Nike has been freeing itself from the COVID-19 pressures, so I would not be surprised to see shares rise quite a bit more through the end of 2020.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has done it. On the back of strong digital sales, the Oregon-based company delivered impressive financial results, leaving behind a tough fiscal fourth quarter that had been severely impacted by the early innings of the COVID-19 crisis.

This time, revenues of $10.59 billion breezed through consensus estimate of $9.14 billion, the widest top-line beat of the past five years at least. Propelled higher by sales mix and timid SG&A costs, EPS of $0.95 was not only about twice as large as consensus estimate, it also represented a 10% improvement over a pandemic-free 2019.

A look at the numbers

First, it is worth noting that Nike's comps were tough this quarter, considering double-digit growth from gross profit to net income this time last year. Since not even all of Nike's stores were open around the world in fiscal 1Q21, with about 10% of locations closed in Asia ex-China and Latin America, I was impressed to see ex-FX sales stay flat YOY.

Footwear (two-thirds of total revenues) carried the business forward, especially in a struggling North American market. This was also true of Converse. Apparel and equipment did not fare as well, probably as a result of sports activities being materially impacted by COVID-19, especially in the US.

Nike's "secret sauce" to producing outstanding results was its digital channel. Once again, the power of the DTC strategy could be seen in 83% ex-FX growth in e-commerce, which helped to offset the sharp reduction in foot traffic. The favorable mix towards DTC, which carries substantially richer margins than wholesale, also helped to compensate for margin pressures caused by lower pricing power due to inventory right-sizing.

Lastly, but very importantly for the bottom line, SG&A dropped YOY by 11%. The biggest driver of the decline was demand creation, a.k.a. marketing expenses, which fell off a cliff. I estimate that about 20 cents in EPS growth came from savings in this particular P&L line item, and possibly as much as half of the earnings upside over consensus estimates.

While the press release identified the postponement or cancelation of live sporting events as a key driver of lower SG&A, Nike's management team added some color to the discussion during the earnings call. It looks like a shift in marketing strategy towards the digital channel (e.g. fewer but more targeted campaigns) could create more enduring tailwinds to SG&A, which will likely benefit margins and earnings going forward.

On the stock

It has been one year since I last looked at Nike. I have always had a bullish stance on the stock, primarily due to the company's aggressive direct-to-consumer marketing strategy. I figured this would be a good time to revisit the company and stock, and see what may have changed in the past 12 months - other than the 30% or so increase in share price.

What I saw certainly pleased me. Nike seems to be on top of its game, even though fiscal 4Q20 caught the company by surprise. Demand seems to be returning, and Nike has been doing a competent job at monetizing its DTC channel. The challenges faced by the company, which range from decreased in-store traffic to higher promotional activity, appear to be largely short term in nature.

The "Achilles' heel" of a bullish thesis on NKE is valuations. As the graph above depicts, even next year's P/E looks rich compared to what current-year multiples were in 2019. And based on after-hours activity, NKE will likely make fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, which should be double the stock's price at the March 2020 bottom.

Therefore, investing in NKE at current levels will probably make little sense to most value investors. However, considering that the company seems to have just left the worst of the COVID-19 crisis behind, I would not be surprised to see shares rise quite a bit more through the end of the year at least.

