Oil prices, after showing stability in the past few months, have come under pressure again, clouding the outlook for oil producers. However, Concho Resources (CXO), which benefits from having a robust hedge book, low-cost structure, and a rock-solid balance sheet, can sail through this storm. The Midland, Texas-based shale driller will likely continue generating profits and free cash flows in this difficult period.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The persistent weakness and volatility in oil prices will create a lot of problems for oil producers. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude, which traded within the $40-$42 per barrel range since early-July, fell to as low as $36.76 this month and recovered to $41 last week. The recovery came after Saudi Arabia, the OPEC’s kingpin, notched up pressure on the cartel’s members and allies, including Russia, to deliver on the promised production cuts. OPEC members, Iraq, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates, exceeded their production quotas in May-July period. The UAE was the leading over-producer in August, pumping 182,000 bpd more oil than it was supposed to, but the country expects to make up for the excess volumes by trying to fully comply with the production quota in September and making deeper cuts in October and November. The weakness in the US dollar and the unexpected drawdown of US crude inventories have also pushed oil prices higher.

OPEC+ seems prepared to do whatever it takes to support oil prices. But, with the threat of weak demand, the path forward continues to look treacherous. I think for oil prices to climb to $45 per barrel and continue moving higher, we need to see signs that show meaningful and consistent recovery in oil demand. This may not happen in the current backdrop in which some countries, including India, one of the world’s biggest oil consumers, are struggling to contain COVID-19, and the pandemic is threatening to make a comeback in parts of Europe, including Spain, Italy, and the UK, increasing the risk of a second wave of the outbreak.

In my opinion, Concho Resources is well prepared to face this difficult period with oil prices trading in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range. That’s because the company maintains a robust hedge book which protects its cash flows from weakness and volatility in oil prices. There are a few oil producers like Continental Resources (CLR) who have little to no crude oil hedges in place. There are others like Marathon Oil (MRO) whose hedges offer limited downside protection. Concho Resources, however, has hedged most of its output using swaps (as opposed to collars) which offer solid downside protection. For the remainder of the year, the company has hedged approximately 143,000 bpd of production using swap contracts at an attractive weighted average price of $53 WTI and 28,000 bpd at $49 Brent. These hedges are equivalent to 88% to 90% of the company's oil production for the second half of the year, as per my estimate. As a result, Concho Resources will likely continue receiving great prices for a vast majority of its barrels, even as the benchmark prices tumble below $40, enabling the company to generate strong levels of cash flows.

Four straight quarters of FCF. Image: CXO Investor Presentation, September 2020.

Concho Resources comes with a great track record of consistently generating free cash flows, even in difficult periods. The company has now reported free cash flows in four consecutive quarters, including 2Q20 which was arguably one of the most difficult periods ever for oil producers with WTI averaging just around $28 per barrel. For the second half of the year, Concho Resources has forecast approximately $395 million to $450 million of free cash flows in a $30 to $40 a barrel oil price environment. With support from crude oil hedges and low levels of capital expenditures, I think the company is well positioned to achieve this target. Note that Conch Resources reduced its CapEx budget by 40% this year to $1.6 billion, of which $732 million will be spent in H2-2020. The company will run an 8-rig program, and I expect its oil output to stabilize at more than 190,000 bpd in the second half of the year.

What’s great about Concho Resources is that it has significant downside protection for 2021 as well. For next year, it has hedged a little less than 89,000 bpd of oil production using swaps at $46.89 WTI and 16,500 bpd at $40.82 Brent. Together, these hedges could account for more than 50% of the company’s future production, assuming it produces around 195,000 bpd of oil next year. I expect Concho Resources to further build hedge positions for 2021, particularly if oil prices somewhat stabilize by December. I think the company will likely enter 2021 with solid hedge coverage, just like this year. In the current environment, Concho Resources might not be successful in securing attractive prices of more than $50 per barrel. But the hedges will still minimize the risks associated with weakness and volatility in oil prices and provide much-needed visibility into future cash flows.

Moreover, Concho Resources has already shown that it is a low-cost operator that can remain profitable in a weak oil price environment. In 2Q20, for instance, the company realized oil prices of just $23.66 per barrel but still ended the period with an adjusted profit of $223 million, or $1.13 per share. At high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel oil prices, the company will likely report higher profits. Concho Resources has meaningfully reduced its controllable cash costs and well costs this year. That’s made the company more resilient to low oil prices. Its cash costs, which include interest expenses, cash G&A charges, and lease operating expenses, came in at $7.49 per boe in 2Q20, depicting a drop of 25% from FY-2019. Its well costs are on track to clock in at below $800 per foot for FY-2020, which will be 30% lower than last year. With declining costs, the company will likely enter 2021 on a firmer footing and will be in a better position to post decent returns in a low oil price environment.

What I also like about Concho Resources is that, in addition to having enviable hedge coverage and a low cost structure, it also has a rock-solid balance sheet. The company has low levels of debt and a favorable debt maturity profile, which puts it in a good position to withstand the downturn, even if oil prices stay weak for an extended period. Concho Resources ended the second quarter with $3.96 billion of debt, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 50%, below mid-to-large-cap peer median of 60%, as per my calculation. The company had no outstanding debt maturities until January 2025 when the 4.375% unsecured senior notes worth $600 million will become due.

CXO’s Debt Maturity Profile. Image: CXO 10-Q Filing, July 2020.

Moreover, with $2 billion available from the credit facility (currently fully undrawn) and cash reserves of $320 million of cash reserves, I think Concho Resources has ample liquidity to meet any short-term funding needs. I expect the company to grow its liquidity in the future as it continues to generate free cash flows. That’s going to help the company with its debt reduction plan. Concho Resources has been successful in bringing its net debt down to $3.6 billion at the end of 2Q20 from $4.3 billion a year earlier. It wants to end the year with $3 billion of net debt.

Data by YCharts

For these reasons, I think Concho Resources will continue doing well. Shares of Concho Resources have fallen by 5% in the last four weeks and are currently trading 4.76x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below sector median of 7.45x. This also makes Concho Resources one the cheapest oil stocks among mid-to-large-cap E&Ps. The company will fare better than other producers during the downturn and will substantially grow earnings and cash flows when oil prices recover. In my opinion, Concho Resources is a great oil stock for investors to consider.

However, Concho Resources, like its peers, is facing oil-price related risks. The company isn't growing production anymore, which means that the earnings growth will be driven mainly by an increase in oil prices. A weak oil price environment dampens the company’s earnings outlook, and its shares may remain subdued in such periods. Furthermore, although the company has ample downside protection, it might not generate strong levels of free cash flows if oil prices stay unexpectedly low for a long time. In this case, it also might not achieve its debt reduction target.

Concho Resources is also facing the risk of a ban of new oil and gas permits on federal land if a Democratic administration takes office in 2021. The federal land accounts for 20% of the company’s net acreage and gets roughly 30% of the capital budget. If the business environment turns sour, then the company will have to quickly shift capital to non-federal land. The good thing is Concho Resources already has enough permits to keep drilling for one to two years on federal land. This means the company will have ample time to devise a new plan of shifting capital elsewhere in case a new administration actually starts rejecting new federal permits and extensions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.