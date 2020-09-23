This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

If anything, the investment case for II-VI (IIVI) is more compelling now than it was in late May, even though the share price is almost 20% lower now on market worries about the health of the optical space. Ciena (CIEN) spooked the market with commentary calling for weaker near-term Tier 1 metro equipment spending, and investors are also now more concerned about a possible slowdown in data center spending, as well as the potential ramification of U.S. actions to limit the access of Chinese companies to various components and technology.

For II-VI, though, the company is starting to see a ramp in 3D sensing and opportunities in markets like 5G and 400G data center are still in the near future (as is sensing, really). On top of that, a few small acquisitions and a licensing agreement with General Electric (GE) have quickly moved II-VI from a "picks and shovels" supplier of silicon carbide (or SiC) wafers to a potential player in chips/devices. Given a strong growth outlook in multiple markets and today's valuation, I think there's a credible case for a double-digit expected annualized return from today's price.

The Winds Of Autumn Bring A Chill To Optical

While Ciena's guidance for the next few quarters hasn't been the only potentially concerning update in the optical space, it's the one that has gotten the most attention. Now investors are worried about near-term demand trends for photonics components like ROADMs and coherent optics. The good news for II-VI is that Tier 1 metro telecom spending has never been a particularly large part of the overall mix, and while telecom was quite strong in the last quarter (up 29% qoq on strong ROADM, et al), management didn't offer a similar warning.

Ciena's news would have been enough, but there are other concerns. With the actions taken by the U.S. government to restrict technology sales to Huawei, there are ongoing concerns about weaker overall sales to China. With China representing more than a quarter of FQ4 sales, it's not a trivial concern, but management has had ample lead time to prepare for this transition. There's a longer-term risk that China will seek greater self-sufficiency in the components that companies like II-VI and Lumentum (LITE) provide, but that will take time.

Last and not least, there have been increasing reports of impending slowdowns in data center spending. First, these rumors have been around for a while and they've been largely exaggerated in the past. Second, it seems that if there is a slowdown, it's more on the highest ends of performance with some shift toward "backfilling" at 100G and 200G. If that's true, the slowdown in high-end spending is more of a threat for companies like Inphi (IPHI) or MaxLinear (MXL) than II-VI, as the 400G ramp hasn't really taken hold for them yet (but should be a meaningful driver over the next three to five years).

Going Up The SiC Stack

The biggest change at II-VI relative to my prior piece is a series of deals that position the company to be not only a supplier of SiC substrates to chip companies, but to compete in actual SiC chips, devices, and modules as well.

Near the end of June, II-VI announced a technology licensing agreement with General Electric that gave the company exclusive access (for two years, with options to extend) to technology related to SiC chips, devices, and modules used in the typical range of SiC end-markets - electric vehicles, renewable power, microgrids, and advanced power supplies. Management then augmented this with two acquisitions in mid-August - Ascatron (epitaxial wafers and power electronics devices) and the rest of INNOViON (ion implantation and semi fabrication).

All told, these additions significantly expand II-VI's addressable market opportunity by several billion dollars over just the next three to five years, and potentially quite a bit more over the next decade. While supplying wafers can be quite lucrative (look at Shin-Etsu's (OTCPK:SHECY) business), the addressable market opportunity for chips/devices is even larger. While there is some risk of wafer customers taking umbrage at a supplier becoming a competitor, the reality is that there's really not enough SiC capacity in place yet for them to do much about it over the next few years. The only real risk I see, then, is that II-VI will have to up its R&D spending and may not get the hoped-for market share with its products.

The Outlook

I can understand why near-term worries about the health of the optical market would hit II-VI shares. Still, I think that needs to be looked at in the context of opportunities in SiC, 400G data center, 5G components, and 3D sensing that are really only just getting started. 3D sensing alone should be a $200M business for II-VI next year (FY'21) and a $300M business in FY'23, with upside beyond that as the market grows (smartphones, ADAS, et al). Likewise, SiC is a sub-$100M/year business today, but could quickly scale up over the next three to five years.

I'm looking for II-VI to generate long-term revenue growth on that borderline of mid-single and high single-digit growth; in my prior article I had been looking for "high single-digit growth," and the only difference is the starting point (FY'20 versus FY'19) is now higher. I'm likewise still looking for adjusted FCF margins to accelerate over time into the low double-digits (FY'24/25) and then into the mid-teens (FY'30). Again I'll note the risk that this is a bullish/aggressive assumption - optical components have historically not been a high-margin business, and while I think II-VI's overall business is changing in significant ways, those margin improvement expectations could prove too bullish.

That supports a strong double-digit FCF growth rate, and I'd also note that operating margins should continue to improve, both from mix shift and strong progress on the Finisar integration. In the near term, though, I do see some risk from further disappointments on opex. I believe this is a case of "spending money to make money," but experienced investors can attest that the Street can be stubbornly short-sighted when it comes to margins.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/rev and EV/EBITDA, I believe II-VI shares are meaningfully undervalued in the $30s. Although there are some short-term concerns in some optical markets, I believe the share price reaction overstates the impact to II-VI, and again I'd note that II-VI is only just at the beginning of some meaningful multiyear ramps in multiple growth businesses. While II-VI isn't the easiest business to follow (there are a lot of moving parts), it's one that I think is worth considering, though the tech sell-off creates some near-term price risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IIVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.