Sleep Like A Baby With These A-Rated REITs

Some people enjoy the thrill of adventure through extreme means.

I’m not even talking about bungee jumping or skydiving. A surprising few people die – or even get injured – every year jumping off or out of things far off the ground like that.

Admittedly, that’s because of all the safety features and instructions that come with approved forms of those activities. Otherwise, your odds of regretting the decision increase exponentially.

Perhaps regulations are why people seek out stupider – or, to put it more politely, more unique – sources of entertainment every year. Take what Culture Trip calls “England’s strangest sport.” It’s a title you might agree with once you know something about cheese rolling.

As the website states:

“Every year, during spring, the South West England Gloucester region hosts the annual cheese-rolling event, where people from far and wide travel to watch competitors launch themselves down a hill in pursuit of a round of cheese.”

I happen to know someone who studied at the University of Gloucestershire for a semester who says that “hill” doesn’t do the field of competition justice. It’s apparently an intensely inclined slope. Not a cliff, but still not something you want to launch yourself down for no good reason.

Like after a round of cheese.

The write up continues:

“Sound a bit strange? Let us explain to you how the sport came about and what exactly it entails.”

Even though, apparently, you already have the gist.

No Rules, No Reasons, No Guarantees of Safety

The article states that cheese rolling is “pretty self explanatory, involving:

“… a nine-pound round of Double Gloucester cheese (that’s) rolled from the very top of the hill, and competitors chase after it down to the bottom. The first person across the finish line is crowned winner, with the cheese as their prize. “Originally, the aim was to catch the cheese. However, with its one-second head start and how quickly it gains speed, this becomes pretty difficult – and dangerous! In the past, spectators have been injured by the rolling cheese. And in 2013, the cheese was actually replaced with a foam replica for safety reasons.”

My inside source says she saw the event live in 2005, where she was told people have actually broken their arms, legs, and even necks going for the edible gold. Perhaps that’s in part because:

“You do not need to meet any criteria to enter the competition or fill out any paperwork beforehand. All you need to do is arrive on time at the top of the hill and make yourself known to the (organizers). Although, be warned – this isn’t a sport for the fainthearted. You’ll be entering at your own risk – and be sure you don’t wear your (favorite) pair of jeans!”

Yet plenty of people enter it year after year after year anyway.

Why? As much as I know there are cheese enthusiasts out there, something tells me it isn’t actually about the dairy product…

And all about the glory, short lived (and potentially fatal) though it be.

Again, some people just love a good thrill.

The Earliest Roller Coasters Weren’t Exactly Safe

Cheese rolling may or may not trace its origins back to the 15th Century. And the same can be said for roller coasters – if, by “roller coaster,” you mean “giant wooden structures with frozen-over ramps.”

To explain this one, we turn to Popular Mechanics, which published, “From Death Traps to Disneyland: The 600-Year History of the Roller Coaster” in 2018. It traces the daredevil concept to Russia, where:

“People slid down (the wooden structures) on ice blocks. Unsurprisingly, accidents were commonplace. ‘I was terrified out of my wits for fear… to go down, for I had the… dread of breaking my neck,’ reads one account. “Still, the slides were extremely popular. They became so fashionable with nobility that lighted torches were installed so people could slide well into the night.”

Then, by the late 18th Century, those ice blocks were replaced by carriages with wheels for summer-month fun. And presumably more physical damage done with the addition.

So what’s the appeal? Perhaps the people drawn to such dangerous attractions don’t have enough time on their hands.

Or perhaps they have too much money.

Or perhaps it’s a bit of both.

For those of us working very hard to maintain and grow our money, however (while saving our sanity, lives and limbs as well), we prefer more stress-free endeavors. The kind that help us “sleep well at night,” a state of existence that I abbreviate to SWAN.

Calm, graceful swans that glide through the water with ease – until they feel threatened, in which case they give their attackers every reason to reconsider.

In the markets, SWANning means buying up companies with A-rated balance sheets. Leave the thrill-seeking stock pickers their dangerous dips, dives, and potential prizes. We’re going to stick with quality.

And with as little pain as possible.

You Can Try This at Home

Using our all-new iREIT IQ scoring tool, we decided to screen for the highest-quality, best-value opportunities. Examining all A-rated real estate investment trusts (REITs), we sorted for results that are 90 out of 100 or higher.

We’re excited to have the iREIT IQ model in beta so we can begin optimizing it to build even better portfolios and indexes for our members. The list we ran this time resulted in four names, including AvalonBay (AVB), which scored 91.

We like this multi-family REIT for several reasons, including its scale advantage. AVB – rated A- by S&P and A3 by Moody’s – owns 295 properties with 86,380 apartment homes across 11 states and Washington D.C.

Its cost-of-capital advantages include:

Net debt to EBITDAre (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate) of 4.9x

Interest coverage of 6.9x

Unencumbered net operating income (NOI) of 94%.

It did have 19 communities under development, but it’s understandably conserving capital this year. AVB has delayed new development projects – a $1 billion development pipeline. Though its latest $600 million bond offering (10-year at 2.5%) provides plenty of fuel for when it restarts.

During Q2-20, Avalon Bay’s core funds from operations (FFO) growth fell roughly 2% year-over-year. And same-store-sales growth fell 3%.

Sequentially, the latter was down 4.5%, or 3.9% without retail. And consensus numbers for the full 2020 and 2021 are negative:

However, AVB’s dividend remains well covered with a forward FFO dividend payout ratio of just 69.5%. And 2020 consensus numbers do signal that earnings should return to normal levels soon enough.

Don’t expect its share price to advance near term. But the market will eventually recognize Avalon Bay’s potential again.

Its dividend yield is 4.3%, and we’re forecasting annualized returns of 12%-17%, which is why we maintain a Buy.

Another High-Scoring Multifamily REIT

Equity Residential (EQR) lands at 92 on the iREIT IQ model. This multifamily REIT owns 309 properties with 79,962 units mostly located in urban and high-density suburban U.S. areas:

Boston

New York

Washington, D.C.

Southern California

San Francisco

Seattle

Denver.

As I pointed out in a recent article:

“One of EQR’s primary growth strategies is to recycle older properties into newer ones. Since the beginning of 2015, it’s sold approximately 36,000 apartment units for $9.5 billion. “That’s generated an 11.5% unlevered internal rate of return and allowed for $4.2 billion to shareholders in special dividends.”

This pruning has eased EQR’s exposure to urban markets like Manhattan and increased its commitment to the suburbs. Its current portfolio mix is 55% to 45%, respectively.

Similar to AVB, EQR has a fortress balance sheet with A ratings from all three rating agencies (A-/A3/A). With $2.5 billion on its revolver, it offers strong liquidity, not to mention excellent credit metrics:

5.1x net debt to EBITDAre

5.1x fixed-charge coverage

87% unencumbered NOI.

EQR’s FFO per share was +7.5% year-over-year. But analysts are forecasting overall 2020 FFO growth at -4% and 2021 FFO growth at -3%, before returning to +6% on 2022.

EQR’s dividend appears safe with a 71% FFO payout ratio.

Going back to that previous article, we also like how billionaire Sam Zell has skin in the game with 4.955 million shares. At last check, they were valued at around $281 million.

This REIT checks all the boxes with its 4.6% yield and the 12%-18% annual returns we’re forecasting. We maintain a Buy.

We Just Really Like This One

Moving up the quality ladder again, we find Realty Income (O) and its 93 iREIT IQ score. Whenever there’s a “sleep like a baby” article, the A3 and A- rated O usually factors in.

Remember that our iREIT IQ scoring model is based on fundamental analysis weighted heavily toward dividend safety. But O’s superior rating also is based on:

A healthy balance sheet, with 28% net debt

Strong credit metrics of 5.1x net debt/adjusted EBITDAre

Healthy liquidity of $2.707 billion

Unmatched diversification, with 6,541 properties, and 600 tenants across 50 industries.

Numbers like that have allowed Realty Income to achieve positive earnings growth (FFO/share) 23 out of 24 years. And it’s increased its dividend every year since listing in 1994.

Just a few days ago, it announced its 108th common stock increase, this time from $0.2335 to $0.2340.

Clearly then, O has handled the shutdowns better than expected. In Q2, its cash flow was $0.84 – $0.03 higher than Q2-19.

Plus, the first half of 2020 compares similarly to last year, with 2.5% growth. Rent collection came in at 88% April-June, rising to 92% in July and 94% in August, as recorded in our Alpha Rent Tracker.

And consensus adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share is a solid 5% in 2020 and 4% in 2021 and 2022:

Certainly, its movie theaters and restaurants are still struggling. But there’s no question that O’s moat deserves a 93 iREIT IQ score.

That’s why we “backed up the truck” when shares hit $47.42. So our $10,000 investment is now worth about $13,000, with more room to run.

Where else do you get an A-rated company that could return 15%-20% per year?

We maintain a Buy.

Park It Here

Our final “sleep like a baby” pick scores a 94 iREIT IQ. Most people recognize Public Storage (PSA) for its eye-catching orange doors and signage:

However, when I think about Public Storage, I tend to think about wide moats. That and one of the strongest balance sheets in corporate America.

This self-storage REIT utilizes low leverage with a variety of capital options and well-laddered maturities. Approximately 95% of its $44 billion total capitalization is permanent equity capital. And it’s one of only two U.S. REITs with an A2 credit rating from Moody’s and A from S&P.

It’s PSA’s low leverage that allows it to invest capital through economic cycles, including pandemics.

That’s very interesting considering Bloomberg’s recent report that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is working with advisers on the potential sale of its Simply Self Storage unit, which could get about $1.3 billion. BAM acquired the 90-location chain in 2016 and increased its footprint to more than 200 by November 2018.

Guess who’s primed for that catch should it play out as planned?

Even if it doesn’t, PSA already has around 2,500 properties amounting to approximately 169 million square feet across 38 states, owning more self-storage square footage than its next three largest competitors combined.

Admittedly, even with that powerful competitive advantages, Public Storage is by no means pandemic proof. In Q2, fee collections were down 32% and FFO per share was down 11.3% versus Q2-19 to $2.28.

And, for the six months ended June 30, FFO was $4.90 per diluted common share vs. $5.09 for 2019. As viewed below, the consensus FFO/share for:

2020 is $9.43, or -3%

2021 is -1%

2022 is 2%.

A Bit More on Public Storage

Here’s what CEO Ronald Havner Jr. said about Public Storage’s increased focus on customer service in the latest earnings call. It initially

“… suspended auctions, and we opened up… some of the customer accommodation practices again to be reflective of the environment. And we became more focused on different tools around top-of-funnel demand through advertising and other things that were proving to be actually quite effective. “So we started to see the residual benefit of that and, again, a lift in demand and move in volume.”

In addition, the company amped up its focus on drawing in new customers while seeing a “very positive impact” from far fewer move outs. As such, it was getting back to business by July with auctions and re-instituted rent increases.

“And again, we’re starting to see very good reaction to the amount of activity, both on move-ins and lack of or lower move outs.”

We expect Public Storage to continue consolidating assets in this highly fragmented space.

Even though PSA’s growth is modest going forward and its 3.7% dividend yield may not sound sexy, we consider quality an extreme part of the “sleep like a baby” focus. Besides, one analyst is forecasting growth of 10% in 2023.

Shares now trade at 20.7x p/FFO compared with 21.7x over the last four years. We maintain a Buy.

In Conclusion…

If you couldn’t tell from the larger article, Realty Income is our favorite pick of the bunch. The other ones hold a lot of future promise, but Realty Income is the most predictable player in the A-rated bunch.

As we already stated, at iREIT on Alpha, we insist on quality. That’s the primary reason we’ve developed our in-house IQ tool. Besides, REIT fundamentals always have been unique, so we wanted to tailor our platform to screen for leading metrics such as:

NAV (net asset value)

FFO

Dividends.

By doing so, we’re confident we can enhance returns for value investors as we sort out companies with the most sustainable competitive advantages. When you’re consistently selecting high-quality stocks trading with what Benjamin Graham described as “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other”…

You should be able to sleep like a baby!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.