Rarely do I see so much core competency and growth potential being jammed into such a small business as Minera.

Building moderately-sized gold mines is a niche but it's also a blue-ocean opportunity, thanks to the enormous inventory of undeveloped small deposits.

In a previous article, I stated that there existed an unmet need to build mines out of the enormous inventory of moderately-sized gold deposits, and enumerated the challenges faced by a mine builder that sought to pursue such a blue ocean opportunity. The presence of these challenges, in the parlance of business strategy, translates into barriers to entry for the aspirant entrants or sustainable competitive advantage for the incumbent players.

In this article, I'd like to present Minera Alamos (OTCQB:MAIFF)(MAI.TSX-V) as the leading player in the niche of building mines out of the huge inventory of moderately-sized gold deposits in Mexico.

I go on to argue that the financing and technical capabilities, which Minera has honed during the long process of adapting to that niche, is actually hard to replicate. Such a durable edge can serve as the engine to drive long-term compounding in the years to come for discerning investors.

Where Minera comes into play

As I discussed previously, Mexico is one of the few gold mining provinces where a large inventory of moderately-sized deposits has formed over the years. Although there is no known source of systematic information as to the ownership of these deposits, it is reasonable to assume some of them may no longer be under any exploration concessions once the exploration concessions expire after six years. The original deposit discoverer might be disappointed at the small size of its find and decided not to progress the project to a mining concession. Even if the small discovery is under a new exploration concession, oblivious to the sunk costs incurred by previous operators, the new operator will probably not be so compelled to develop the deposit. In a lot of cases, I suppose, the owners may not be technically capable of building a mine anyways.

At any rate, I believe the huge inventory of moderately-sized deposits is a blue ocean for the few mining companies that possess the financial and technical capabilities to excel in that niche. That is exactly where Minera comes into the play. By bringing to the table its access to capital, its expertise in securing mining permits, and a spotless track record in mine building, Minera offers the property owners and Mexico an opportunity to realize the latent value hidden in the otherwise stranded deposits.

Core competency

Low-cost financing

It is the merger between Minera Alamos and Corex Gold in April 2018 that brought President Doug Ramshaw and CEO Darren Koningen to the same team. Koningen came from the Minera side, which had strong ties with institutional investors, especially Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), while Ramshaw came from the Corex Gold side, which had more of a retail investor base. Nowadays, Koningen focuses on running the operations, while Ramshaw becomes the public face of the company, engaging expertly with Bay Street and attending to the junior mining circle in social media.

Minera entered into a strategic partnership with Osisko in May 2017, with the mandate to aggressively advance projects with near-term production potential. It also enlisted other major institutional investors including Donald Smith Value Fund, and Aegis Financial (Fig. 1). While many other junior miners struggle to raise equity capital, the private placements of Minera were typically oversubscribed without offering the enticement of warrants (see here and here).

Fig. 1. The shareholder distribution of Minera Alamos, showing major institutional investors. Source.

Technical capabilities

Over the past 12 years, Koningen designed, constructed, commissioned, and operated two heap leach mines, i.e., El Sastre in Guatemala and El Castillo in Mexico, both under budget and on time, and successfully fixed up the Lluvia de Oro gold heap leach project, Mexico (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Three mines that Koningen built or fixed, i.e., El Sastre, El Castillo, and Lluvia de Oro. Sources are here, here, and here.

Koningen previously worked with the late Chester Millar at Castle Gold and Minera, who was a pioneer in heap-leaching techniques and a Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee. There is no better pedigree in heap-leaching techniques than having learned from Millar.

Koningen is known to run a tight ship. The frugality can be seen in his purchase of a used grinding/flotation facility at Val d'Or for La Fortuna and of a second-hand crushing system in La Trinidad, Mexico, for Santana, both at extremely low costs (see here and here).

Koningen built a technical team with peerless expertise in heap leach techniques. Newly-promoted COO Federico Alvarez worked with Koningen on building the El Sastre and El Castillo mines. He supervised production at El Castillo after it was acquired by Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF). He is said to be one of the top mining professionals in Mexico. The technical team also boasts VP-Project Development Chris Sharpe, newly-hired from Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF); VP-Technical Services Carolina Salas, who had worked under Koningen as Process Manager of the Lluvia de Oro project; and VP-Exploration Miguel Cardona, a protege of Koningen at Castle Gold, where he led the exploration campaign of tripling El Castillo resources.

Local know-how, permitting

In Mexico, mining regulation is overseen by the Secretaria de Economia, while environmental permitting responsibility resides with the Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (SEMARNAT). Mining companies must obtain environmental impact permits (or MIA) from SEMARNAT prior to any exploration or mining, and such activities are subject to several environmental permits from different offices with SEMARNAT, including water extraction, wastewater discharge, and tailings disposal.

Minera has local know-how to navigate through the mining permitting process. COO Federico Alvarez was Director of Mining Affairs for Guanajuato state for 10 years, with extensive connections in the country. Minera usually retains Consultoria Ambiental Vugalit, S.C. to manage relations with government agencies including PROFEPA, CONAGUA, and STPS (see here).

Santana underwent bulk test mining under a temporary environment/change of land use permit (MIA-ETJ) issued by SEMARNAT in 2016. Minera submitted the environmental studies required to change the operation from bulk mining test to commercial production to SEMARNAT in July 2018 (see here). It received the change of land use notification from SEMARNAT in June 2019 (see here), the MIA in August 2019, and the ETJ in September 2019 (see here and here).

underwent bulk test mining under a temporary environment/change of land use permit (MIA-ETJ) issued by SEMARNAT in 2016. Minera submitted the environmental studies required to change the operation from bulk mining test to commercial production to SEMARNAT in July 2018 (see here). It received the change of land use notification from SEMARNAT in June 2019 (see here), the MIA in August 2019, and the ETJ in September 2019 (see here and here). Minera and local community representatives reached a surface use agreement in March 2017 concerning La Fortuna , which Koningen had worked on before it was acquired by Argonaut along with Castle Gold (see here). Minera completed the geotechnical studies in January 2018 (see here), received the change of land use notification in November 2018 (see here). The final permitting of the project is "drawing to a close" as of September 2020.

, which Koningen had worked on before it was acquired by Argonaut along with Castle Gold (see here). Minera completed the geotechnical studies in January 2018 (see here), received the change of land use notification in November 2018 (see here). The final permitting of the project is "drawing to a close" as of September 2020. The permitting work for the newly-acquired Cerro de Oro is to begin in the 2H2020.

Project pipeline

Type target, El Castillo

El Castillo in the Sierra Madre Occidental region, a mine built by Koningen, is the prototype of acquisition targets for Minera. It is a telescoped porphyry copper-gold mineral system that came into being as an Eocene granodiorite porphyry intruded into Cretaceous sediments. Two stages of mineralization have been identified, namely, the disseminated mineralization in sediments and intrusive sills followed by that mainly in localized structures. Subsequent supergene oxidation resulted in the development of a 75-100m oxide blanket and approximately 25m of transition zone above the un-oxidized, sulfide portion of the mineral system, which continues to depths of at least 400m (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. A generalized geological cross-section across the El Castillo mine. Source.

El Castillo is being mined in an open pit, with an overall strip ratio of 1.04 and an average head grade of 0.37 g/t Au. The oxide and transition zones are amenable to heap leach extraction, while the sulfide zone is not to be mined (see here).

The project had had great exploration upside when Castle Gold first took on. The mineral resources therein were expanded from 400 Koz to 1.2 Moz before its acquisition by Argonaut.

El Castillo illustrates perfectly the business strategy pursued by Minera today, as Ramshaw explained thus,

"What Darren and his team did at Castle Gold in 2008 is something very similar to what we're doing right now. At Castle Gold, initial capex was around US$6 million to US$7 million on a starting resource of around 300,000 oz. gold. As they expanded the resource through cash flow, it was heading to 75,000 oz. gold a year when Argonaut bought them out. During that time their initial resource grew to 1.2 million oz. gold. We just like that approach. It's classic Australian bootstrapping. We don't mind starting on a 300,000 to 400,000 oz. gold resource, as long as we can see potential for 1.5 million oz., and that it justifies the permitting and all the other work."

In El Castillo, Koningen emphasized the following qualities:

Disseminated mineralization at shallow depths. Open-pit mining reduces both capital and operating costs, in spite of the unsexy low grades. Bulk mining is preferred because it can be a disaster to miss mineralized veins in a moderately-sized deposit.

Oxidized zone. Oxidation leads to simple metallurgy and makes heap leach amenable. Please note, the sulfide portion of El Castillo was not even considered for mining.

A substantial exploration upside. Minera pursues a business model of aggressively expanding mineral resources out of cash flow and increasing production organically as mineral resources are expanded (see here).

Project pipeline

Minera maintains a pipeline that currently includes three projects, i.e., Santana, La Fortuna, and Cerro de Oro. These three projects fit the bill as defined by the El Castillo type, namely, being open-pit bulk mineable, heap leachable, and resource expandable (Table 1).

Table 1. The Santana, La Fortuna, and Cerro de Oro projects of Minera Alamos. Source: Laurentian Research based on Minera released information.

The newly-acquired Cerro de Oro appears to have generated quite a bit of excitement, as Koningen put it,

"The Cerro de Oro gold project has many characteristics that mimic the El Castillo gold mine our team developed under the Castle Gold Corporation banner from 2007 until its eventual sale in 2010. Cerro de Oro contains a large disseminated gold system with a significant oxidation profile and a low implied strip ratio with the majority of mineralized areas outcropping at surface."

The project pipeline is its growth runway. The scheduled start-up of Santana will transform Minera into a gold producer. The cash flow therefrom will be deployed to building the next mine, possibly Cerro de Oro, an El Castillo look-alike. Subsequent expansion of Santana, start-up of La Fortuna, and the fourth asset to be added to the project pipeline will elevate Minera to a 200 Koz/y producer in the next 3-4 years (Fig. 4). By applying its core competency to the scalable process of acquire-permit-build, Minera should deliver a lot of growth in the years to come.

Fig. 4. The visible growth runway of Minera. Source.

The Minera way

A northern Mexico bias

Minera prefers northern Mexico to central and southern Mexico for security reasons. All three projects currently in the portfolio are situated in northern Mexico. Koningen emphasized the importance of the host state being mining-friendly and local communities supporting mineral exploitation,

"Northern Zacatecas has a rich mining history and hosts some of the largest gold deposits in north-central Mexico. We look forward to working with the local community and Mexican mining authorities to rapidly advance permitting and establish a new mine in the district."

The recent halt of operations at the Los Filos mine, Guerrero, by Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX) due to community protests serves as a reminder of how tough it is to operate in southern Mexico (see here).

Result, not formality, oriented

The Minera team is known for being extremely frugal in operations. They keep their eyes on the real goal - building profitable gold mines without taking undue risks - and forgoing wasteful formality. They learned the valuable lesson from Millar, who prefers skipping expensive exploration programs and feasibility studies, in the hopes of de-risking a project, and starting mining from the very beginning. As Millar taught,

"My Feasibility Study is done by doing things. I will actually mine and produce gold. That to me is better than any Feasibility Study because it isn't a study, it's proven fact... I don't care what the assay is - and that's what the Toronto Stock Exchange wants. I only care what the recovery is. I don't want to know what the tonnage is because I don't want to spend a lot of money when money is hard to come by, when stock is cheap, finding something that's maybe ten years away in time."

Indeed, they opted to start mine construction without a feasibility study. Behind the apparent recklessness, however, are deliberate efforts of de-risking. For example, the team gained confidence in mineral resources at Santana from some 30,000m of drilling by the previous operators, despite the lack of a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. To mitigate metallurgical risk, they did a pilot test on 50,000-ton bulk samples at various crush sizes, from which they not only de-risked the ore metallurgy but also reaped revenue from gold production. Money was better spent on the bulk sample test than laboratory bottle-roll tests as in a formal technical study. As Ramshaw pertinently said, "the best study is just to get it up and running and start producing" (see here).

Low CapEx

The Minera team specializes in low-CapEx development projects, a strategic choice befitting to the organizational size and financing capability. El Castillo had an upfront CapEx of US$6-7 million, Santana C$10 million, and La Fortuna US$26.9 million (Table 1; Fig. 5).

Heap leach requires little upfront capital, and a miner can even rent machinery to further lower capital costs, as Millar explained,

"Heap leaching is very cheap because you can use [the] contractor's machinery. You don't have to build mills or do expensive capital investment. You just have to put a piece of plastic on the ground, and start putting crushed rock on it, and have a couple of pumps with water and a little bit of cyanide going around. A dollar goes a long way in this type of operation."

Fig. 5. A comparison of Santana of Minera with a select group of mine construction projects. Source.

Low operating costs

For the purpose of reducing upfront capital expenditures and saving local security costs, Minera decides not to build an adsorption-desorption-recovery (or ADR) plant at Santana; instead, it will ship gold-loaded carbon to the U.S. for carbon stripping and doré production. Ramshaw said of the decision,

"It's an elegant way of keeping the upfront capital down to a minimum. We are in a very capital intensive business and there are ways to minimize that capex, especially if you're using contract miners. It's just heap leach pads, ponds and a small carbon plant."

Low capital expenditures and operating costs naturally lead to high margins (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The LOM all-in cost and margin of Santana of Minera, in comparison with a select group of mine construction projects at $1,725/oz gold price. Source.

Sustainable competitive advantage

There is no shortage of Mexico-focused precious metal developers, as I discussed here. There are single-asset developers, e.g., Chesapeake Gold (OTCQX:CHPGF), Discovery Metals (OTCQX:DSVMF), MAG Silver (MAG), SilverCrest Metals (SILV), Almaden Minerals (AAU), Defiance Silver (OTCPK:DNCVF), and Azure Minerals (OTC:AZRMF) (AZS.ASX), all invariably burdened by high capital costs. Telson Mining (OTCPK:SOHFF), Golden Minerals (AUMN), and Prime Mining (OTCQB:PRMNF) do operate capital-light projects; however, none of them seem to offer the whole package of desirable qualities in its totality as quirky-to-a-fault Minera does.

What I value the most in Minera is its core competency, i.e., pursuing boundless growth in the blue-ocean niche of building moderately-sized mines, one after another till infinity. The core competency of Minera is being replicated by few aspirant imitators, especially now that the business model is yet to gain popularity. And I do not believe it can be mimicked in the future even after Minera has become a splashing success. To begin with, frugality is a rare management trait, far rarer than perceived. It requires organization-wide employee buy-in for cost-consciousness to pervade the entire workflow of a business. It thus takes years to build a team like the one at Minera. However, in a cyclical industry such as junior mining, all it takes is a mere gold bear market to send a performing team asunder. Furthermore, however mundane as it may seem, there exists a steep learning curve in screening all the thousands of moderately-sized projects and building profitable open-pit heap-leach mines. It took Millar decades to perfect the technique, and it took the Minera team a dozen years learning it from Millar and honing the know-how. A competitor can poach one or two employees from Minera, but it cannot steal the entire team.

My proposition, therefore, is that Minera commands a relatively-durable competitive advantage, thanks to its core competency in building moderately-sized mines. On a single project level, there perhaps do not exist any barriers to entry per se, but Minera is best positioned to deliver superior profitability. When Minera parlays its core competency to a series of mine-building projects, that small edge can compound into an enormous benefit.

Minera has wildly outperformed the gold price, the peer group, and the junior gold miner ETF (Fig. 7), which is attributed to de-risking events such as permitting, financing, and initiation of mine construction at Santana. However, I believe in Minera, investors see more than just a skillful project manager.

Fig. 7. The stock performance of Minera since June 1, 2019, in comparison to the gold price, the peer group, and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). Source.

Risks

What is the greatest risk for Minera shareholders? It is any factors that weaken its competitive advantage or any events that truncate the supposedly endless compounding process. The Minera team can break up at some point. The company may abandon the niche of building moderately-sized mines. The management may opt to pay dividends in lieu of reinvestment for rapid growth. The board of directors may decide to sell the company to a high bidder.

Talking about risks, I am not unduly worried about the volatility of the gold price. Minera is leveraged more on its near-monopoly of a niche than on a bullish gold price outlook.

Trading volume in Minera is low as compared with large-cap stocks, which could present a liquidity risk for trading shares; on average, 475,465 shares change hands on TSX and 183,100 shares on OTC per day.

Investor takeaways

Minera operates in a niche - building profitable mines of moderate sizes in northern Mexico.

The Minera team boasts peerless financing, permitting, and technical capabilities. The steep learning curve in what they do and their relentless pursuit of low capital and operating costs give Minera a hard-to-replicate competitive advantage.

Minera has almost unlimited growth potential:

With three projects currently in the project pipeline, Minera will become a gold producer by 1Q2021 and quickly grow production to 200 Koz/y, delivering explosive growth over the next 3-4 years.

Additional acquisitions out of the enormous inventory of moderate deposits will further extend the growth runway, potentially making it a long-term compounder.

Rarely do I see so much core competency and growth potential being jammed into such a small package. With more and more investors discovering the gem, it has risen in the last few quarters (Fig. 8). However, I believe we "ain't seen nothing yet". That is why Minera remains to be one of the largest positions in my portfolio.

Fig. 8. Stock chart of Minera, shown with The Natural Resources Hub entry (purple circle), modified from the source.

