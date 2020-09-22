At €138.60, shares are expected to deliver an annualised return of 10.1% and a total return of 42% over the next 3.5 years. Reiterate Buy.

The company's higher Emerging Markets exposure may mean a slower recovery, but China and India should remain long-term growth engines.

However, the long-term structural growth story remains unchanged; earnings growth has, in fact, been healthy up to H1 FY20.

FY20 H2 (January-June 2020) results showed the full impact of lockdowns, with sales down 25% and EBIT down 46% year-on-year.

We review the Pernod Ricard investment case after FY20 results on September 2; after COVID, the P/E has shrunk 17% vs. last August.

Introduction

We re-examine our investment case on Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) (OTCPK:PDRDY) (referred here as "PR") following FY20 results on September 2. Since our initial Buy rating in August 2019, PR shares have lost 12.8% (after €3.12 in dividends) in EUR in Paris, significantly underperforming the STOXX Europe 600:

PR Share Price vs. STOXX Europe 600 (Since 25-Aug-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (21-Sep-20).

Over the same period, Diageo (DEO) (Buy-rated) shares have lost 22%, while Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) (Buy-rated) gained 14% and Brown-Forman (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.A) gained 22.0% (all figures in local currencies).

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case last August predicted a 6-10% annual return for investors, based on the following:

PR benefits from the structural growth in the global spirits industry, including premiumisation and rising Emerging Markets ("EM") consumption.

Management targets a 4-7% p.a. organic net sales growth and a 50-60 bps operating margin uplift in FY19-21, implying 5-9% p.a. in EPS growth.

Pernod Ricard Medium-Term Guidance (Pre-COVID) NB. A&P margin target of 16% is post-IFRS15; corresponding figure pre-IFRS15 is 19%. Source: PR results presentation (FY19 H1).

Together, these would provide a 6-10% p.a. shareholder return, consisting of an approx. 1.5% dividend yield, a 5-9% p.a. EPS growth, and share price growing in line with EPS from stable valuation multiples.

Potential further upside from more shareholder distributions, given PR had reduced its Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to a manageable 2.6x.

The involvement of activist investor Elliott, with a €1bn stake since late 2018, would help facilitate improvement.

We also noted that PR's business was weighted more towards APAC (especially China and India), and towards EM in general. PR described itself as having 60% of net sales in EM, and we believe PR has just under 50% of its profit from operations ("PRO", equivalent to EBIT) there:

PR Net Sales & PRO by Region (FY19) Source: PR results release (FY19).

At our initiation, PR shares were at €162.45, implying a 26.6x P/E and a 3.1% free cash flow ("FCF") yield on CY18 financials; the dividend yield was 1.3% (€2.19 per share).

Since then, PR's EPS grew 2% from CY18 to CY19, but after COVID-19, its P/E has shrunk by 17% to 22.0x (relative to CY19 financials), and this de-rating has been the main driver of the shares' negative return to date.

H2 FY20 P&L Headlines

PR's H2 and full-year FY20 P&L is below. PR saw organic declines of 25% in sales and 46% in EBIT in H2 FY20, vs. Diageo’s 23% and 42%, respectively:

PR Profit & Loss (FY20 H2 & FY) Source: PR company filings.

PR's H2 FY20 organic sales decline consisted of declines of 25% in Q1 FY20 and 36% in Q2 FY20. Like Diageo, PR suffered a large impact from COVID-19 due to its high exposure to “on premise” consumption and the low percentage (still below 5%) of e-commerce in its sales. In addition, PR has more exposure to EM, where sales fell 12% year-on-year in FY20, relative to mature markets, where sales fell 8%.

PR reduced costs aggressively in H2 FY20, with Advertising & Promotion Expenses down 32.0% year-on-year and other operating expenses ("Structure Costs") down 7.8%. However, the PRO margin still contracted by a third from 23.2% to 15.9%, showing significant negative operational leverage.

For full FY20, sales fell 9.5% and EBIT fell 13.7% organically year-on-year; recurring net profit was down 12.9% and recurring EPS was down 12.5%. PR’s full-year EPS decline was smaller than that of Diageo (-16%), despite a similar reported sales decline (8.0% vs. 8.7%).

PR also had €1.3bn in non-recurring expenses in FY20, primarily impairments of €999m in Absolut and other brands, and €178m in restructuring costs.

H2 FY20 Regional Breakdown

PR's sales and PRO for H2 and full-year FY20 are below:

PR Net Sales & PRO by Region (FY20 H2 & FY) Source: PR company filings.

Americas' full-year organic sales decline of 6% year-on-year consisted of a 4% decline in the U.S. (and similar in Canada), and double-digit declines in LATAM and Travel Retail. The decline in U.S. sales (from a growth of 4% in H1) was partly due to tighter inventory management that had been announced previously. Based on depletions rather than shipments, sales would have been up 2%, in line with Diageo but below the market growth of 4%.

Asia/Rest of World's full-year organic sales decline of 14% included declines of 16% in China and 11% in India, sharp reverses from H1 growth of 11% and 5%, respectively. In China, the COVID-19 outbreak coincided with the key Chinese New Year period; in India, PR had zero sales in April during the 6-week total lockdown. The differences in performance vs. Diageo seem largely due to mix - PR did better in India, where Diageo sales were down 17%, because the latter's popular brands did worse; PR did worse in China, where Diageo sales were only down 7%, because the latter's scotch sales did well.

Europe's full-year organic sales decline of 6% included a diverse range of performances in different countries, including Spain down 18%, France down 5%, Russia down 2%, but the U.K. up 2% and Germany up 11%, driven by different countries' different responses to the outbreak.

Global Travel Retail sales was down 27% for the full year, after an already weak H1, when it was down 1%.

EBIT declines were larger than sales declines in both Americas and Asia/Rest of World due to negative operational leverage, but was better than sales decline in Europe thanks to several cost reduction programs, notably "Project Reconquer" in France.

FY21 Outlook

PR did not provide a specific FY21 outlook, but instead shared some “qualitative guidance”, including:

“Economic conditions will remain challenging”.

“Off” trade to show “resilience” in North America and Europe.

“On” trade to show “sequential improvement” due to re-opening.

China and India also to show “sequential improvement” due to re-opening.

“The recovery will vary quite significantly from one market to another and even from one brand to another”.

Travel retail to have a “prolonged downturn”, and investors “should not expect any recovery” during FY21.

PR will continue to implement the “Transform & Accelerate” program.

Management also shared some datapoints on the state of recovery in several key markets:

In the U.S ., PR expects 20-25% of “on” trade accounts to never re-open, but expects new accounts to materialise from new businesses being set up.

., PR expects 20-25% of “on” trade accounts to never re-open, but expects new accounts to materialise from new businesses being set up. In Europe , the state of reopening varies from country to country, or even in different regions of the same country. The Nordic never closed, Germany and U.K. have re-opened, and Spain and France re-opened some regions.

, the state of reopening varies from country to country, or even in different regions of the same country. The Nordic never closed, Germany and U.K. have re-opened, and Spain and France re-opened some regions. In China , 90% of previous “on” trade accounts have re-opened; the remaining 10% would likely never re-open. The key Martell brand had positive year-on-year sales growth (in sell-out value) as of June.

, 90% of previous “on” trade accounts have re-opened; the remaining 10% would likely never re-open. The key Martell brand had positive year-on-year sales growth (in sell-out value) as of June. In India, the “on” channel is still closed; 85% of “off” outlets have re-opened, with volumes at approx. 70% of prior-year levels.

Long-Term Structural Growth Unchanged

While the near term is full of uncertainties, both in COVID-19 restrictions and in potential economic recessions globally or in key markets, there is no reason to question the long-term structural growth story in the global Spirits sector.

PR has seen its organic EBIT growth accelerated in FY16-19, and it remained positive in H1 FY20 (June-December of 2019):

PR PRO Growth by Component (FY10-20) NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: PR company filings.

PR EBIT growth has been more driven by APAC since FY18, though restructuring helped improve Europe's PRO significantly in H1 FY20:

PR PRO Growth by Region (FY10-20) NB. FY ends on 30 Jun. Source: PR company filings.

PR believes it has gained market share in several key markets (including India and Travel Retail), and maintained share in others, during FY20:

PR Market Share in Key Markets (FY20) Source: PR results presentation (FY20).

China and India are likely to continue as long-term growth engines; PR had targets of growing sales by high single digits to low double digits in China, and by low double digits in India. In the past, India bounced back relatively quickly after the Highway Ban (April 2016) and Demonetisation (November 2016) hit sales in FY17; while China had a longer period of weakness in FY14-17 due to the ongoing government anti-corruption campaign:

PR Organic Net Sales Growth – China & India (FY11-20) Source: PR company filings.

Anecdotally, where there have been re-openings in the U.S. and in Europe, consumers have flocked to entertainment and sports venues enthusiastically and in large numbers. We expect the COVID-19 outbreak to be over eventually, and alcohol consumption to return to pre-COVID levels thereafter.

Valuation

At €138.55, on unaffected CY19 financials, PR shares are trading at a 22.0x P/E and a 4.1% FCF yield:

PR Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (FY16-20) Source: PR company filings.

PR shares have de-rated by approx. 17% since we initiated coverage in August 2019, when shares were at a 26.6x P/E and a 3.1% FCF yield on CY18 financials. (Diageo shares are now trading at a 19x P/E on CY19 financials.)

PR's dividend yield is 1.9% (€2.66). The dividend was reduced 15% year-on-year to €2.66 for FY20, and buybacks remain suspended (with €0.5bn left in an announced €1bn program).

Net Debt/EBITDA was at 3.2x at FY20 year-end, vs. 2.3x prior year, though this was after an 0.2x increase from now IFRS16 (lease liability) accounting.

Illustrative Returns Forecasts

We assume PR earnings will recover, though at a slower trajectory than Diageo (illustrative forecasts in our latest article here), due to its higher EM and on-trade exposure. We have the following assumptions:

H1 FY21 net income to be down 30% year on year.

H2 FY21 net income to be 12.5% lower than H2 FY19.

FY22 net income to be 7.5% below FY19, representing our expectation of lingering economic weakness in key markets, especially in EM.

Thereafter, the recovery continues, with net income growing 12.0% in FY23 and 7.0% in FY24.

Share count to be flat in FY21 as buybacks remain suspended, then falls by 2.0% each year.

Dividend to be based on the 50% management payout ratio target, which means it falls again in FY21 before resuming its growth.

FY24 year-end P/E of 25.0x, roughly flat from the current level and below the near-27x level last August, but higher than the 24x assume for Diageo.

The exit P/E of 25.0x is appropriate for a “quality” stock, and implies a dividend yield of 2.1%.

At €138.60, the exit price of €184.45 and dividends imply an annualised return of 10.1% and a total return of 42% over the next 3.5 years:

Illustrative PR Returns Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

PR has suffered a significant valuation de-rating after COVID, with the P/E having shrunk 17% vs. last August.

FY20 H2 (January-June 2020) results showed the full impact of lockdowns, with sales down 25% and EBIT down 46% year on year.

However, the long-term structural growth story remains unchanged; earnings growth has, in fact, been healthy up to H1 FY20.

The company's higher Emerging Markets exposure may mean a slower recovery, but China and India should remain long-term growth engines.

At €138.60, shares are expected to deliver an annualised return of 10.1% and a total return of 42% over the next 3.5 years. We reiterate our Buy rating.

However, we prefer Diageo for its higher exposure to the more resilient North America, its more diverse portfolio and its lower current valuation multiples.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO,PDRDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.