I have been bullish on Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) for several years (1,2), and while I maintain my bullish long term view on the company, I think it will struggle in the short and medium-term.

To justify its current valuation, the company has to continue growing at a superb pace, but the current macroeconomic headwinds will make it very challenging. A struggling job market and overall economic weakness will impact Paycom more than the average company. For those reasons, I believe that the company's results will suffer in the next few quarters.

Bullish Long Term View

My bullish thesis on Paycom is based on two main factors: amazing revenue growth with potential for more, and great margins. This can be summarized in the following chart.

Data by YCharts

Whenever I look at these trends, I remind myself why I was so bullish on Paycom. Some companies use aggressive growth strategies that sacrifice efficiency and margins for growth. That's not Paycom. They have grown at an amazing rate while expanding margins and continuing innovation and product development.

I believe that the demand for Human Capital Management software will continue to grow in the long term and that Paycom will be able to capitalize on this trend. However, that's not the focus of the article. Right now I want to highlight what I believe will be significant headwinds for the company in the short and medium-term.

Paycom Revenue Trends

Like most other US businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Paycom's revenue.

In the chart below we can see that growth decelerated significantly in the first two quarters of the year.

Dec 2018 Mar 2019 Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Jun 2020 Guidance Sep 2020 Revenues (USD M) 150.3 199.9 169.3 175 193.4 242.4 181.6 192 YoY % Change 31.8% 29.9% 31.4% 31.3% 28.7% 21.3% 7.3% 9.7% TTM Change 6.8% 8.1% 6.6% 6.4% 6.2% 5.8% 1.6% 2.1%

Source: PAYC Revenue

Paycom had been growing at a quarterly YoY growth rate of around 30%. In the first quarter of the year, that slowed down to around 21%. Things got worse in the next quarter, decreasing to just 7.3% YoY growth. Guidance is not very optimistic either, with management expecting a YoY change of 9.7%.

When looking at the TTM change in revenue, we can see that in the previous year and a half, the company achieved growth rates of over 6%. In the June quarter that fell to just 1.6%, and guidance has it at just 2.1%.

Given all the headwinds, it's remarkable that the company is still growing. Nonetheless, the recent growth numbers do not justify the current valuation.

US Labor Market Conditions Will Lead to Short-Medium Term Weakness

Paycom provides a wide range of cloud-based human capital management software services for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. This makes Paycom's revenue and growth susceptible to US labor market fluctuations, particularly from small and medium-sized enterprises.

In the last few years, with a strong job market, Paycom achieved incredible revenue growth. Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on the labor market and company budgets, I'm unsure if/when they will get back to its previous growth rates.

In the chart below we can see the total number of jobs as reported by the Federal Reserve.

Sources: US Total Non-Farm Employees

From August 2010 to February 2020, the total number of US non-farm employees grew at an annual rate of around 1.64%. Over 22 million jobs were added to the economy in that span. In just a couple of months, due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, the same number of jobs were lost.

Although the recovery has been fast, the total number of jobs is still 7.6% below the peak. For a company that provides human capital software, this is clearly not good.

To test my hypothesis that the job market has a significant impact on Paycom's revenue growth, I ran correlations between the company's revenue and the US employment numbers.

Date Total Non Farm Employement (Millions) YoY % Employment Change Paycom Yearly Revenue YoY % Revenue Change Dec2011 132896 - 57.2 - Dec2012 135072 1.6374% 76.8 34.27% Dec2013 137373 1.7035% 107.6 40.10% Dec2014 140377 2.1867% 150.9 40.24% Dec2015 143097 1.9376% 224.7 48.91% Dec2016 145442 1.6387% 329.1 46.46% Dec2017 147551 1.4501% 433 31.57% Dec2018 149865 1.5683% 566.3 30.79% Dec2019 151998 1.4233% 737.7 30.27%

Sources: US Total Non-Farm Employees, PAYC Revenue

A simple correlation between the total number of US non-farm employees and the company's total revenue give me a correlation coefficient of 95.17%.

However, this correlation is between two variables that had a clear upwards trends. To remove the growth trend, I calculated the % change each year and then ran the correlation again.

This resulted in a correlation coefficient of 62.5%. While this number is much smaller, I believe it's far more relevant since it does not take into account each variable's trends. This seems to indicate that there is indeed an important correlation between Paycom's revenue growth and total employment.

There are some caveats though. First, I ran the correlation with only eight data points, which is a very small sample size. Second, correlation does not imply causality. Third, the number of jobs and the health of the economy are highly correlated, so it could be that Paycom is just strongly affected by business cycles.

Still, given that the coefficient is very high, and that it's supported by a logic theory, I think it's relevant.

Current vs. Historic Valuation

Right now Paycom trades with a PE of around 90.74, and a P/S ratio of 20.18. These are not unusual numbers for the stock, but I believe given the headwinds the company is facing, the valuation is a bit too rich.

Data by YCharts

The 3-year median P/S ratio for the company is around 16. This means the stock is trading with a premium of around 25%, despite being 20% off its all-time high. The P/E numbers tell a similar story, with the 3-year median PE around 80. That implies a premium of around 12.5%.

Several companies in the software space are trading at valuations far above Paycom, and it's possible that the market will assign a higher multiple to the company going forward given the lower interest rates. Nevertheless, I think it's important to keep in mind relative valuations to hopefully avoid buying at a peak.

There's Still Hope

As I've mentioned, I am very optimistic about Paycom's long term growth.

In the short term, I believe the company will see its growth decelerate. However, some things could happen to change my perspective:

Full V-Shaped Recovery in the Job Market: the faster the job recovery, the better for Paycom. If employment grows quickly, it will bode well for Paycom's revenue.

New Products: if Paycom releases new and compelling products, it could result in higher sales from its current customer base.

Higher Ad and Sales Spending: in the last earnings call, Chad Richison - CEO, said the company spent more on advertising than ever. According to him, this led to July 2020 being the company's best month in terms of new business sales. This is a smart move since new customers can turn into recurring revenue, and since the company has big margins, they can take the hit of extra ad spending. This move might hurt the bottom line in the short term but lead to better long term results.

Conclusion

Paycom is a solid long term investment. The company has a great track record and still a lot of room for growth. Nevertheless, given the uncertainties the company is facing, coupled with the choppy markets and the upcoming elections, I'm staying away from it. In a couple of months, once we get more visibility regarding the company's sales and other variables, my opinion could change. If the company can get back on track to achieving similar growth as before, I think its a great buy. Until then, I'll be waiting on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.