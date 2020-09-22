Of the four public Timber REITs, PotlatchDeltic (PCH) has the most exposure to the price of lumber. Rayonier (RYN) and CatchMark (CTT) are closer to pure timberland investments with little to no lumber exposure. Weyerhaeuser (WY), the largest of the four, also has exposure to lumber. The price of lumber exploded during the third quarter of 2020, beginning the quarter at about $465 and increasing to over $948 per thousand board feet during September. The supply of lumber is low partially due to COVID-driven mill closures earlier in the year. We can observe the price increase using the Framing Lumber Composite as a proxy for the price of lumber:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Potlatch should be producing and selling as much lumber as possible in this pricing environment. We believe that they are doing so with COVID precautions as an obvious obstacle. The third-quarter consensus estimate for EBITDA is $119.6M (Bloomberg). Last quarter actual (Q2 2020) EBITDA was $35.4M, and EBITDA for the last four quarters was approximately $171.7M. This is a phenomenal amount of expected EBITDA for one quarter, and highlights the firms leverage to lumber. Of course, one quarter's bounty has little affect on intrinsic value, but it will provide some dry powder for potential acquisitions, share repurchases, and a possible dividend increase.

The Appraised Price of Potlatch Timberland

In our previous article, PotlatchDeltic Appears Significantly Undervalued Compared to Private Market Timberland Values, we estimated the appraised value of Potlatch Timberland from a disclosure in the firm's 10-K. The calculation is available in the above mentioned article. We estimated the appraised value to be $1,705 per acre.

Market Implied Value of Potlatch Timberland

In May, we estimated this value at $1,125 per acre, offering what we believed to be a very attractive opportunity. At the current market price of $39.49, we estimate the market implied value of Potlatch Timberland to be $1,308 per acre. This figure is still 30% below what we estimated the appraised price per acre to be.

The steps are:

Estimate firm value using market value of equity and debt.

Subtract out current assets and other non-current assets, leaving only Timberland, Mills, and Real Estate.

Mark the Mills and Real Estate to market using current P/B ratio of public firms, and subtract those out.

We are now left with Timberland and solve for the value per acre.

(Source: Author Estimates)

This valuation method suggests that Potlatch's stock is worth $50-$51 per share. As recently as 8/24, the stock traded over $47 per share.

Conclusion

Wildfires in the Pacific North West and hurricanes in the south have probably played a part in a short-term Timber REIT pullback. Potlatch's stock is down about 17% in less than a month, offering another attractive investment opportunity. A temporary (most likely) supply/demand imbalance has caused the price of lumber to explode higher. Potlatch should benefit handsomely here with a bonanza of cash during the third quarter. Potlatch's management should have plenty of cash to allocate. We are expecting a dividend raise and continued share repurchases, as well as the potential for timberland acquisition. At $1,308, the implied price per acre of Potlatch Timberland is still at a large discount to our estimate of its appraised value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.