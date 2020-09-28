The fund was launched at just the right time at the end of February to take advantage of the credit selloff that occurred just a couple of weeks later.

DLY will be a "go anywhere" credit risk fund with no sector accounting for more the 25% of total assets.

This is a new fund from Jeffrey Gundlach's shop that will sit in between the other two funds (DBL and DSL) in terms of risk.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Sept. 11. All data herein is from that date or prior.)

This is the third and latest fund option from Jeffrey Gundlach and DoubleLine Capital Management. The fund is large and liquid in a limited-term structure with a liquidation date of Feb. 25, 2032, (12-year term plus 18 months of extensions). The portfolio is primarily invested in a mix of high yield, credit risk securities with a short duration. In other words, with this fund we would be more worried about credit risk (risk of default) and spreads rather than interest rate moves.

We like the fund as it was launched at just the right time as the COVID-19 crisis was beginning to unfold. They were able to raise cash and build a portfolio of very cheap securities over the course of March, April, and May of this year.

Investors in this fund need to understand the risks that they are taking. This is NOT a low-risk fund but a high yield (read non-investment grade) portfolio of junk assets managed by a high-quality team navigating these rough waters. This is can be a great addition to your risk bucket (could even use it as an equity substitute) at the right discount and time.

The fund is a more diversified portfolio compared to DBL or DSL from a sector perspective. You can see that as the fund has no sector weighting above 25%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities (DLY)

The fund was launched on Feb. 26, 12 days after the S&P 500 would hit its all-time highs before the bulk of the COVID-19 crisis would hit. The market by this time was down 7.7% on its way to being down 34.5% at the nadir.

By analyzing the NAV we can tell that they invested a lot of their capital early on. The NAV was down nearly 16% from inception to March 23. Doubleline doesn't provide monthly data on their funds like other sponsors so we have to make guesses as to what they did based on NAV trends and changes.

Data by YCharts

Performance is a bit misleading because they were building the portfolio during the crisis. Since most of the portfolio was not deployed until far later, the positions are all at a gain but the overall performance is lower. This is because the size of the portfolio was not constant.

They did not used up all of their cash proceeds by the time the market hit a bottom the third week of March. The March 31 fact sheet (the most information we can get (and it comes out quarterly) shows no leverage being applied. We can then assume that they had NOT deployed all of their raised capital by then.

Even by the end of June, they had only used about 12.5% leverage to the portfolio. What's also surprising is that the average price in the portfolio's bond holdings was $97.45 at the end of June. This seems awfully high to me given their portfolio breakdown. At the time, the average high yield bond was trading around $94 and the average loan around $89.

(Source: DoubleLine)

The Portfolio

Let's take a closer look at the underlying details of what's held in the fund's portfolio in order to get a better assessment of the risks the shareholder is assuming. Overall it's a bit higher-quality portfolio to DSL because it has less exposure to emerging markets

As of the end of July, the fund had 21% of its portfolio in commercial mortgage-backed securities. Over half of those securities are rated investment grade - at least when they were issued. They also booked some losses on the cMBS during the heights of the crisis, reassessing some of the lower rated securities in the sector.

High yield is the second largest sector with just more than 20% of the portfolio at the end of July. Non-agency mortgages are the third-largest weighting in the portfolio at 14% and is one of the only pieces of the portfolio that are sitting on losses. High yield remains fairly cheap relative to where spreads were in February.

CLOs represent 11.5% of the portfolio and are primarily investment grade. 4% of the 11% are non-investment grade. They are sitting on gains on these positions. These positions are floating rate. I have been weary of most CLOs because the focus has been on the lowest tranche of these securities, equity CLOs. Those are the securities that we believe should be avoided by most investors.

Asset backed securities are 6% of the portfolio with about two thirds of those positions being non-investment grade. I like ABS securities overall because of their floating rate nature and their cheapness and yields.

Current leverage is 22% and will be going up to 27% according to Gundlach. The portfolio has very little interest rate sensitivity with a duration of 1.4 years. This is due not because of interest rates swaps but because of some net assets having negative durations - for example, the CLOs. So interest rate risks are not a concern. This is a credit-centric fund, not high quality. High quality tends to be interest rate sensitive while exhibiting little credit risks.

So overall, the portfolio is a hodgepodge of areas that DoubleLine/Gundlach believes are cheap. They use a top-down macro-economic assessment of global markets. A combination of fundamental and technical research, or bottoms up research, is used on the other end of that. Risk management is a key consideration looking at interest rate risks as well as credit risks.

(Source: DoubleLine)

Distribution and Valuation

The fund has a managed distribution policy ("MDP") which means that it will pay distributions generally at a rate based on fixed percentage of NAV. The goal being to keep the payment as close to the same percentage of NAV each month. However, in reality, most funds say this but rarely change the distribution. In fact, DoubleLine funds have only changed their distribution payment once - when DBL cut the payout 34%.

The current distribution is $0.1167 per month or $1.40 per annum. That equates to a yield of 7.82%. The distribution yield on a CEF can be largely whatever the sponsor wants. Looking at the net investment income ("NII") yield or covered yield, is more important for assessing distribution stability and true earnings power of the fund.

In August, the fund issued a 19a notice that showed 93% of the distribution being covered by net investment income. The rest (~7%) was a return of capital, despite the fact that they have some nice gains in the portfolio. It's likely that they didn't want to create short-term capital gains (and a higher tax bill for shareholders) by liquidating positions. It's also possible they believe the positions have room to run so toggling up the leverage a bit to pay the distribution makes more sense.

As of this writing, the fund is trading at a -6.3% discount which is the widest it has ever traded - albeit with a short history. I want to compare this fund to other non-investment grade funds in the higher quality areas of that space. Today, those are trading at similar levels to NAV compared but tend to have higher distribution rates.

The average non-investment grade CEF is trading at a -6.34% discount to NAV. For DLY, the current discount is likely due to the newness of the fund and some volatility around the pricing. The chart below shows that volatility as the fund has been all over the place from a discount/premium perspective. The most recent activity shows that nice "mouth" opening up with the price trending lower and the NAV moving higher.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Concluding Thoughts

This fund launched at just the right time is giving us a little bit of a near-term opportunity. I'll be adding it to the Optional Substitutes list on the Core tab given the high quality management and the strategy which mimics a lot of what we own in the Core Portfolio itself.

The yield is a bit lower than I would have liked, especially when DSL pays nearly 50% more at 11.2%. But this fund has a safer portfolio than DSL and also has the benefit of its launch time. It's also possible that the fund raises its distribution down the road as it adds more leverage. That can happen from two areas: One, they can increase the effective leverage outright or two, as the NAV increases they can add more securities (and leverage) while keeping the effective leverage the same.

The buy under will be set at -5.0% initially but I do want to see how this thing trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.