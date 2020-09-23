3 Opportunities In Term Trusts To Help Reduce Volatility

The term structure helps create something we call a "tailwind yield" which is the natural price to NAV convergence that occurs as it approaches liquidation.

Additionally, we go over why a term fund helps to reduce overall volatility since the price is tethered to the NAV.

We first discuss what a term trust closed-end fund ("CEF") is and how it differs from other CEFs.

Remember, a term trust CEF structure means that the fund will liquidate at a certain date in the future. A target term trust means that it will liquidate at a certain date AND a certain price (at least they try!). These fund structures, as opposed to a perpetual trust, tend to keep discounts in check as they liquidate at NAV.

Here are the differences for those that may need an illustration:

Perpetual Trust Fund (vast majority of CEFs):

Term Trust Fund (small amount of CEFs):

Target Term Trust:

Why would you consider a Target Term Trust?

The appeal of target term CEFs is two-fold: the defined life of the fund which, like term funds, enables investors to plan to future investments or expenses, and the fact that shareholders know specifically what amount per share the fund is targeting to return. For shareholders who bought on the IPO, this amount is equal to their initial principal investment (Nuveen).

Tailwind Yield

For our newer members, we have mentioned the term "Tailwind yield" many times on the chat. To define that, it is the annualized discount captured as the term fund approaches its liquidation date. Let's run through a hypothetical example.

ABC Fund (ABC) is a term trust fund meaning it liquidates at a certain date in the future. Let's use September 1, 2021. It trades at a -4% discount. As the fund moves through the next 12 months, the price will approach the NAV closing the discount. That is a capital gain to you the shareholder. That 4% gain is the "Tailwind Yield."

The yield can be additive to the actual distribution yield. If ABC fund has a distribution yield of 5%, then the total return yield for the next twelve months, assuming no reduction in the distribution payment, is approximately 9%. We then take that 9% to the market and compare its relative value for the risk being assumed.

Significant tailwind yields are usually fleeting and take an investor being "on top of it" to get in at the right time. In our service, we have a 'Term Funds' sheet that does this for you. We add the Tailwind Yield to the net investment income ("NII") yield, also known as the covered yield (the actual yield that the fund earns which can be calculated by multiplying coverage ratio to the distribution rate). The formula creates our "Total Yield". We then compare that to our required yield which is the threshold of total yield we would require for us to buy shares in the fund.

Here are three options available today:

(1) Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit (BGB)

This is largely a fund that invests in senior loans ("floating rate"). That sector has been out of favor for the last couple of years as short-term rates (LIBOR) have fallen. We recently opined that the senior loan category is one of the cheapest and where you can still find "double-discounts" after a significant rally across most bond CEFs.

Those double-discounts are due to the underlying loans trading, on average, around $92, or 8% below par. That average price implies a large amount of defaults far above the current trailing 12-month rate of 4.1%. So, the loans themselves could appreciate back towards par and create NAV gains and at the same time, the CEFs themselves trade below NAV. That is the double-discount. The average senior loan CEF trades at a -10.1% discount, the widest of any taxable CEF category.

Blackstone/GSO has three funds in the space, BGB, Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit (BGX), and Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate (BSL). Two of the three funds are term trusts, BGB and BSL while BGX is a perpetual trust.

We think BGB is very compelling here, which is why we added to the position in the Core Income Portfolio. The fund trades at a -12.5% discount compared to a -9.4% average spread. It liquidates September 15, 2027, or approximately 7 years from now. So, this is not a near-term play. But, I do think the discount will begin to close in the next few years.

The fund recently cut the distribution by 15% so we could see some post-cut selling pressure create an even large opportunity. The current tailwind yield is 1.8%, which is compelling. The distribution yield is 7.97% for a total yield of 9.8%. That is above our threshold of 11% and we think very attractive today. Plus, we get the underlying double-discount.

(2) Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA)

This is a smaller fund with just over $100M in total assets and 27K shares traded daily. The structure of the fund is a target term, again meaning it liquidates at a certain date and attempts to return a certain price back as well. That certain price is $9.835 per share on December 1, 2024, or just over four years from now.

The current discount is now over -8.1% which gives a very compelling tailwind yield of just under 2%. That means you capture a 2% capital gain each year in addition to the distribution yields.

The total yield is 9.4% today which is above our threshold for a buy rating of 9.0%. The distribution rate is more than earned. Below, you will see the coverage ratio date using three-month rolling earnings for the fund. Not only is the 118% level important but the trend is very strong. Since April, coverage has expanded from 101% to 118% which is not something you see very often in any fund.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

The portfolio is largely invested in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) which have been hit hard in the last 9 months, for obvious reasons. However, the fund's NAV has been recovering strongly. In fact, it was one of the best-performing NAVs in the last month rising 5.51%. The price, however, has only risen 2.2% increasing the discount by over 3.3% during that time period.

We think the discount will tighten up over the next year- if not sooner - as we approach that liquidation date. In addition, sister fund Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) which liquidates one year earlier trades at half of the discount (and is also attractive here with a tailwind yield of 1.4%).

(3) Western Asset High Yield Opps (HYI)

This is a well-managed high-yield corporate bond fund that liquidates September 30, 2025 (so approx. 5 years from now). It is a term trust meaning it liquidates at a certain date but not certain price. The shares trade at a -7.1% discount which creates a tailwind yield of 1.4% per year for the next five years. The NII yield is just under 8% creating a total yield of 9.2% per year. We think in the current environment that is a decent amount for a fund that is NOT levered.

The portfolio is 72% high yield corporate bonds with another 18% in emerging market debt, two-thirds of which are denominated in the local currency rather than the US dollar. The risk in the fund is that 15% of it is invested in CCC-rated debt, very high risk positions.

(Source: Western Asset)

Overall, this is a great fund for your high yield exposure. For those in Blackrock Corporate High Yield (HYT), you should think about swapping out given the discount is under -3% and the fund isn't a term trust.

