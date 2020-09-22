Article Thesis

New Residential (NRZ) is not a low-risk stock, and it never was. But still, shares seem to offer value right here, due to trading below book value while also offering a solid yield that should rise meaningfully over the coming years. Management is savvy and has directed the company well through the storm this spring, and recent refinancings should be meaningfully accretive to net profits going forward.

New Residential is cheap, although not the cheapest in the mREIT sector, at least on a price to book basis, where others are trading at even steeper discounts. Due to a very low price to earnings multiple and its apt management, the current valuation, at about 80% of book value, seems attractive still.

Short Review

I have covered New Residential a couple of times this year, noting, among other things, the shift towards its operating businesses and asset sales that have reduced its leverage. The company has been hurt by the troubles in the mortgage REIT industry in spring 2020 - the company was forced to sell some assets at sub-par prices, which has hurt its book value, but those issues seem to be behind it now. The company has been able to stabilize both profits and its book value during the second quarter and has already hiked its dividend by 100% following the steep dividend cut earlier this year.

New Residential's Second Quarter Results Were Better Than Most Believed

On a GAAP basis, New Residential's second-quarter results were bad, but that was already known - the crisis in the industry that forced mREITs to sell assets below par during March and April led to a $0.02 GAAP net loss per share. This was already known well before the company released its Q2 results in late July, however, and the more interesting numbers were the adjusted/core results.

On that basis, New Residential easily beat analyst estimates for its Q2 results. New Residential generated core profits of $0.34 per share during the quarter, about 15% ahead of analyst estimates. Profits were primarily driven by the fact that the company's operating businesses were much more profitable compared to what analysts had expected. The company ended the second quarter with a net book value of $10.77 per share, slightly up on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

A more in-depth review of management's actions during the quarter shows that leadership was primarily focused on reducing risks and strengthening the company for eventual troubles during the quarter. The cash position, for example, which has historically averaged about $400 million, has grown to $1 billion at the end of Q2 or about 250% of the historic average. This allows for two things: First, the company would not be forced to sell assets below book value in case of markets taking another hit like the one experienced at the peak of the coronavirus selloff. Its large cash position thus has a defensive function primarily. At the same time, however, its cash pile would also allow the company to make opportune purchases in case a situation occurs where assets can be snapped up at very attractive prices. The cash balance thus also has some "offensive" function, as it allows the company to remain flexible in case some accretive purchases can be made.

Management also put a lot of effort into growing its operating businesses and was rather successful in doing that. The mortgage segment generated $200 million in pre-tax profits during Q2, and the outlook for the remainder of the year is positive as well. Management seeks to generate close to $800 million in pre-tax income through servicing and origination this year, thus it looks like the Q2 pace will be the "new normal".

Mortgage rates have fallen quite a lot over the last two years, and have hit new lows in recent weeks. This leads to high refinancing demand, while very low interest rates may also bolster demand for new houses over the coming years. The macro-environment for New Residential's origination segment is thus very supportive right now, thanks to the Fed's decision to maintain its ultra-lose monetary policy. The surprising strength of the housing market can be seen in the following chart:

With an interest rate environment that will likely remain very supportive over the coming years, according to recent Fed statements, the outlook for New Residential's operating platforms is thus not bad at all.

New Residential's Direct-to-Consumer platform has shown especially strong growth in recent quarters, and management believes this trend will persist:

Source: NRZ presentation

Another doubling of DTC funding unpaid principal balance is forecasted for the second half of the current year alone, with management explaining that this is due to technology investments that will pay off, combined with improved marketing. Whether management's projections will actually come true is, of course, not guaranteed, but it looks like the outlook is not at all bad.

Post-Q2 Items Of Note

Q2 thus was much better than feared, but management has also worked in shareholder's favor during Q3 already. The company recently refinanced a quite costly loan that was issued at the depth of the crisis, with an interest rate of a whopping 11%. Refinancing this loan at a rate of 6.25% will save New Residential about $30 million annually, which will be pure additional (pre-tax) profit. Management also refinanced some securitizations, with management believing that this will drive another $20 million in interest expense savings, and thus another $20 million in additional pre-tax profits.

Combined, these two items should thus increase New Residential's net profits by ~$40 million, assuming taxes will eat away 20% of these annual pre-tax gains. Even when we are only putting a sub-10 times earnings multiple on these additional profits, New Residential's equity value may thus have increased by several hundred millions of dollars.

The company and its management are thus clearly working on clearing up the issues (such as its 11%-yielding loan) that stemmed from the fallout that occurred during the pandemic-driven selloff. At the same time, macro issues for the mortgage industry as a whole are starting to wane as well. The US mortgage forbearance rate, for example, hit a new 5-month low in September, at 7.16%. The apocalyptic scenarios for both the US economy and for the US housing market that were feared by some in spring may thus not turn into reality. Right now, it looks like the pandemic's impact on the US economy and housing market will be more benign compared to what experts forecasted in spring. So far, the recovery looks very much V-shaped:

Following a steep slump in economic output in spring, there has not been a long and strenuous bottoming process, but instead, the economy has jumped back up already. US GDP is back at a level last seen in early 2019, which is significantly better compared to the dire forecasts of a multi-year downturn made at the peak of the crisis.

Valuation And Potential For Dividend Growth

New Residential trades at a quite low earnings multiple of just 5.8 based on forecasted forward net profits, which equates to an earnings yield of 17%. This already shows that New Residential has ample potential to offer an attractive dividend yield - even at a payout ratio of just 60% (which would be historically low), New Residential's dividend yield could rise to 10.2% based on current prices.

Since shares went public, New Residential has mostly traded above book value, whereas shares are trading at just 75% of book value right now. Even a return to just a 1 times book value, which would still be on the lower side of the historical valuation range, would equate to a significant double-digit upside. There is thus, I believe, some potential for both attractive dividend payments, as well as for share price accretion for New Residential from the current level, although neither is guaranteed, of course.

Takeaway

Make no mistake, New Residential is not a low-risk company, and its stock may not be suitable for all kinds of investors at all. But for those that do not mind the volatility and the inherent risks in the mREIT industry, New Residential may be worthy of a closer look. Profits are stronger than previously thought thanks to the strong performance of the operating business, management is cleaning up the balance sheet and holds a lot of dry powder, and at the same time, New Residential trades at a large discount compared to how shares were valued in the past.

No one can foresee the future, and if markets head south again, New Residential would likely be among the losers. But things are not looking too dire for the US economy and housing market right now, and I wouldn't be surprised if New Residential offered solid returns over the coming years from the current level, through dividends and share price gains, as shares slowly rise back to book value, while management continues to increase the dividend.

One Last Word

