.

I personally have strong doubts in any singular person's ability to destroy a company like Walgreens, though I'd be lying if I said that his recruitment hasn't made me much more conservative with regards to investing here. However, this sort of conservative upside with this sort of fundamentals, this is where I want to live. Even a slight return to something resembling a fair value would result in significant alpha for the investor.

Trading at 9X earnings multiple in 2023 based on a forecasted EPS of 5.4 would result in 15-16% annual returns. Anything above 10X and we're looking at 20-30% annual returns. Given the current negative trends for Walgreens, I value the company at the very lower end of its 3-year average EPS ratio or an 8-9X multiple based on an expected average $5.29 EPS. That gives us a price target range of $42.32-$47.61. I expect the company to continue underperforming for some time, and deserving of such a low multiple, but the current yield of 5% somewhat weighs this up. I'm slowly adding to my position, but have cut my stake target in half due to added uncertainty in management. Nonetheless, Walgreens remains 35% undervalued as I see things.

Moving to tobacco, the largest undervaluation can be found in British American Tobacco (BTI). A BBB+ rated company with a well-covered 7.62% yield trading at what is a <10X earnings multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Despite company earnings never really justifying such a drop in valuation, the company has troughed at these bottoms for around 2 years soon. Going forward, earnings are expected to grow on average 7% per year. There's a degree of ambiguity to these forecasts, as they miss their mark around 20% of the time on a 1-year basis, but the overall strong market position of the company is in the end, as I see it, unthreatened. If you're open to investing in Tobacco, this company should already be on your list. Aside from Altria, which I already own a 1% portfolio stake in, this is the tobacco company I'm currently building my position in.

How good are things looking here?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Good enough that trading at current estimates and a 7.7X multiple in 2023 brings over 13% annual rates of return. The upside is truly considerable here. A return to anything resembling a fair value of 2-3 years ago would bring returns in the 30-40% per year. BTI should, as I see it, be on your list to investigate if you're looking to put money to work at a good yield. There's no need to invest in higher-risk high yield when BTI is trading at these valuations unless you're not open to investing in tobacco.

I view BTI as being undervalued at least 40% from today's share price.

In finance, I still view the Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) as one of the most undervalued companies to be had. Despite some truly excellent share price growth the past months, though it only recaptured some of the drops, the company has far left to go.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Granted, 2020E results are expected to be poor, but with this payout ratio, A-grade credit, and all of the fundamentals we're seeing when we look at RGA, the company is one of the most undervalued financial stocks around, once you start normalizing out earnings and removing non-recurring effects, such as a pandemic.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

There was a time when a return to a standard discounted valuation gave prospective returns of nearly 40%. That's when I built the lion's share of my RGA position. That time is unfortunately over, but we still have nearly 25% rates of return until 2022 once the company recovers. Forecast accuracy is good, only an 8% miss rate on a 2-year basis with a 10% margin of error, and analyst consensus from S&P is clear as well - this company is being severely underestimated by the broader market in anything but a 2-3 year continued pandemic catastrophe. I don't see us being there any longer.

No, the yield isn't the best - but safety and potential, there's no denying here that a company of this quality is very rarely on sale. I give RGA an undervaluation of over 50%, owing to an average, normalized target multiple of 11X, or a price target of $150/share.

In real estate, only one company has the upside, valuation, and continued dividend to justify inclusion here - and that's Simon Property Group (SPG). While many REITs have returned toward normal valuation or continue troughing due to dividend cuts and uncertainty, SPG is somewhere in the middle, not really recovering and not really falling further. Not eliminating the dividend, but cutting it. The company has recovered some since March but trades at grotesque valuations for one of the very few A-rated REITs out there.

Me, I'm not buying more.

Why?

Because as it stands, SPG makes up more than 3% of my entire portfolio, and if/when it recovers in full (10-13X P/FFO multiple), that number will stand at close to 4-4.5%, which will force me to trim the position. I invested mostly as the company was below $60/share, giving me a very appealing YoC. I want to point out to you that the company has in fact recovered some of its steam already. Take a look at the forecast.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Back in March, when most were disparaging over malls and REITs, the company traded at a P/FFO close to 4X. That time is gone - it's now nearly 7X. Forecasts don't show a quick recovery in terms of FFO, but it doesn't show a monumental decline either. All I view as likely is an elimination of the company's previously-relevant valuation premium. So if you invested when SPG traded at close to $200/share, then yeah - you might be underwater for some time.

However, for those of us investing at below $60-70 for this company, I believe us to be in the potential for some excellent returns over the next few years. I don't expect this return to be swift - more or less in line with what we've currently seen over the past 6 months. However, unlike the REIT doubters, I believe this return to be inevitable, and I believe SPG to be worth a long-term 14-15X P/FFO multiple (though not the 10-year premium of above 17-18X). That gives us an undervaluation of 115%, and a prospective reduced dividend payout based on FFO of 60.5%.

CVS Health (CVS) remains one of the most undervalued pharma companies currently available. While the yield is far lower than WBA, I would argue CVS is considerably safer.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

BBB rated, with a nearly 3.5% yield at a current average weighted valuation of 8.14X to earnings, there are very few scenarios that are realistic where this company doesn't generate alpha. Even a forward P/E-multiple expectation based on a forecast EPS growth of 7.5% (with a 100% 2-year accuracy ratio) of 6.9X gives a return of 6-7% - and if we start expecting a recovery in the valuation, potential returns trend between 17% per year at a 9.5X multiple, and 30% at a 13.8X multiple in 2023.

Dividend coverage? Stellar. 28% LTM payout ratio. 13% dividend growth on a 5-year average basis. A chowder number of 16.2, 23 years of dividend growth, a decent moat, a 3-year average PEG ratio of 1.41X. My price target of $95/share represents a below 10X 2023 earnings multiple, far below the historical discount of the company to remain as conservative as possible. The fact is, even trading flat this company will deliver alpha compared to where the market is set to trade over the next few years, and any variance on the positive side will boost your returns significantly.

I'm buying CVS hand over fist - it's one of the companies where I still have a <1% portfolio stake. I bought stock in the company yesterday, and intend to buy more.

Wrapping up

This list represents the stocks, out of those I follow, that I view as the most undervalued currently available. You may note that indeed several sectors are missing. Consumer discretionary stocks aren't specifically targeted, other than through REITs. Basic material stocks aren't represented.

(Source: Unsplash)

We're currently in one of the most overvalued markets anyone has ever seen, and this slims down our investment possibilities. I make monthly "BUY" lists and plans, and even my August/September buying plan has been shot to hell due to rising valuations. 3 companies I meant to invest more in have reached valuations where such investments no longer offer the conservatively-adjusted market-beating returns I'm looking for.

In short, things change very quickly in the current market. It means we should treasure the opportunities that are still available, and mark the one's we missed for future investment. Remember STORE Capital (STOR), for instance? The company recently changed for me, due to its 3-year conservative upside at a 15X P/FFO multiple only returning less than 8% per annum - which is where I say "stop." I'd planned to invest more in the stock, but given my portfolio goals, this is no longer possible.

(Source: Yourquote.in)

Such shifts make articles like this important - in order to highlight what could be some of the best opportunities available. Many of these may certainly not be for everyone, and I'd personally be careful about many of them. Yet none of these are small companies or insignificant, risky pure growth stocks and each of them offer, as I believe, some significant upside for the right investor.

And to be clear, each of the companies mentioned are companies I own in my core dividend growth portfolio, with most at least representing at least a 0.5% stake or higher.

Take a look and see if any of them are interesting to you.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMC, VIAC, MDP, WBA, BTI, CVS, RGA, SPG, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.