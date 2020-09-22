Realizing that you're stuck in an "addition by subtraction" situation is a humbling one for management, but I'll give credit to Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) management for not stubbornly sticking to their guns on the idea that the market undervalues the potential of the U.S. Jackson National business. Instead, management is looking to IPO this business in 2021 ahead of a full divestment, and the company's Asian operations will be the surviving business.

Weak rates, a shaky stock market, and high volatility is exactly the wrong prescription for the Jackson variable annuity business, and even if today's conditions are temporary, the reality is that Prudential plc has struggled to generate value from what has generally been a decent variable annuity business. Exiting Jackson gives management a chance to generate capital that it can more profitably reinvest in its growing Asian operations and perhaps finally shrink some of the valuation discount.

COVID-19 Disruptions Won't Last

Perhaps not surprisingly given COVID-19's impact on China and Hong Kong, the pandemic has hit Prudential's Asian insurance business harder than the U.S. operations. Life sales were down 35% in Asia in the first half, while U.S. sales were down 9%. Margins on new business in Asia were still significantly better, though, with a margin of 54.8% (versus 65.5% a year ago) versus 25.3% in the U.S. (and 41.9% a year ago). All told, then, new business profit growth was basically identical, with Asia down 46% (to $912M) and the U.S. down 45% (to $248M).

Overall operating profits declined 3%, with insurance down 4% on a 12% improvement in Asia and a 19% decline in the United States. The asset management operations remain a trivial source of profits, but operating profit was nevertheless up 3%, making up 6% of the total.

While Pru has had some risk exposure to COVID-19 - about 18% of its sales in China and Hong Kong are for critical illness products that do cover illnesses like the pneumonia caused by serious COVID-19 cases - the bigger impact has been on sales. The majority of Pru's products (unit-linked savings products) can be sold and distributed digitally, but it's difficult to just turn the business on a dime and not all of the business's target customer base is comfortable buying insurance-type products through digital channels.

The good news is that these disruptions are temporary. With first half earnings, management already reported that sales activity had returned to year-ago levels by July in all but its Hong Kong business. Looking further out, there are significant opportunities for Pru if and when Chinese authorities allow the company greater operating freedom on the mainland (particularly in the "Greater Bay Area" along the east coast), not to mention significant long-term opportunities in underserved markets like Vietnam and the Philippines.

If One Split Was Good, Two Will Be Better?

Although it wasn't really that long ago that Prudential plc demerged from its former UK operations, management is moving forward on a similar move for its U.S. operations (Jackson National).

Management had said earlier in 2020 that it wanted to sell a minority stake of the U.S. business through an IPO, ostensibly to raise funds to improve its capital ratios in response to changes in the business and weaker bond yields. Around that time, fund manager Third Point started agitating for a split of the U.S. and Asian businesses, and later on, with first half results in August, management announced that although they were postponing the minority IPO for 2021, they intended to not only go forward with the IPO, but also a full divestment of the business.

I can see why Prudential plc management wants to take this step. There really isn't much growth potential in the U.S. business, and the market pretty much hates these businesses - Lincoln National (LNC) trades at 0.3x book and 3.4x forward earnings, while Brighthouse (BHF) trades at 0.13x and 2.5x, respectively. With increased market volatility and weaker rates, higher hedging costs are pretty much eating up the cash flow of the business, and when you compare what a dollar of capital can earn in the Asian operations to what that dollar would earn in the U.S. business, it's basically addition by subtraction to get out of the U.S. operations.

Prudential plc got a modest cash infusion from Athene (ATH) back in June, with Athene buying an 11% stake in Jackson for $0.5 billion (around 0.51x) and also entering into a $27.6B to fully reinsure the fixed and fixed index annuities in the back-book. Management is also looking to issue up to $2.5 billion within Jackson, keeping what it has to there (regulatory/capital requirements), but upstreaming the rest so management can deploy it to the Asian operations. Likewise with the eventual full divestment of Jackson National - the proceeds will largely go to increasing the capital base for the Asian operations, allowing the company to grow more quickly. If an IPO is not possible, management intends a demerger process.

The Outlook

This move basically transforms Prudential plc from a strange growth/value hybrid to pretty much a pure growth story driven by increasing demand for insurance and savings products in Asia as the middle class there grows. It's a highly competitive market, with Prudential facing off against AIA (OTCPK:AAGIY), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY), China Life (LFC), Great Eastern (OTCPK:GEHDY), and MetLife (MET) among others, but Pru has built a strong business, with top-three share in 9 of 14 markets, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, and a strong "starter position" in India.

Moreover, it also changes the risk characteristics of the business. The unit-linked savings products that make up the large bulk of Prudential plc's Asia business are basically "savings-plus" products with the policyholder taking on the risk. Given the challenges Prudential plc has had in hedging the U.S. variable annuity business, that will be a positive change.

The core of Prudential plc's value now is in the future earnings from the Asian operations. I expect core earnings growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, and that underpins a fair value in the high $30's today.

The Bottom Line

Clearly, the market still assigns significant risk to a clean exit from the U.S. business, and that's fair. Market sentiment for variable annuity businesses is horrible right now, and there are no guarantees that it will improve meaningfully between now and the first half of 2021. Still, management has suspended remittances from Jackson, and that should help the capital position ahead of an IPO. While a successful IPO would free up some useful capital (that Pru could use for strategic moves like buying out its China JV partner), it's not essential and I see only about $4-$5/share risk to my fair value (down to the $33.50 to $34 range) if Prudential plc has to pursue a demerger. Accordingly, while there is definitely a lack of visibility here, and some risk that Jackson National deteriorates further, I also see meaningful upside once Prudential plc executes the split and is free to focus on its growing Asian insurance operations.