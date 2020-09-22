While Lam has a low valuation and clean balance sheet, there is a significant probability that its earnings decline over the coming years.

With the economy as weak as it is, new technologies may not see as much consumer demand as investors currently expect.

Despite a global economic downturn, semiconductor stocks have had a strong year as electronics sales have been greater than expected. However, performance has declined in recent weeks. As one example, Lam Research (LRCX) was up nearly 30% this year rising from $300 to $385 but has since declined all the way back to $315 since its August peak.

Lam does not have a very high valuation with a lower forward "P/E" ratio of 15X. As such, many investors are likely looking to buy the company at its current discount. As you can see below, the stock is now trading closer to its historically normal TTM "P/E" valuation:

Of course, Lam also has very strong historical revenue growth and is backed by innovative technologies. Even more, it has low debt and strong liquidity, giving it low balance sheet risks.

Lam looks like a raging buy from a purely quantitative standpoint, boasting a Seeking Alpha quant rating of 4.69 with A's and B's in all factor categories. However, sharp fundamentals are not always enough to make for a strong investment.

Lam Research Subject to Significant Geopolitical Risks

There are some very important qualitative and macroeconomic risks to consider. Most importantly, Lam's dependence on sales to China which made up a third of revenue last quarter and has been its primary growth driver for years. The U.S Department of Defense recently floated the idea of banning American companies from providing goods and services to China's major chipmaker SMIC. Lam sells manufacturing machinery to SMIC and other Chinese chipmakers, meaning it would take a large hit if the DoD follows through on this threat. Considering the recent action taken against TikTok and WeChat, this is a credible threat.

Importantly, only 7% of Lam's sales are toward U.S companies with Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and China collectively making up 85% of Lam's revenue. The U.S has a significant trade dispute with China, but there have been tariff talks with regard to many of China's neighbors. This is a significant risk to Lam since it generates the bulk of its revenue in these regions and could be subject to intense competition.

There are also long-term demand risks to consider. Lam Research sells high-cost manufacturing equipment to chipmakers. Over the past decade, Asian countries have made significant efforts to produce chips domestically which has led to significant demand for Lam's high-cost equipment. However, as the industry matures, demand for new equipment will decline as will Lam's primary revenue source. This is a particular issue considering Lam generates the bulk of its revenue from only a few products.

Altogether, it is unclear that Lam will manage to sustain its revenue growth let alone its revenue level. As you can see below, Lam's era of high double-digit annual revenue growth may be ending and the company's long-term EPS growth estimates have been on a consistent trend lower:

Lam Faces Significant Cyclical and Secular Risks

Lam is also a highly cyclical company and saw its revenue decline by roughly 75% during the 2008 recession. This period saw also LRCX decline by a similar amount.

Remember, if money is tight for chipmakers then one of the first areas where they will reduce spending is on new manufacturing equipment. This creates significant cyclical volatility for Lam. The global economy remains in a deep recession today, but analyst's revenue and EPS for Lam over the next few quarters (and years) do not indicate any downturn.

In fact, the estimates indicate that Lam will continue to increase revenue for years to come. This is partly because global semiconductor sales and Lam's revenue have been stagnant for years and the market seems to believe the long-term trend toward ever-higher chip sales will soon recover. As you can see below, Lam's revenue is largely a function of global chip sales:

This is possible, but I have doubts. The simple fact is that innovation in the chip industry has slowed dramatically as "Moore's Law" ends. Much of the positive commentary on Lam surrounds 5G technology, but the fact remains that 5G is hardly faster than 4G unless one is very close to a cell-tower. This places in comparison to the magnitude difference between 4G and 3G on real-world tests.

In my opinion, many of these upcoming technologies are a bit of a panacea that investors use to justify high valuations in the face of poor fundamentals. This is not to say the technologies will not be successful, only that investors place too much confidence that they will be without regard for evidence to the contrary. Recent surveys show that consumer interest in 5G is not that strong, with only a third of consumers believing they clearly understand how they would benefit from the technology.

The simple fact is that NAND prices are on the decline due to lower demand. This will lead to a decline in sales for chipmakers and lower demand for Lam's equipment. Sure, new chip-intensive technologies will arrive in 2021, but will anyone buy them? Considering the poor economic environment I have significant doubts.

The Bottom Line

Overall, LRCX is a financially clean company that appears to be a "buy" if one only looks at its financial data and recently discounted share-price. Indeed, considering its history of growing revenue and dividend increases it could be a solid "growth at a reasonable price" stock. Quite frankly, I would not be entirely surprised if these factors cause the stock to return to an all-time high.

That said when we consider long-term issues it is clear the company is not in a great spot. It is highly dependent on the growth of Asia's semiconductor industry which is now maturing. As the industry consolidates, the risk of competition from vertical integrators grows. Even more, its dependence on Asia opens it up to tremendous tariff and geopolitical risks.

Additionally, it is not guaranteed that the semiconductor industry will see the strong 2021 rebound that many investors expect. Demand for chips has been stagnant since 2018 and the trend toward greater chip performance is slowing dramatically. Put simply, one only desires a car that goes so fast.

Now, unlike Skyworks (SWKS) which has a greater valuation and exposure to these risks, I do not believe Lam Research is a solid short opportunity. I believe Lam's fundamental position will decline due to macroeconomic factors, but its middle-range valuation and strong balance sheet offset that risk. That said, I still believe investors are best avoiding the stock. I would not turn bullish unless its price declines back below $200 (its March low) which is also the level where its forward "P/E" would be below 10X. I believe such a valuation is more reasonable given its risk exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.