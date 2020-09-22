Thesis

While many are concerned about HII’s current profitability and revenue hits, its status as the sole supplier for the US Navy’s highly valuable aircraft carriers and currently cheap price make the company a prime long-term value play.

Overview and Price Action

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is an American defense and shipbuilding company composed of three businesses: Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company has around 42,000 employees stationed at 9 locations, per Craft and is well-known for being the sole manufacturer of aircraft carriers for the country.

Last week, the stock reached a 52-week low of $137.64, as the stock has been plummeting since the firm released its Q2 results. In fact, upon release of these results, the stock immediately plunged 9% on the heels of a whopping 58.6% year-over-year decline in net earnings, as well as a 5.19% drop in operating margins, via SA News.

Aircraft Carriers: HII’s Moat

While investors are concerned about current unfavorable conditions for the company, its economic moat—specifically for aircraft carriers—gives it considerable future value. The Newport News Shipbuilding segment, as the company states, “is the sole designer, builder and refueler of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers” (HII Investor Day Presentation). This is uniquely beneficial for HII, as being the only supplier of these large vessels ensures substantial, guaranteed revenue; indeed, the firm’s recent contract with the US Navy for two new aircraft carriers (CVNs 80 and 81) will—on its own—generate around $24 billion for Huntington Ingalls, per USNI News. In fact, this specific contract fueled the company’s backlog doubling from 2018 to 2019, as it grew from $23 billion to $46 billion (HII Investor Day Presentation). Moreover, aircraft carriers seem to be a growing centerpiece to the US Navy. As the Lexington Institute synthesizes, aircraft carriers have been among “the most operationally responsive, tactically flexible, and technologically advanced platforms in the US arsenal.” With the US’ ever-growing global tensions, the ability to dispatch aircrafts to any part of the world is becoming more and more essential for the country. Hence, the US’ demand for these vessels is going to remain valuable for HII, as it’s been the driver for Newport News Shipbuilding’s impressive CAGR of 8.2% since 2016. Furthermore, such revenues are here to stay for the long term, as the current contracts for the Navy’s aircraft carriers include fleet operations, including refueling and complex overhauls, through nearly the end of the century (HII Investor Day Presentation). Overall, the company’s moat as the sole supplier of aircraft carriers for the world’s largest military ensures substantial revenues for the long-term.

Profitability Concerns

Even so, while most will recognize this advantage given the extremely steep barriers to entry to create carriers, many are concerned with HII’s ability to be profitable, with the company’s recent 5% slip in operating margins appearing notably worrying. Fortunately, this slip-up is likely a reflection of short-term inefficiencies, as CFO Chris Kastner explained in the most recent earnings call that “[t]he decreases were primarily driven by unfavorable adjustments totaling $167 million resulting from updated cost and schedule assumptions across our programs.” (HII Q2 Earnings Call).

Competitor Analysis

Company Price/Earnings Price/Sales Price/ Free Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) 11.59 0.69 8.18 8.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 17.32 1.77 16.21 12.73 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 23.95 1.66 15.65 16.35 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 12.70 1.07 15.77 10.50

While Huntington Ingalls doesn’t have true public competitors specifically in military shipbuilding and aircraft carrier manufacturing (given its status as the sole supplier), comparing its traditional valuation metrics to other large-scale firms in the defense industry reveals that HII is trading at a relatively cheap price.

DCF VALUATION

Overall, using conservative measurements to maintain a large margin of safety, these are the assumptions for major valuation drivers for the company.

Cost of Capital: Making sure to add operating leases into total debt, we calculate a cost of debt of 2.30%. Next, we use the company’s beta and a market risk premium for the cost of equity, which comes out to 7.21%. Combining the two, we get a weighted average cost of capital of 5.65%.

Revenue Growth (Rest of 2020): From Q2 FY2019 to FY2020, revenues fell by 7.3%. We expect a slight recovery for the rest of the year, but we remain cautious and assume a revenue loss of -5% for the next 2 quarters.

Revenue Growth (next 5 years): Revenue has grown 5% over the last five years, so we can reasonably expect it to cap out at around that same number for the next five. Even so, to remain conservative, we use a lower revenue growth estimate of just 3%.

Revenue Growth (Terminal): While the economy tends to grow at 2-3% historically, we want to remain conservative, so we use 2%.

Operating Margins: Over the last 5 years, margins have averaged 10.81%. Recently, they have slipped, but we expect a rebound to relative normalcy as the firm rides out the pandemic, so we expect margins to converge to 10% within ten years.

Revenue growth (1st year) -5% Revenue growth (2nd-5th year) 3% Revenue growth (terminal) 2% Operating margin (converges to this value in 10 years) 10% Weighted average cost of capital 5.65%

DCF Results

Total value of equity $8,023,980,000 Estimated value of stock $198.17 Upside potential (as of 9/21) 27.39%

Conclusion

Overall, Huntington Ingalls’ economic moat for aircraft carriers that it supplies to the US Navy supports its prospects as a long-term investment, as further evidenced by a DCF valuation—and given its current price due to the market’s overreaction over a bad quarter, the company is significantly undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.