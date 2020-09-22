Because of diversification and resilience to adverse economic environments, I believe that General Mills is worth considering.

General Mills is about to report fiscal first quarter earnings, and I expect some of the same revenue tailwinds to remain in place.

Before calendar third quarter earnings season gets underway, we get to hear from one of the largest packaged foods companies in the world. On September 23, General Mills (GIS) will deliver the results of its fiscal 1Q21 ahead of the opening bell.

Analysts expect to see revenue growth of barely 5%, which this time will not benefit from an extra week in the quarter. Adjusted EPS of $0.87, if achieved, would be nearly 10% higher YOY, suggesting that some margin expansion is anticipated.

What I expect to see

Last quarter, General Mills delivered impressive revenue growth of nearly 21%, although seven percentage points of the upside was credited to a calendar misalignment leading to a few additional days of sales this year. Still, the difference of 14 percentage points, two of which were not forecasted by analysts ahead of earnings day, suggests that General Mills' otherwise mature business has been performing very well in 2020.

I expect to see some of the same tailwinds push revenues higher this time, possibly beyond Wall Street's consensus estimates. Evidence can be found all over the place:

For these reasons, I set my revenue expectations above consensus, although only conservatively so. See below.

Further down the P&L, I will be curious to see if gross margin will experience as much support this quarter as it did last time. General Mills seems to have done a good job managing supply chain challenges and potential raw material inflation, while benefitting from scale. I estimate that gross margin will expand by 50 bps this time and help to add 3 cents in YOY EPS growth.

All about the portfolio

I mostly understand the bearish case against GIS. Packaged foods have been benefitting from a year of social distancing, but the long-term trends towards organic and fresh produce remain unfavorable. Growth opportunities are limited, and forward P/E of 16.4x (compared to 15x in January 2020 and this time last year) don't quite scream bargain.

But when it comes to investing, the fundamentals of the business are just one piece of the puzzle -- in this regard, by the way, I believe there are a few reasons to appreciate this company and stock. More important to me is how well GIS fits into a diversified equities portfolio. Take a look at the graph below.

By itself, GIS has historically underperformed the Nasdaq index (QQQ). At the same time, the stock has been only loosely correlated with the market's ebbs and flows, at a correlation factor of 0.2. For example, GIS performed particularly well in 2000 and 2001, when the Nasdaq tanked, but suffered in 2018, when the index held up just fine.

This is where the magic happens. Once GIS is combined with other stocks that are very different, the portfolio benefits from diversification. A 90/10 allocation to QQQ and GIS, despite the latter's historical underperformance, would have resulted in (1) slightly higher absolute returns, (2) much lower volatility and (3) less damaging drops from peak levels.

Because of diversification, and the fact that GIS can perform better than average during adverse economic periods, I believe that this stock is worthy of consideration.

