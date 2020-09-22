Nvidia has been the dominant leader in GPUs for AI datacenter training, but will lose market share to competing chip technologies.

In 1999, Nvidia (NVDA) invented the GPU (graphical processing unit) and launched the GeForce256, which offered superior three-dimensional graphics quality. Since 2014, Nvidia has diversified its business, focusing on four markets: gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and auto. Nvidia is also now focused on artificial intelligence. With AI, Nvidia has emerged as the leader in AI-based training and inference for data centers and autonomous transportation solutions.

Nvidia held a 100% share of chips for Artificial Intelligence in 2013, but since that time, AI has moved to edge computing, whereby data is processed by the device itself or by a local computer or server, rather than being transmitted to a data center.

Nvidia is now facing increasing GPU competition from Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Radeon Instinct GPUs and Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Xe GPUs, as well as internal hyperscale efforts from Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) TPUs, AWS’s (AMZN) Inferentia, and Graviton, plus a host of accelerators from Cerebras, Graphcore, and Tachyum.

This article details AI at the data center, which is a backdrop to Nvidia’s intention of acquiring ARM (ARMHF) for the edge. It points to the need for Nvidia to expand its reach into the AI sector with the acquisition of ARM, as its mainstream GPU products face headwinds from alternative AI accelerator chip types.

AI at the Data Center

There are two components of AI at the data center, as illustrated in Chart 1. Training reevaluates or adjusts the layers of the neural network based on the results. Training a leading AI algorithm can require a month of enormous computational power. Inference applies knowledge from a trained neural network model and uses it to infer a result. AI chips are mostly used to apply trained AI algorithms to real-world data inputs; this is often called “inference."

AI has moved from exclusively training to inference.

Chart 1

Training

Chart 2 shows that Nvidia is the leader in the data center training chip market with nearly a 99% share in 2019 but dropping to an 89% share in 2023 as ASICs gain share as accelerator chips, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “Hot ICs, A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.” Application Specific Integrated Circuits, or ASICs, are chips that are designed and manufactured for a specific purpose, task, or application.

Chart 2

Inference

The data center inference chip market took longer to be established because it took time for suppliers to fine-tune the accelerator market. Thus, the market is smaller with only 200 million inference processors expected to ship in 2020 compared with 1,400 training processors, as shown in Chart 3 and compared with Chart 2.

Chart 3

Arm at the Data Center

In addition to accelerator chips combined with x86 CPUs in the data center, Arm chips are now replacing x86 chips. These include Amazon Web Services Gravitron1 and Gravitron2 CPU processors that provide 40% cost savings and a 65% performance advantage over x85. Expected are other cloud vendors such as Microsoft/Azure using Marvell’s (MRVL) ARM-based Thunder.

The acquisition of ARM will extend Nvidia's share in data center, but ARM represents only about a 3% share of the data center chip market.

AI at the Edge

ARM at the data center is not a significant market for Nvidia to invest $40 billion. The real intent of Nvidia is its foray into edge servers.

Unlike the cloud data center connected to PCs and workstations, the edge data center is connected to devices using ARM processors extensively used in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, multimedia players and other mobile devices, such as wearables.

The number of ARM servers is currently small - of the 15,000 in 2020, just 150 ARM-based edge servers were installed, but that will grow sharply to 258,000 in 2028. X86-based edge servers will dominate through the time frame of this analysis.

Chart 4 shows the breakout of AI accelerators at the edge server. As with cloud servers, GPUs dominate, but that dominance is waning as FPGAs and ASICs increase their presence based on cost and performance issues.

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

While Nvidia has long dominated the accelerator chip market with its GPUs, it is losing share to competitors at the data center (training and inference) and edge servers. Nvidia's ARM acquisition will open the door for entry into a huge market. ARM-designed chips are at the heart of nearly every smartphone sold today, as well as in countless other devices. According to Nvidia's CEO Huang:

"The NVIDIA sells something along the lines of, you know, call it 100 million chips a year. Last year Arm sold in 22 billion chips. We believe all of those chips in the future are going to include AI computing."

So, the key is how to "include ARM in AI computing." And that's where Nvidia's abilities that have moved the company from a chip supplier to a computing platform company, which according to Huang:

"...that is able to innovate from the chips, to the systems, system software all the way to the application stacks on top, and for all of the application domains that we do in AI computing in the cloud, we have a complete stack, and so we should be able to help our customers take advantage of the Arm CPUs readily. We will boost Arm’s vast software ecosystem with NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing platform. And we will offer cloud data center customers, the broader computer industry, a stronger server CPU roadmap."

In my thesis, the need for Nvidia to expand its AI accelerator chip offering beyond GPUs was a catalyst for the move to ARM. And that move opens the door for a broad spectrum of opportunities. But it's something that only Nvidia could pull off - support for all data center CPUs, x86, power and ARM and accelerating Edge AI and IoT roadmap and growth trajectory for the next wave of computing.

While the benefits are significant, the acquisition faces regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and China, where 95% of internal products are designed using ARM. And to me, that’s the major issue. With the China-U.S. trade/technology/COVID escalation, it is already impacting the acquisition of Hitachi Kokusai. China alone had not approved it among six countries, but has extended the time period until the end of December. I don’t think that acquisition will be approved, nor will this deal be approved. Yes, China approved the Nvidia acquisition of Mellanox, but that was in April 2020, before U.S. Commerce escalated sanctions against Huawei and any supply of chips to the company or any company with possible China military connections effective September 15.

