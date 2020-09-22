GM has the best CEO in the auto world, Mary Barra.

GM might spin-off the EV business for as much as $100 billion.

When it comes to China, Ford is way, way behind.

EVs are the future and GM is way ahead.

"Be ready to revise any system, scrap any method, abandon any theory, if the success of the job requires it." - Henry Ford

For over 100 years, two of the greatest business competitors have been GM (GM) and Ford (F). That is still true today.

The changes both face today may not match the magnitude of the change they brought in the early 20th century going from horse and buggy to the automobile, but it's close. Going from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) to EV (Electric Vehicle), and eventually driverless, is a monumental, expensive, and permanent change to their operating metrics. It won't be easy and it may be difficult to maintain profitability doing it.

I have written two articles recently about GM and Ford. The first was about Ford "Ford Motor Is A Long-Term Sell" where I examine Ford's challenges going forward for the next 10 years or so. The second was "GM Vs. Tesla: Buy GM If You Have A 5-Year Plan" where I examine GM's investment potential vs. Tesla (TSLA) between now and 2025.

Here are 5 things to consider before you make an investment decision: GM or Ford.

1. Financial metrics indicate GM does better

If you look at 2019 revenue results both are similar to Ford being the 5th largest in sales and GM 6th. In units sold, the positions are reversed.

I have used the 2019 fiscal year numbers because 2020 must be considered an aberration at least up to now. If 2020 is not an aberration, then projecting forward is an exercise in futility.

The biggest item is the difference in EPS which is mainly due to Ford's write-down of its Indian car venture and another $181 million in its investment in Pivotal Software. Obviously, investing in outside ventures is not a strong point for Ford.

The other point is GM's net debt is actually negative because at year-end 2019 that had more cash ($15.8 billion) than long-term debt ($12.3 billion). In addition, 18% more EBITDA on 14% less revenue is another positive for GM.

That means GM's Debt/EBITDA ratio was actually negative very unusual for a large industrial company.

Advantage GM.

2. EVs are the future and GM is way ahead

Although it is years away from being an important part of overall sales, auto companies everywhere are attempting to prepare for that certain future.

As the IEA has noted, future sales of EVs (not counting hybrids) is slowly ramping up and the keyword is slowly. Note in the chart below EIA is only estimating EV sales of about 7.7 million in 2025 out of a total of 100 million-plus unit sales.

When it comes to current EV sales, Ford is way behind just about everybody including GM.

When it comes to battery technology, GM has a leading-edge product called Ultium. It is a flexible, modular design that can be used in any GM product.

Source: GM

It will also be used by other companies thus lowering GM's cost.

Nikola will utilize General Motors' Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology, in what is said to be a key commercialization milestone for GM. Source: Seeking Alpha The announcement builds on the agreement signed between the companies in April to jointly develop two all-new electric vehicles for Honda based on GM's highly flexible global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries. Source: Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, Ford will not be making its own batteries but instead will seek to purchase them for others.

At the moment, Ford is one of the few automakers that plans on sourcing its EV batteries from suppliers rather than making them itself. Source: Ford Authority We don't have that volume initially to justify that capital expenditure," he said. "There's insufficient scale for any one OEM, other than somebody who's a full-line battery-electric manufacturer like Tesla, to justify that spending." Source: Ford Authority

Thus, Ford is dependent upon others for arguably the single most important component of any EV.

Advantage GM by a big margin.

3. When it comes to China, Ford is way, way behind

China is the largest car market in the world buying about 25 million units a year (vs. 17 m in the US). China is inarguably the key market going forward for all auto companies.

When it comes to China sales GM and its Chinese Joint Venture partners dominate American car sales in China. It is no contest when comparing GM to Ford although sales are down for both companies over the last 3 years.

Source: 10-Ks

Advantage GM by a big, big margin.

4. GM might spin-off the EV business for as much as $100 billion

GM is so far ahead of most of its competitors in the EV business that more than one person has suggested that GM might spinoff the EV part of the business into a separate unit. Considering Tesla is worth about $400 billion, it is easy to see how GM's EV business could be worth $100 billion especially with GM's big China footprint and Ultium's leading-edge battery technology.

Deutsche Bank auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner is sticking with his calls that (1) GM's electric vehicle business should be spun off and (2) it's worth a lot more on public markets than part of GM. Rosner - who put forth his spin-off call on GM's EV business several weeks ago - said in a note Wednesday the business could be worth $10 billion to $100 billion as a separate entity. Source: yahoo business

When asked for comment, a GM spokesperson referenced Mary Barra's statement in a recent investor call

We are open to looking at and evaluating anything that we think is going to drive long-term shareholder value. Nothing is off the table."

Since this option is not available to Ford, advantage GM.

5. GM has the best CEO in the auto world, Mary Barra

In 2019, Mary won the All-America Executive Team award as the best CEO in the Autos and Auto Parts sector.

Mary has worked for GM 40 years ever since she was 18 years old. She began as a co-op engineering student (she has a degree in Electrical Engineering) doing quality control inspections of fenders. No one knows more about GM than Mary Barra.

Mary now has GM poised to become the top EV manufacturer in the world over the next 5 to 10 years. And EVs are where the future is.

Ford is led by Jim Hackett who started his career as interim director of athletics at the University of Michigan. He then moved on to office furniture firm Steelcase (SCS) before joining Ford. Hackett holds a BA in General Studies from Michigan University where he played football.

Hackett is retiring in October and will be replaced by Ford's Chief Operating Officer, Jim Farley.

Advantage GM by a bunch.

Conclusion:

GM and Ford have been competing for over 100 years and sometimes GM is ahead and sometimes Ford is ahead. Right now is one of those times GM is ahead - way ahead.

For all the reasons outlined above and many others, GM is my choice for investment.

GM is a buy, Ford is a sell.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.