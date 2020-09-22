Cisco (CSCO) shares have plunged by about 19% in 2020 vs. an S&P 500 that's risen by about 1.6%. The steep decline follows what was a disappointing quarter for Cisco, resulting in analysts taking down forecasts for the balance of this year.

The steep decline has left Cisco undervalued based on a historical PE trading multiple. It could be one reason why option traders are betting that Cisco's stock rises. Technically, Cisco also looks like it may be coming to a turning point, with the potential to increase by as much as 10%.

You can track all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet.

Looking For An Advance

The open interest levels for the Cisco November 20 $41 puts and calls rose by about 18,000 contracts apiece on Sept. 22. The data shows that 18,000 of $41 calls were bought for $1.16. Meanwhile, 18,000 of the $41 dollar puts were sold for $3.40. It creates a spread transaction that suggests the stock rises above $41 by the expiration date. In this case, the trader even took in a premium of $2.25 to complete the transaction, meaning that the stock only has to be above $38.75 to start making a profit.

Improving Technical Trends

The technical chart has the same bullish outlook, with the shares oversold based on the relative strength index below 30. That RSI is now beginning to trend higher, suggesting the stock is finding some bullish momentum.

Additionally, the stock is finding some technical support around $38.90. Should the stock hold support and rise to resistance at $41, it would amount to a gain of about 5.3%. However, if it should break above $41, as the options trader is betting, there's a good chance the stock would continue to rise, potentially to as high as $43.25, a gain of about 10% from its current price of $39.25.

Low Multiple

With Cisco currently trading at about 12.5 times one-year forward earnings estimates, the stock appears to be undervalued. It happens to be at the lower end historical valuation range of 12 to 17.

However, analysts have been reducing their earnings estimates for the company and now see the company earnings in fiscal 2021 of $3.10 and $3.33 per share, which is down from estimates in August of $3.15 and $3.37. Meanwhile, revenue has dropped to $48.3 billion in 2021 and $50.2 billion in 2022. Those estimates also are down from prior forecasts of $49.5 billion and $51.4 billion, respectively.

Risks

The risk is that the stock ends up breaking technical support and that the low valuation goes lower. Should the shares fall below support $38.90, it could result in the stock falling sharply to $34.70. Additionally, if analysts continue to lower earnings estimates for the company, it could result in that low PE multiple rising, depending on just how much estimates fall.

Should Cisco rebound, then based on the valuation, the chart, and options betting, this seems like the most likely price for that to happen. Otherwise, the stock likely has even further to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.