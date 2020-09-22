Source: Wall Street Journal

Kansas City Southern (KSU) has spiked off its March lows when the knock-on effects of COVID-19 began to materialize. The stock is still 5% below its 52-week high set earlier this month. KSU was recently the target of a $23 billion buyout offer from Blackstone (BX) and Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"). I was not sure if Blackstone was extra giddy over KSU's business prospects or it simply had to find a way to put capital to work. KSU's management team rejected the offer. Here is my take on the goings on with KSU.

Blackstone Offered A Takeover Premium Of About 25%

Financial markets have consistently melted up since the Financial Crisis of 2008. Low rates also helped spike asset prices like stocks and real estate. Low interest rates and the incessant rise in financial markets inured to the benefit of KSU and other railroad stocks. I felt the stimulus-induced economy would eventually peak and hurt KSU's top line growth.

At the end of January (prior to the pandemic), KSU traded at $167 per share. The $208 takeover offer from Blackstone and GIP represented premium of about 25% versus KSU price. Secondly, the trade war with China had negatively impacted the U.S. economy in January, so a case could have been made that KSU's outlook would brighten this year. At the end of the day, management may have viewed the takeover offer as not being robust enough.

Maybe KSU Could Do Better Standalone

In its most-recent quarter, KSU's revenue and EBITDA fell in the double-digit percentage range. The economy will eventually reopen and KSU's rail traffic and revenue will rebound. According to Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown, KSU could create more upside standalone:

"Kansas City Southern investors don’t seem too miffed at the prospect of the suitors walking away. Raymond James Financial Inc. analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised his price target on the company to $210, but not because of the takeover talk, which he deemed “noise.” Instead he cited efficiency gains and the prospects for Kansas City Southern’s railroad business between the U.S. and Mexico as manufacturers look to localize supply chains. As of early September, daily volumes were back at pre-pandemic levels, thanks in part to a rebound in cross-border traffic and energy-related shipments, Kansas City Southern Chief Financial Officer Mike Upchurch said in a presentation on Sept. 9. The company is reinstating its goal of reducing its operating ratio — a measure of profitability for which a lower number is better — to 60% to 61% this year, compared with an adjusted metric of 63.2% in 2019."

KSU's energy-related shipments and cross-border traffic will likely be a catalyst for the company for years to come. This revenue stream will likely grow independent of how well or poorly U.S. rail traffic performs. In my opinion, this revenue stream gives KSU a competitive advantage vis-a-vis other U.S. railroads. I also estimate if the company can reduce its operating ratio to 60% from the 64% at Q2, it could increase its EBITDA by about 8%.

Management has been reducing its workforce in order to become more efficient. I expect revenue to rise in 2021, assuming a vaccine for COVID-19 emerges and the economy fully reopens. Rising revenue and efficiency gains could help KSU outperform its peers. KSU currently trades at 15.2x EBITDA. This is lower than the 17.1x EBITDA implied by Blackstone's takeover bid, yet more than the 14.7x median multiple for U.S. railroads (Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), KSU, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX)).

Conclusion

I believe the U.S. economy peaked years ago. However, the next 18 to 24 months, KSU's revenue earnings and share price could rise. Blackstone's offer may create more interest in the shares. I rate KSU a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.