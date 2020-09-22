Recent share weakness, overlapping to the day with the overall market's weakness the last three weeks, offers an uniquely attractive entry point.

GoDaddy's valuation on its most important metric - P/FCF - has declined significantly on both an absolute and relative basis despite strong operating performance and benefiting from COVID-19 trends.

At first, it was hard not to be skeptical of GoDaddy (GDDY). The only familiarity with the company came from almost a decade of racy TV ads. And some ads that were pushed online because TV stations refused to air them at all. But the more we dug, the more we came away impressed. GoDaddy has built a fantastic business with strong revenue growth, cash flows, and growth opportunities looking forward.

In this article, we will look at GoDaddy's business in more detail, assess its growth opportunities, review potential catalysts, and show what valuation inputs we use to arrive at our $137 price target.

Executive Summary / TL;DR

At a high level, GoDaddy is a high return and high organic growth business trading at what we believe to be a significant discount to fair value. This valuation decline has been happening for a while but accelerated recently and does not align with the fundamentals of the business:

GoDaddy now trades at just 14x P/FCF or 0.6x that of the S&P 500 with 20% CF ROIC and double digit organic earnings & FCF growth. On a relative basis, it is now at its cheapest relative to the S&P 500 on P/FCF since its IPO. We prefer P/FCF whenever practical, but it is especially relevant for GoDaddy given GoDaddy's high D&A and minimal Capex.

This valuation decline comes at a time when the business is performing well and barely missed a beat through COVID-19 on revenue/cash flow estimates and expected growth remains in the double digits:

In fact, 2Q20 saw bookings up 11% and net adds up over 200% YoY. This makes sense as GoDaddy is tied to the growth of online services and ecommerce, and COVID-19 only accelerated that trend.

Beyond being a COVID-19 beneficiary, GoDaddy has another recent catalyst that we believe will result in the shares re-rating. While we will go into more detail on it later, the catalyst is the Settlement/Removal of the TRA agreement that was just announced last month. Not to mention 2Q20 operating results that were well ahead of expectations.

GoDaddy is targeting organically reaching $1.1bn of unlevered-FCF in 2022, which translates to $1.0bn of normal FCF in 2022. We don't like using unlevered FCF for the simple fact that GoDaddy does have leverage. The $1.0bn of FCF comes out to ~$6.50 per share in 2022 with a small amount of buybacks. Applying a 21x FCF multiple (0.9x the S&P 500's P/FCF) to $6.50 of FCF per share implies a price of $137, or nearly double Monday's (9/21/2020) close of $73.51.

That is the core thesis in a nutshell. The rest of the article will discuss in more detail GoDaddy's core business, reasons why it is growing double digits organically, why that can continue, and lastly the catalyst and timing opportunity.

GoDaddy's Business and Segments

GoDaddy has three main business segments: Domains, Hosting and Presence (H&P), and Business Application. A consolidated look at each segments size and historical trajectory:

Domains

Domains has been GoDaddy's core product since inception and makes up ~45% of total revenue. Here GoDaddy allows its customers to claim a desired website as their own. This can happen either by the customer registering an un-used domain, or the customer buying the rights to use a domain that someone else has already claimed for their own. GoDaddy, for a fee, is the leader in both registering new domains for customers and procuring existing domains through an auction process. It is a pretty straightforward business where scale and brand name are important.

GoDaddy has been the only game in town in this business for over 15 years. It earned market-leading scale and brand awareness and never looked back. In 2019, GoDaddy was estimated to have over 22% of global domain registrations, and as many as the next top 10 players combined.

Domains financial results have been nothing if not steady. Over the past 5 years, Domains has grown at a 12.6% CAGR with every year's growth between +10% to +15%.

This 10%+ mostly organic growth is really a function of three things: Increasing number of websites created, market share, and pricing. Number of websites created has been growing ~4% and is expected to maintain that growth going forward. Market share has been growing slowly, adding ~1-2%. And lastly pricing has been growing ~5%. Add these together and you get the 10% number. We see all three continuing at similar growth rates going forward.

Pricing averages $17 per domain per year, so while the 5% increase may seem like a lot it actually is only 85 cents per year. That can continue at a similar pace or faster for a decade before it totals to more than a few dollars per year. Below see total .com and .net domain name base growth (From Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)) and GoDaddy pricing per domain per year:

Hosting and Presence

Hosting & Presence (H&P) is the "next level" of GoDaddy's services. H&P offers tools to design, edit, manage, host website data on servers, provide security, help with marketing, and search engine optimization.

While these services are essential, there are many options for which company to choose. GoDaddy historically was lagging in this department in terms of service, but over the past few years significantly improved its offerings and ease of use. With that has come high-teens revenue growth and a #3 market position. GoDaddy's offering here is called GoCentral. The other top two website design/build players are Squarespace and Wix.com (WIX): (Source: Datanyze)

Don't let the chart scare you RE the revenue growth decline in this segment. It is important to note that GoDaddy recently launched out multiple new products within Website + Marketing (W+M), especially in the ecommerce area. In order to gain traction and market share these products were launched as "Freemium" products. That has slowed revenue growth, but adoption and net customer adds hit all-time highs in 2Q20. Net adds were up over 200% from last year in 2Q20.

Eventually, GoDaddy will have to convert these free members into paying members or do away with the Freemium model and charge everyone. But for right now gaining traction and a critical mass of users is more important, and even with the Freemium launch revenue remains in the mid-single digit range.

According to IBIS World, the overall Website Design services industry grew at a 6.5% CAGR between 2015 - 2020. Going forward the outlook is no less robust, and we expect GoDaddy to outgrow the industry as it takes market share with new products it did not previously offer.

In addition GoDaddy has significant pricing room going forward. According to this chart from Goldman below, if GoDaddy can get even 1/3 of their products cross-sold to each customer, that would imply an Average Revenue Per Subscriber (company-wide, but most of the delta comes from this segment) of ~$500 vs. $200 today. If they can achieve that gradually over the next 10 years, that would still equate to an ARPU CAGR of almost 10%, companywide. (Note a few of the products in the below chart fall under the Business Applications segment.) Adding it all together this segment can grow mid-teens organically for a long time.

Although it may seem obvious that having a highly functional and professional looking website is important, while doing our research we came across the following interesting stats that should underscore the importance of these services to businesses:

88% of customers will not return to a website after a bad experience (SWEOR)

48% of people cited a website's design as the top factor when judging the credibility of a business (Blue Corona)

Slow-loading websites result in $2.6bn of lost sales in an average year (Web FX)

Business Applications

Lastly, GoDaddy's smallest but fastest growing segment is Business Applications. This segment includes integrated services tied to running a business/online business. Examples: Email addresses specific to your website's domain, Microsoft Office 365 integrated into the website including contacts and calendars automatically synced via what happens on the website, personalized email marketing, internet-based telephone services and automated customer service lines run through your cellphone, etc.

All of these services are meant to be natural extensions of services that a new business or newly created online presence for an existing business would need. In addition to growing the fastest now, this segment has the largest TAM estimated at $130bn.

In the past 5 years, Business Applications has grown at a 30% CAGR. This growth has slowed a little bit due to the laws of large numbers, but remains healthy in the high-teens. In 2015 Business Applications was 11% of total and in 2019 it was 17% of total.

Looking forward GoDaddy believes Business Applications has the largest TAM and ability to grow. Although there is some overlap between Create/Grow and H&P/Business Applications, generally Domains=Dream, H&P=Create, and Business Applications=Grow:

Right now GoDaddy does not offer a Manage product, but expects to launch one in the next few years. Part of the reason the TAM's in H&P and Business Applications are so much larger than Domains is due to pricing. Domains is a great and essential core business, but again its pricing is only $17 per domain per year. These other products have monthly charges in the $5-$15 range per month, and that is for each individual feature desired in many cases:

Business Overview Wrap Up

Putting it all together, GoDaddy is expected to grow its topline ~10% organically in the next few years as a blended average of the segments discussed above. The runway for their growth is long, and they are taking market share in pretty much every segment.

Add on top of that profitability and substantial free cash flow generation and we believe it checks all the boxes of a good business. There will be some domain licensing expenses that increase, but given how cheap that product is on a dollars per year basis we are confident they will be able to offset any cost increases with price. These businesses are also low capex and highly scalable. As revenue grows, GoDaddy has meaningful operating leverage embedded in the model.

Random thought- Why no more racy ads? Those were the brainchild of founder Bob Parsons. Bob is no longer involved in the business; he sold his controlling stake to private equity including KKR and Silver Lake and stepped down as CEO in 2011. In 2018 he left the board completing the severance. Nothing against Bob, but that's a positive as GoDaddy looks to rebrand beyond the traditional domain business and is now a $12bn market cap company. It was time for GoDaddy to grow up beyond bikinis and it did.

Recent TRA Settlement Catalyst

The removal of the TRA agreement GoDaddy had with its pre-IPO investors is a big catalyst. We won't get into the details of TRA's (for a detailed yet succinct look see here: TRA Explained ) but the high level explanation is starting in 2023 under the now-nullified agreement, GoDaddy was required to pay these owners a portion of its earnings through at least 2028 and likely a few years beyond.

Although the amounts were dependent on future performance, the estimated payments were expected to total over $1 billion through 2028 and potentially more after that. In August 2020 GoDaddy announced an agreement with those private equity funds to buy them out of the agreement for $850 million. This $850 million will be funded mainly with new debt.

As of 2Q20, GoDaddy had $1.65bn of net debt. If all of the $850mn is added to that, GoDaddy's pro-forma net debt will be $2.5bn. With 2020E EBITDA of $823mn, that results in a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.0x and very healthy cash flow / debt service metrics. Their target leverage has been between 2.0x - 4.0x and at the end of 2017 following HEG they ran with 4.0x leverage without issue and paid it down to under 2.0x in a few years.

The TRA resolution is a major positive for two main reasons. First, the economics of it result in dollar savings to GoDaddy. They paid $850mn to get out of over $1bn of liabilities. While you do have to discount the $1bn, you also have to factor in potential payments above $1bn after 2028 and rates right now are obviously extremely low. JPMorgan estimated that the deal added between $2 - $4 of value per share taking all those factors into account.

The deal also removes a major psychological overhang on the shares. It is understandable that you would pay less for a company that is looking at paying $1bn+ of payments of non-defined amounts over the next decade. It was a weight on the shares, but now it is gone. On the day of the announcement, which was also earnings, shares traded as high as +15% on the day before coming back down.

Despite outperforming the market by 15% over the next few weeks after it announced better earnings and the TRA Settlement, the shares have given almost all of those gains back in recent market volatility:

GoDaddy's recent sell-off is especially enticing given the chart above. Markets are volatile, and this recent bout of volatility punished the strong recent performers and tech stocks especially hard. Yet GoDaddy never participated in the eye-popping increases that many other stocks did, and its absolute valuation remains quite cheap. In other words, GoDaddy was the baby thrown out in the bathwater.

Quick Technical Look

First and foremost, we are looking for fundamentals and do not trade on technicals. But technicals can add value on timing & confirming the thesis, especially when multiple "core" technical indicators align with the fundamental thesis. In this case we believe that is present and deserves mentioning.

First, today the shares bounced off the daily 200 day moving average with authority on a big market down-day:

Second, on a weekly basis the shares bounced of their 50 week moving average right when they needed to:

And lastly, zooming the weekly chart out to 5 years shows that the shares have been completely range-bound for over 2.5 years. Over this time revenue, earnings, and cash flows have grown nicely and as we displayed above compressing valuation has been what has kept the shares range-bound.

With the removal of the TRA overhang and continued strong cash flow growth we expect GoDaddy will break above this range in a meaningful way in the not too distant future. This is one of the most simple yet useful long-term charts:

Valuation Repeated and Some Additional Commentary

As described in the Executive Summary page our price target for GoDaddy is $137 in the next year. We reach that by taking the consensus 2022 Free Cash Flow estimate for GoDaddy of $1bn or $6.50 per share, and applying a 21x P/FCF multiple to that. Right now the S&P 500's NTM P/FCF multiple is 23.6x, so it equates to a 0.9x relative multiple.

Between 2015 and 2019 GoDaddy traded between a 0.8x - 1.1x relative P/FCF multiple to the S&P. 0.9x is in line with history and given GoDaddy's fundamentals seems more than fair. One year from now, 2022 will be the NTM which is why our price target is one year from now.

We believe these assumptions are reasonable and there is opportunity for additional upside on both metrics. With the TRA overhang now gone, there is a chance GoDaddy can trade above its old relative multiples. GoDaddy's organic growth and free cash flow also compare more favorable than the "average" market name as well, suggesting the multiple should be above 1.0x. And lastly, we see the opportunity for the company to surprise estimates to the upside as the importance of web presence and sophistication have only accelerated due to COVID-19. 2Q results showed an early glimpse at that but the best should be yet to come.

