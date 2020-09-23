The still high valuation implies COVID-19 will just be a bump in the road for EPAM, and the market just might be right.

However, due to the impact of COVID-19, revenue growth has recently begun to significantly slow, and will likely be relatively flat in Q3 versus Q2.

EPAM has been growing revenue at a CAGR of 25% over the past five years and the stock has responded to the upside.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) is a Pennsylvania based leading global provider of digital platform engineering, architectural, consulting, and software development services. The company began in 1993 and has demonstrated a CAGR in revenue of ~25% over the past five years. As a result, the stock has been a "high-flyer" and is up ~45% YTD. However, COVID-19 has significantly impacted how EPAM directly engages with their clients and has therefore had a negative affect on the company's revenue growth. Today, we'll look at what EPAM does and if the current market valuation is in-step with the company's underlying fundamentals.

As the graphic below summarizes, EPAM has a technically based staff that delivered $2.3 billion in revenue last year and has grown revenue at a CAGR of 31% over the past 10 years:

Source: Q2 Presentation

The company's revenue is nicely diversified across six industry segments and derives 60% of revenue from North America, 33% from Europe, the 7% from the rest-of-world. The company's EPAM Continuum product, launched last year, is an integrated platform for Consulting and Engineering services. Continuum now serves 90 of the Fortune 500 companies and more than 50% of the Forbes 2000 (see slide 9).

Earnings

EPAM released Q2 earnings on August 6th and some 6 month yoy changes are highlighted in red in the graphic below:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen, revenue over the past 6 months grew 19.7% as compared to the year earlier period. Cost-of-revenue grew relatively inline with revenue, while all other expenses came in relatively below the revenue growth rate. As a result, net income was up 26% over the first 6 months of 2020 as compared to 2019.

In the report, EPAM CEO & President Arkadiy Dobkin said about the quarter:

EPAM's better than expected second quarter performance demonstrates a continued need for our services during a time when businesses had to quickly pivot and adapt to an unpredictable environment. As we manage through the continued uncertainty in the global environment, we are driving new levels of collaboration, engagement and efficiency across the organization. Our focus for the second half of this year remains on helping our customers successfully navigate change, ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees while giving back to the communities where we live and work.

The company reported it had cash (or cash equivalents) of $995 million at the end of June, which was up $57 million from the start of the year. With only $25 million of long-term debt, net cash works out to $970 million, or an estimated $16.65/share based on the 58.246 million shares outstanding at the end of Q2. In addition, and judging from the company's first 6-month results, EPAM could generate an estimated $250 million in free-cash-flow FCF this year, or ~$4.30/share. The company does not pay a dividend.

Going Forward

Due to COVID-19, the company is not giving full-year guidance, but for the upcoming Q3 it expects revenues will be in the range of $633-$643 million reflecting a 8.5% yoy increase at the mid-point of the range. Note also the midpoint of the range would be up less than 1% as compared to Q2.

For Q3, the company expects GAAP diluted earnings will be in the range of $1.15-$1.24/share, the midpoint of which would be essentially flat as compared to Q2. Revenue is obviously and significantly slowing down from the company's historic growth rate:

Source: Q2 Presentation

On the Q2 conference call, CEO Dobkin gave an example of how EPAM can help one of its customers, Epic Games:

With our big data, software engineers and AWS expertise, EPAM has collaborated with Epic Games to provide the flexibility, reliability and scalability needed to continue to push the boundaries of online gaming and help Fortnite growing from one million players in 2017 to 350 million today. In Q2, we also began working for several large new customers who have undertaken a multiyear transformation of their business.

This is also an interesting anecdote for the power of Amazon's (AMZN) web services platform, which has obviously benefited from the growth in the number of Fortnite players.

One risk that was pointed out in the article was the difficulty in finding technical talent in today's market. On the other hand, with such a large cash position and very little debt, EPAM has the ability to make some acquisitions to boost its growth rate.

Valuation

As can be seen in the chart below, EPAM has been a great performing company. It has significantly outperformed engineering based companies like Synopsys (SNPS) and Ansys (ANSS). It has even outperformed one of my favorite software investments - the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV) by 30% over the past year:

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting Tool

Over the past 12-months, EPAM has earned $5.07/share. The shares closed today (Monday) at $314.30 for a TTM P/E=62. Seeking Alpha estimates the forward P/E=53.

Over the past 12-months, EPAM's total revenues were $2.5 billion. The current market cap is $17.7 billion, which equates to a price-to-sales ratio of 7x. That compares quite favorably with engineering services companies like Ansys at 56x 2019 revenue and Synopsys at 9.2x revenues, not to mention that EPAM grew last 6-months revenue much faster than either of the two (see Ansys: Simulating Its Way To An Astonishing Valuation). Note both those companies also have a large component of revenue coming from a software-as-a-service or SaaS-based recurring revenue model.

Summary & Conclusion

EPAM has over $16/share in cash, hardly any debt, and could generate up to $250 million in FCF flow. While it is trading at a discount to peers like Synopsys and Ansys, the P/E (either trailing or forward) still seems rich in my opinion at ~2x the S&P500 P/E=28. While that valuation was warranted given EPAM's historical growth rate and margins, that growth rate is slowing because of COVID-19. However, if any engineering services company can figure out a way to engage remotely to collaborate on projects, it would be EPAM Systems. But it remains to be seen how long it will take for EPAM to get back to its pre-COVID 25% revenue growth rate. For now, and like many of the software based companies I have covered recently, the valuation is stretched in my opinion, and I much prefer a more diversified approach to the software sector - like the IGV ETF mentioned earlier, which actually closed 1.8% higher today (Monday) despite overall market weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.