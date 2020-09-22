Roku's market share dominance might likely face increasing challenges from Android and its TV partners, such as TCL.

A recent significant increase in smart TV viewing time will start to rebalance bargaining power between Roku and TV manufacturers.

Investment Thesis

Despite Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) exploding revenue growth and its over 40% streaming TV market share, a recent significant increase in smart TV viewing time and TCL (Roku's largest smart TV partner) market share surge will gradually change the relationship dynamics among Roku and its smart TV partners.

I think smart TV manufacturers will have more bargain powers as the trend continues, and Roku could lose non-trivial streaming TV market share, and/or be obliged to share advertisement revenues with its TV manufacturers in the next 1-2 years.

Its current stock price $185 is valued at 17x LTM EV/Sales, priced in continued exploding growth and market share dominance. If its market share starts a downward trend as I predict, its stock price could drop 20%-30% from here.

Can Roku Keep 40% of the US Market Share?

Roku has about 40% market share in streaming devices today. It has a 49% market share in the OTT (Over-the-top) device and about 31% market share in the smart TV market.

Given Roku's solid operating record in the OTT devices space, I expect Roku to continue its 49% OTT market share leadership.

Smart TV is the key battleground in the future. In the Conviva State of Streaming Q2 report, one significant trend is Smart TV's total viewing time increased from 7% to 15%, grabbing market shares from desktop and mobile phones while OTT devices viewing time remained the same. By 2026, I project 80%+ TV streaming viewing time will be via smart TV, and less than 20% via OTT devices.

Let us examine Roku's 31% smart TV market share. It is largely driven by TCL's recent surge in North America. The chart below shows top TV brands by unit shipment in North America. Note TCL's rapid surge to the top in 2019, and 3 out of the top 5 TV manufacturers use in-house streaming OS, while TCL/Funai use Roku/Android. In 2019, smart TV represented 90% of total TV shipments in North America.

Source: chart compiled by the author using the data cited above.

TCL, like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), LG, has its own streaming TV OS called Falcon. It is widely distributed in the Chinese market with over 16 million active accounts. It also partners with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to build Android TV, and the street rumored that it tried to negotiate advertisement revenue sharing with Roku with no success so far.

TCL/Roku was and still is a win-win partnership. It brings a familiar Roku experience to the US consumers when a foreign brand TCL was initially introduced. As TCL solidifies its smart TV market leader position in North America, I think bargaining power slowly shifts to TCL.

I think, going forward, it will be increasingly challenging for Roku to maintain its smart TV market share without offering a material reciprocation to its prominent TV partners such as TCL.

Its OTT devices market share carries less weight as streaming viewing time shifts to smart TV. I think, in an optimistic scenario, Roku maintains a 30%-35% streaming TV market share in 5 years (i.e. it maintains 25%-31% smart TV and 49% OTT market share), with substantial downside risk in the event its major TV partners such as TCL shift to Android or use their own streaming OS.

Valuation

I project total active accounts grow to 113 million, APRU to $37, and platform revenue at 4.1B in 2026. NPV of all net income prior to 2026 plus 6x P/S, it values the stock at $132.

Note 1: This valuation excludes player revenue as Roku's business model unlikely to generate meaningful operating profit from player revenue.

Note 2: Take into account its share dilution history, I project its outstanding shares to increase by 15% by 2026.

Source: created by the author

If Roku maintains about 30% streaming TV market share in 2026, it equates to 65-70 million active accounts in the US, around 60% of projected total active accounts. I choose 6x P/S in 2026 considering its projected low 2 digits growth by then.

Future Catalysts for Valuation Changes

For bull scenarios, if ARPU shows strong growth in the coming quarters (currently, I project 5-8% annual growth to $37 APRU in 2026), its valuation could rise significantly.

For bear scenarios, any material partnership change with TCL (and/or to a less degree Funai and Hisense) could negatively impact its active user growth, especially if TCL chooses to switch to its own operating platform in North America (low probability, but shall watch closely), or significantly shift productions to Android TV. In my opinion, an advertisement revenue-sharing agreement with prominent TV manufacturers is a painful yet prudent approach that provides stability to Roku's long-term growth.

Concluding Thoughts

What Roku achieved in the last few years are truly remarkable, its ability to navigate through narrow paths, to carve out a prominent space among powerful competitors is second to none.

Roku also operates in a sector full of potential growth and tailwinds. However, its current valuation priced in user/monetization growth that is dependent upon its relationship with primary TV manufacturers like TCL, and its ability to expand internationally.

There is a lot to like about Roku. However, I think its path forward will be highly volatile and might face significant headwinds along the way. I will monitor closely and consider building a position if it drops to around $110-120 range.

One More Thing

As I am researching Roku and TV streaming eco-systems, I stumbled upon a few companies that I think at least one of them might present a better investment opportunity than Roku. I am gathering info and hope to present my idea in the next 1-2 weeks. If you are interested, I would appreciate you following me and hope you might like it. Thank you and best luck with your investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.