AMD (AMD) is scheduled to launch its next-gen Zen 3-based CPUs in three weeks. Many market commenters and analysts expected the chipmaker's sales momentum to cool off based on the rationale that customers may defer purchases until the new chips are out. But surprisingly, that's not happening. Latest data indicates that AMD's sales have risen once again in the first half of September and that its market share at Mindfactory increased to 93.2% for the period. This highlights the resilience of the Zen product portfolio and should come across as an encouraging sign for AMD's investors.

The Sales Data

We'll be discussing sales data from Mindfactory in this article, which is a German e-commerce site that focuses on PC parts. The e-retailer doesn't deal in wholesale, which means the sales data under discussion is largely going to be indicative of DIY PC builder's sales channel it probably won't encompass sales trends seen in other sub-verticals within the x86 computing space - such as data center or notebooks. Also, this discussion covers over 120 SKUs from both Intel (INTC) and AMD, from new and prior product generations.

Coming back to the data, total processor shipments in the first half of September rose by about 5.5% compared to the first half of August. Upon dissecting this data further, we found out that AMD's shipment growth of 6% was significantly higher than Intel's relatively modest 1.8% growth. As it's evident from the chart below, this discrepancy in growth rates catapulted AMD's market share to 93.2%, which was up by 40 basis points on a month over month basis. So, Intel not only loses out to AMD in market share, but it's also severely lagging behind its smaller rival in terms of shipment growth.

More to the point, Intel had released a slew of 14nm-based 10th generation chips only in April but based on the sales trends seen above, it's evident that end-consumers are preferring AMD's 7nm-based Ryzen 3000-series desktop SKUs that were released over 14 months ago. This highlights that AMD's Zen 2 is a commercial success and Intel has quite a bit of work cut out for itself to catch up with its smaller rival in terms of adoption rates, at least in the DIY PC builder segment.

We also found that most, if not all, of Intel's SKUs were available and in-stock in September. This rules out the possibility of chip shortages skewing the data in AMD's favor and indicates that customers are clearly preferring AMD over Intel. Another way to look at the dataset is that the chipzilla had only one entry in the list of 10 best-selling CPUs at Mindfactory in the first half of September, at least amongst the ~120 SKUs that we tracked.

This brings us to the next question - what does all this data mean for AMD investors?

What Does It Mean for Investors?

AMD's next-gen CPUs are due for launch on October 8, which is just three weeks away at the time of this writing. Yet, customers continue to purchase AMD chips in large numbers. This highlights how strong the demand for PC and PC parts really is right now. It seems like work-from-home requirements across the globe continues to be a growth catalyst for the entire PC sector. This shouldn't come as a surprise to my readers; I had discussed AMD's supply chain trends in a previous article published only last week and arrived at a similar conclusion (Read: AMD: Up, Up and Away).

Secondly, consumer-centric semiconductor companies usually try and exhaust channel inventories ahead of major product releases to avoid inventory write-offs and to also bolster the sales of new launches. In fact, Nvidia is said to have done exactly that a few weeks ago. But we haven't seen these inventory shortages with AMD just yet, even though its next-gen CPUs are just around the corner. This suggests a couple of things:

Because AMD has Ryzen 3000-series SKUs available throughout, without any inventory blackouts or shortages, it will be able to fully capitalize on the strong demand for PCs and PC parts in the weeks leading up to the launch of its next-gen CPU family, and/or; AMD is probably looking to continue on with its 3000-series post the launch of its 4000-series product family. This makes business sense since these 3000-series chips are such a commercial success.

Also, AMD's solid sales and high adoption rates within the DIY PC builder segment is likely going to encourage OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as Dell and HP to use more Ryzen APUs in their notebooks. So, in my opinion, the chipmaker is in a virtuous cycle of growth, where its popularity in the desktop space is indirectly going to contribute to its gains in the notebook space and maybe even in the data center space.

Lastly, I think it's needless to say but AMD's improving sales figures is likely going to drive its financials and market share higher and result in lagging-benefits such as rating upgrades, easy availability of credit and improved market sentiment surrounding the name.

Your Takeaway

I'd like to point to readers that Mindfactory sales data focuses on the DIY PC builder's sales channel and the trends seen here, may not be prevalent in other sub-verticals within the x86 space. So, at best, we should use this data to understand customer preferences and to corroborate our investment thesis in AMD and/or Intel.

Having said that, AMD's continued strong sales evidenced above highlights that customers are preferring AMD over Intel, in spite of the latter having vastly deeper pockets and bigger engineering teams. This suggests that AMD's management is steering the company in the right direction, towards sustainable growth, which, altogether, should come across as an encouraging sign for AMD's shareholders. So, I reiterate my bullish stance on AMD.

