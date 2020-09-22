We believe the company is still in its early innings when it comes to growth opportunities.

The company reported the best quarterly results in its history, showing an increase in sales of 50% on a year-over-year basis in Q2.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for shareholders of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME). Reaching a peak of $40 per share by mid-2018, At Home’s share price plummeted to a low of approximately $5 per share one year later as the market was heavily discounting the impact of tariffs on the business (which was not without merit) as the company sources 65% of its merchandise from vendors in foreign countries, including China, Vietnam, India, Turkey, and Hong Kong. The company responded by executing strategic price increases that weren’t well-received by its customers, resulting in an impact on comparable store sales in their fiscal year 2020 (FY ends in January), turning negative for the year.

At Home’s share price was punished even further, reaching a low of $1.42 as the broad market went into freefall as COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

When the pandemic started, the company was caught with an overleveraged balance sheet, at almost 5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. At quarter-end, however, management was able to refinance its debt while pushing its maturities to 2025, ending the period with a leverage ratio of 1.4x on a trailing 12-month basis. From a financial risk perspective, we believe the company has enough flexibility to tackle any upcoming challenges.

From a valuation point of view, At Home is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10x, which we believe is cheap compared to its peer group average of 19x forward earnings.

We believe the company is still in its early innings when it comes to growth opportunities, and once the dust settles, management’s goal of reaching 600 stores would become the center of attention once more. We feel bullish about At Home.

Strong second-quarter growth to be followed by a moderate second half

At Home reported second-quarter sales of $515M, up 50% on a year-over-year basis, and in line with analysts' sales expectations. However, the company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $1.41, beating the consensus by $0.10. Comparable store sales were up 42% for the quarter compared to its prior-year period. Additionally, the company saw a comp growth of 62% for reopened stores during Q2 and 74% for the month of May and June.

We believe there were two key tailwinds that contributed to At Home’s best quarter in its history as a public company.

With people following stay-at-home orders and many working from home, there was a shift in demand from travel and entertainment towards home renovations, outdoor activities, and new hobbies. At Home benefited as consumers started spending time decorating and organizing their homes, home offices, and kitchen spaces. The company’s wide array of products offered (around 50,000 SKUs) and large, no-frills warehouse formats allowed them to capitalize on current trends while making it easier to operate their stores following social distancing guidelines.

At Home also benefited from the bankruptcy and liquidation of other home décor retailers. We also believe the closure of department stores at the height of the pandemic and the supply chain challenges by off-price retailers once quarantine orders were lifted (ex. Ross Stores) helped build momentum for At Home.

With the pandemic evaporating sales for a good number of weeks, the fear of bankruptcy became a real threat. One of the most notable ones was the bankruptcy of Pier 1. That company is expected to be completely liquidated.

The liquidation of Pier 1 has been a strong contributor for At Home’s stellar second-quarter results and market share gains for the quarter.

Management notes a significant overlap, with 90% of At Home’s stores within 6 miles radius of a Pier 1 store, while one-third of their stores are within a mile of a Pier 1 store. And that’s not all, between J.C. Penney, Tuesday Morning, and Pier 1, there are approximately 1,000 planned store closures. As a result, the company expects more market share gains through the back half of the year as those stores are taken off the market. Management optimism is capture by the following remarks:

I mean we're clearly growing market share much faster than the industry, anywhere from our data says 2.5 to maybe 5 or 6x the industry, we're gaining share. – Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference Sept. 9th

The revenue grab opportunity is pretty significant, with just Pier 1 doing $1.8B in sales last year. That demand would spread between the remaining players.

To take advantage of the opportunity, management is ramping up its advertising spend to target those consumers that lost their local store. At Home’s “every day low prices plus” (or EDLP plus in the company’s lingo) could be a huge hit to acquire new market share. The company’s strategy of “everyday low prices” is an appealing message in a time of economic uncertainty.

That said, management expects some inventory constraints in “seasonal SKUs” that would moderate trends in the second half of the year:

We expect trends to moderate during the balance of the quarter and the year as our seasonal mix increases meaningfully and inventory constraints become a significant factor. – Q2 call

Seasonal inventory is expected to be down 20% at the end of Q3 and down approximately 10% at the end of Q4.

Cautious Optimism

Last year, the company had a setback. Their decision to raise prices to offset tariffs wasn’t well received by their customers, resulting in a negative comparable sale for the year.

Management had no choice but to roll back prices and start focusing on efficiencies. The company started working on updating its product assortment while optimizing the number of SKUs offered. For example, they have reduced by 20% the number of SKUs towards décor, textiles, accent furniture, and rugs.

The reduction of less productive SKUs allows for the reinvesting of capital towards higher potential sell-through products, which is positive in two ways: one is customer satisfaction via low prices and great assortment, and two, better efficiencies through optimizing inventory resulting in stable or incremental opportunities for margin improvement. A product that resonates well with the customer also allows for a stronger full-price retail environment translating to fewer markdowns.

We also like how At Home’s loyalty program is gaining momentum showing a 44% increase in members to 7.8M on a year-over-year basis. Not only does a loyalty program increases brand awareness and customer retention, but it adds more data points that the company can use to anticipate new trends and changes in consumer taste. It is also a good platform to test the market acceptance of new products.

The Bottom Line

We like three things about At Home. First, the company is selling for cheap at a forward earnings of 10x. For context, their peer group sells at a mean forward P/E multiple of 19x.

Secondly, we like how management has clean up the balance sheet by refinancing their debt and extending the maturity until 2025, leaving the company with enough flexibility in these uncertain times. At Home ended the quarter with a leverage ratio of 1.4x on a trailing 12-month basis.

Lastly, the company still has room to expand its store base. Management reiterated its target of 600 stores. With a store base of around 200 stores, there is plenty of room left. Better yet, the company wants to execute its store expansion with operating cash flows, hinting to an unwillingness of future debt raises. For the reasons mentioned above, we feel bullish about At Home.

With that said, the positive outlook we see for At Home is not without risks. We believe if conditions "normalize", there could be a shift in demand back to entertainment and travel, which could result in sales momentum to slow down. A weak economic outlook can also be a headwind to future sales. After all, At Home's products are discretionary items that customers can defer purchasing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.