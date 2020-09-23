Prior to the pandemic, Simon Property Group continued to see rising sales per square foot despite growth in e-commerce.

The world is changing every day, especially during this global pandemic that the entire world is experiencing. It has changed the way people interact, shop, work, eat, play, etc... I could go on forever. Many of these changes will impact certain business more than others. Some will not find the path to continue, while others will find ways to adapt to a new normal.

During the rebound, it has been abundantly clear that quality tends to win out. Investors have flooded mega-cap stocks like we have not seen in recent history. This has led to an S&P 500 valuation that appears stretched currently, but that is partly due to the fact that mega-cap technology stocks make up 20% of that average.

However, over the past few weeks, we have seen the run in these technology names come to an end as FANG stocks and many other top Nasdaq names have sold off. Even with the sell-off in recent weeks, these technology names are still trading at stretched valuations but coming back to realistic valuations.

Many stocks have still not fully recovered from the sell-off we experienced in March, and some stocks rightfully so due to how this pandemic has changed their business.

However, plenty of opportunities still lurk, especially in the REIT sector, a sector I follow quite closely and continue adding to on a weekly basis. If you look back through history, you will always see how real estate has shined through every downturn. They may get knocked down from time to time, but the sector always returns with a vengeance. Being a long-term investor myself, that is exactly what I want from my investment.

Today, I am going to share with you two REITs that I believe to be undervalued, which is why I have added to my positions in them in recent weeks.

REIT #1 - AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities is one of the largest Apartment REIT on the market and has a strong portfolio of apartments spread out across the United States.

The apartment industry has largely sold off during the pandemic, with all REITs in the sector still trading well below pre-pandemic levels. Year to date, shares of AVB are down roughly 30%, while the S&P 500 is up roughly 5%.

(Photo Credit)

Many industries have been affected by this pandemic and unemployment levels continue to run high, however, apartments are a necessity. But there is a threat of many city dwellers looking to move into the suburbs, which could affect certain apartment portfolios.

AvalonBay is focused primarily on the coastal states, with some exposure to Colorado market. The company maintains a portfolio of nearly 86,000 units, with 60,000 of those units in the Pacific Northwest and over 31,000 in California.

The company has an appealing portfolio mix, with the majority of its apartments being suburban ones. The latest earnings have shown the pressure the company is facing, but that is to be expected. Corporate workers working from home and many colleges and universities doing school online are among the current headwinds the company is facing.

The company maintains a strong Balance Sheet with an A- Credit Rating to withstand this slowdown. It has plenty of liquidity, which gives investors some confidence moving forward.

AvalonBay currently sports a 4.2% dividend yield compared to the five-year average of 3.0%. In terms of FFO, the company trades at a multiple of 16x, which is well below its five-year average of 22x.

If you are a long-term investor like myself, you understand the short-term headwinds, but I believe the company has a strong portfolio combined with a strong balance sheet to come out of this stronger.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

REIT #2 - Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group has been a name I have been pushing over the last month on social media, specifically Twitter. Malls have been under pressure far before this pandemic, largely because of the rise in e-commerce.

Over the past few years, we have seen numerous retailers and malls close their doors for good. However, many of these retailers were unable to adapt like many of the top-performing retailers are today. In addition, many of the malls that were forced to shutter their doors were class C and class D rated malls.

Malls are categorized by class based on their sales per square foot. Here's a look at the latest classification report.

(Source)

Looking back at 2019, prior to the pandemic, Simon Property Group attained a trailing 12-months sales per square foot rate of $693. That equates to a class A portfolio on the verge of an A+ classification. This is what separates Simon Property Group from many of the other mall landlords. SPG owns the strongest mall portfolio in the space - one that will withstand this pandemic, in my view.

(Photo Credit)

Simon Property Group has continued growing sales per square foot over the years, even in a time when e-commerce continued to be a hot topic.

As of the company’s most recent earnings call, management discussed that tenants are seeing 80% of prior-year volumes and 91% of the portfolio tenants have re-opened, which is expected to be close to 100% now.

Simon Property Group current pays a dividend of $5.20, which equates to a yield of 7.5%, well above its five-year average of 4.5%. The company trades at an FFO multiple of 6.4x, compared to its five-year average of 16.5x. That is a multiple that is way too cheap for a company with a portfolio like Simon Property Group.

There is no doubt that risks lurk for the company. Retailers continue to struggle, but Simon Property Group and other mall operators have stepped in and invested in these companies, which is interesting to think about. Simon Property Group buys itself more time and rental income in the near term, but it also adds other risks.

This is a much higher-risk/reward type play compared to AVB, but one where I am willing to collect my dividend and wait.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

It is an interesting market right now we are experiencing. After a very strong rebound from the March lows, largely led by the technology sector, we are beginning to see weakness in the market and a return of volatility.

Technology has slowed, and some value and cyclical names have seen a boost in recent weeks. Many REITs still trade far below their normal averages. Investing during this pandemic, I am looking for high-quality names in beaten-down sectors.

AvalonBay Communities and Simon Property Group are two high-quality REITs that maintain strong portfolios. AvalonBay is a much safer play, but Simon Property Group has the strongest mall portfolio in the space and offers greater reward opportunity.

It is important to perform your due diligence before entering a position, but these are two positions I have bought or added to in recent weeks.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

