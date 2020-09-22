One company, which was in the news quite often in the last few weeks was Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). As part of the ongoing dispute between the United States and China as well as the US government forcing TikTok to sell its US operations, Tencent and its social message app WeChat were also targeted by the US president. This led to a small sell-off in Tencent, and at the time of writing, Tencent is trading about 10% lower.

(Source: Tencent Media)

In November 2018, I published my first and only article on Tencent, and I will take the opportunity to take a closer look again at one of the very few Chinese companies I pay closer attention to. After starting with a small business description, I will look especially at the growth potential of Tencent in the years to come, its high barriers to entry, and the wide economic moat around the business. We will end with an intrinsic value calculation and look at the risks surrounding Tencent.

Business Description

Tencent Holdings is one of the biggest corporations in China and a multinational conglomerate holding company that was founded in 1998 and went public in 2004. Only 22 years after the company was founded, Tencent can be described as an extremely diversified company with three (or four) different reporting segments (the fourth one being “other revenue”):

Value Added Services (VAS): This segment includes online games as well as social networks, and Tencent is generating fee-based revenue from smartphone as well as PC games on the one side and digital media subscriptions, membership privileges and virtual item sales on the other side. For this segment, the number of fee-based registered subscriptions is important, and last quarter, the number of total VAS subscriptions increased 20% YoY to 203 million. Tencent Video subscriptions increased 18% YoY to 114 million and Tencent Music subscriptions increased 52% YoY to 47 million. Overall, in the first six months of 2020, revenue for the segment increased 31.3% to RMB 127.4 billion.

This segment includes online games as well as social networks, and Tencent is generating fee-based revenue from smartphone as well as PC games on the one side and digital media subscriptions, membership privileges and virtual item sales on the other side. For this segment, the number of fee-based registered subscriptions is important, and last quarter, the number of total VAS subscriptions increased 20% YoY to 203 million. Tencent Video subscriptions increased 18% YoY to 114 million and Tencent Music subscriptions increased 52% YoY to 47 million. Overall, in the first six months of 2020, revenue for the segment increased 31.3% to RMB 127.4 billion. FinTech and Business Services: Tencent is generating transaction-based revenue from payment services as well as cloud revenues. And especially, FinTech services are one of the main drivers of growth for Tencent with commercial payments growing rapidly in terms of users, merchants, transaction volume and revenue. In the first six months of 2020, revenue increased 26.1% to RMB 56.3 billion for the segment.

Tencent is generating transaction-based revenue from payment services as well as cloud revenues. And especially, FinTech services are one of the main drivers of growth for Tencent with commercial payments growing rapidly in terms of users, merchants, transaction volume and revenue. In the first six months of 2020, revenue increased 26.1% to RMB 56.3 billion for the segment. Online Advertising: Revenue in this segment is generated from media ads (including news, videos and music properties) as well as social & other ads (including social properties, app store, browser and mobile ad network). While media ad revenue declined year over year due to weak demand from brand ad, the segment reported a revenue increase of 21.8% to RMB 36.3 billion in the first six months.

(Source: Tencent Investor Presentation)

Similar to many other technology companies, the ongoing pandemic couldn’t really hurt the company’s business, and Tencent is still reporting very impressive growth rates. In the second quarter, revenue increased 29.3% YoY to RMB 114.9 billion (with quarter-over-quarter growth being 6.3%). Gross profit increased 36.0% YoY to RMB 53.0 billion, and profit increased 31.5% to RBM 32.5 billion. The biggest part of revenue (57%) is still generated by the so-called “Value-added services (VAS)”, and especially online games (which are part of VAS) increased 40.2% in the second quarter to RMB 38.2 billion and were one of the major drivers of growth. A second driver of growth is “Fintech and Business Services”, which increased 30.5% to RMB 29.8 billion and are now responsible for 26% of total revenue.

Growth

Although Tencent is already among the top 10 companies in the world (according to market capitalization), it is still reporting extremely high and impressive growth rates. And while some business segments must be called the main drivers of growth – fintech and online games, for example – all segments are contributing to the high top and bottom line growth of the company.

(Source: Tencent Investor Presentation)

When looking at the past 19 years, for which I could find the data, we can see, that growth rates slowed down over time, but in the last few years, Tencent still reported growth rates in the mid-to-high double digits for revenue and net income.

(Source: Author’s own work based on numbers from Annual Reports and Morningstar)

And while past growth does not necessarily imply that a company will also grow in the years to come, it also seems extremely unlikely, that Tencent should not be able to grow anymore. Since 2010, Tencent grew its revenue with a CAGR of 38.87%, and in the last five years, the average annual revenue growth rate was 36.74%. When considering these numbers, it seems almost impossible that Tencent should suddenly stop growing.

But it is not just past growth rates that imply further growth for Tencent. According to different studies, the markets in which Tencent operates will also grow with high rates in the years to come. The digital ad spending in China, which is extremely important for Tencent, is expected to grow 16% in 2021 and between 10% and 12% annually in the following years.

(Source: eMarketer)

Aside from the advertising market, the global games market is also extremely important for Tencent and responsible for a big part of revenue. According to Newzoo, the mobile games market is making up about 44.8% of the total market with an annual expected revenue of $77 billion in 2020 and a strong 13.3% YoY growth.

(Source: Newzoo)

And for the years to come, the global games market is expecting to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% according to Newzoo, while Mordor Intelligence is expecting gaming revenue to grow with a CAGR of 9.17% until 2025.

(Source: Newzoo)

We also have to point out that these estimates for gaming revenue do not reflect the boost from COVID-19 that online games are getting, and the actual growth rates might even be higher. Another aspect that is profiting from the pandemic is cashless payment, and Tencent’s fintech business will profit from that trend in the years to come.

Barriers to Entry

Many of the segments Tencent operates in promise high potential for revenue growth, and this will also attract new competitors. It is, therefore, important for the companies already operating in the industry to have a wide economic moat and high barriers to entry to keep competitors at bay. When thinking about the basic services, Tencent is offering, the barriers to entry are not extremely high. Just offering content like games, news or other subscription services is not difficult and has rather low barriers to entry. But Tencent has incredible economies of scale, making it very hard for new competitors to produce content at a similar level: Tencent can spend millions of dollars on creating new content as it will also generate huge amounts of revenue from the millions of customers Tencent has, and creating content at such a high level makes it more difficult for smaller companies to compete. When developing a new game, Tencent can spend 10 times more money, and the end results might be better, making it the product customers will rather choose (must not always be true!).

And while it may be possible to start individual services in a similar way as Tencent, building a similar conglomerate which is profiting from embeddedness and switching costs as well as the network in a similar way as Tencent is a huge challenge and creates very high barriers to entry. Additionally, for services like the FinTech business, we see high levels of regulation in most countries, making it also difficult to enter. And finally, the Chinese government might add additional barriers for every non-Chinse company to enter the Chinese economy. We can assume that the Chinese government will make it particularly difficult for tech companies from Europe or the United States to enter the Chinese market (Facebook (FB) might be a prominent example). Overall, the barriers to entry can be described as rather high.

Wide Economic Moat

Despite being a rather young company, Tencent has managed to create a wide economic moat around its business, which is based on three different sources: network effects, switching costs (or: embeddedness), and economies of scale. All three competitive advantages together create a powerful moat that is extremely difficult to overcome for competitors.

In its essence, Tencent is a huge (social) network with over 1 billion users, and over the past few years, Tencent has created a very complex and dense network, where every user can – at least in theory – connect with every other user, and this creates a very valuable asset, which is difficult to replicate for other companies. And it is not enough to replicate just a small part of the network – some nodes and connections – but as the network gets its true value mostly from its complexity and density, a competitor would have to duplicate the entire network. And network-based businesses tend to form monopolies rather quickly, and Tencent is also on its way to become a monopoly – at least in China. And the reason for this tendency is rather simple: As the value of a service or product increases with the number of people using it, the most valuable service or product will be the one the most people are using. Over time, we see a winner-takes-it-all effect, and smaller networks are squeezed out by the bigger competitors. This effect is often referred to as the Matthews Effect. The network effect also plays a big role for TenPay, the company’s FinTech business. This is basically a 2-sided network with customers (demand) and retailers/sellers (supply). For the supplying side, the network gets more valuable with every additional node on the demand side, and for the demand side, the same is true for every additional node on the supply side. Today, Weixin Pay is the number one mobile payment platform in China with over 500 million commercial transactions per day.

But Tencent is not only relying on the network effect, but also on switching costs and the embeddedness of many different services, applications, programs or other forms of content into a bigger structure. In order to get access to games, mini programs or chat programs, one has to use WeChat or Weixin, and this creates high switching costs. It is simply not possible to just use one single product, but users have to participate in the whole “Tencent universe” and might easily get sucked into other subscription services or are forced to use some other services they don’t want to in order to get access to a service they want to use. Tencent will focus on deepening the stickiness via broadened product offering, meaning that Tencent will try to increase the switching costs for the customers and will try to embed new content into the existing applications, making the moat deeper and deeper.

Additionally, Tencent can rely on huge economies of scale due to the size of the company. We already mentioned above (see “barriers to entry”) that Tencent can either spend more money on better products or that spending similar amounts like other companies is reducing Tencent’s costs in relation to the generated revenue (due to the millions of potential users).

A final aspect that is important is a distinction between the United States and China. In the United States, most people already had access to the internet when Facebook was founded. In China, however, the internet came to people with Tencent and its services, and while it is nonsense in the United States to say the internet equals Facebook, for Tencent and China, this statement makes much more sense. So, the higher number of people using Tencent’s products (especially WeChat) makes the network effect even stronger, and it would be even harder for a new competitor to attack Tencent in China than to attack Facebook in the United States.

In the end, Tencent’s moat is not only extremely wide, but is also widening over time as management does a great job of increasing the network as well as the switching costs.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value for a growth company, it is always difficult to make assumptions that are realistic and reflect on the one hand the growth potential the company clearly has and, on the other hand, also taking into account that growth might slow down (and maybe faster than some might realize). As we saw above, Tencent is still reporting impressive growth rates. In 2017, for example, revenue grew 56%, and net income increased even 74%. In 2019, revenue grew 21%, and net income grew 19%, and we will take that as point of reference. I will assume that Tencent won’t grow more than 20% in the years to come, and that growth will slow down over the next decade from almost 20% right now to 6% till perpetuity (the growth assumption I use for wide moat companies).

The second question we need to answer is what amount we are taking as free cash flow basis in our calculation. In a rather cautious scenario, I will take the free cash flow of 2019 as basis and assume stagnation in 2020. This might seem too pessimistic, but it would also take into account the potential negative effects of a recession. When using these assumptions (and a discount rate of 10%), we get an intrinsic value of RMB 360.80 (which would result in about $52.80 at current exchange rates).

We can also calculate a little more optimistic and take the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis for 2020 (which seems likely) and the growth assumptions from above. When calculating with these numbers, this leads to an intrinsic value of RMB 513.60 (which would result in $75 at current exchange rates).

Risk

I consider the intrinsic value calculation above as very realistic, but there is one major risk or problem that typically arises with high growth companies. It is difficult to predict how long these high growth rates will last and how fast growth rates will decline. And the risk of being either too pessimistic or too optimistic is rather high – and this will easily lead to an exaggerated intrinsic value for a stock.

Another major risk is the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. Shortly after the forced sale of TikTok was announced, the President of the United States also targeted other companies like Tencent and issued an executive order against Tencent. The order gave U.S. companies 45 days to stop dealing with the messaging app WeChat. First of all, we have to point out that Weixin is the far more important social media app for Tencent, and the company generates less revenue from WeChat than Weixin. And in the meantime, the administration has already backed down again and reassured many US companies – like Apple Inc. (AAPL) – that these companies can still do business with Tencent and WeChat. The executive order would actually be a much bigger problem for Apple than for Tencent.

And a final risk is the fact that Tencent is a Chinese company. It is especially difficult to understand different trends before they are happening and predict the future, but while I am familiar with the German culture and the people (habits, preferences, etc.) and can deal with similar countries like France, the United Kingdom, Sweden or the United States, it is rather difficult for me to understand and analyze the consumer behavior and preferences of the Chinese population. This makes it difficult to assess the potential and development of the products and services Tencent offers.

Conclusion

While I am very bearish for the US stock market due to the handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the economic problems (including high unemployment) and especially the extreme valuations at which many US companies are trading for, I am not so pessimistic for Chinese stocks. Tencent is currently trading with a P/E ratio of 44, which can also be seen as extremely high, but compared to the United States, China will grow with a much higher pace. At this point, Tencent might be fairly valued. However, like with many other similar companies, there is a huge risk of overpaying right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.