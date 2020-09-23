Seasonal tendencies suggest that we may see a rally in the VIX in the latter part of October.

The VIX is elevated against historical figures, which suggests that it’s likely going to fall over the next month.

As can be seen in the following chart, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has continued to recover after the strong collapse earlier this year.

I believe that now is a strong time to buy SVXY. I believe that the short-term fundamentals suggest that there may be a small pullback in the fund over the next few weeks, but the long-term methodology continues to be a strong addition to a portfolio.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let’s examine the current level of the VIX.

At present, the VIX is sitting at around 28 on an outright basis. Compared to the recent history over the past few months, this doesn’t seem like that elevated of a level - however, 27.8 is actually a little over 1 standard deviation above the long-run average of the index (which is around 19.4). What is interesting here is that when we see the VIX a little over 1 standard deviation over its long-run average, it tends to fall.

This chart shows that over the past 27 years, when the VIX has been this elevated in standard deviation terms, it has declined in 78% of all following months. In other words, if you’re betting that the VIX is going to rally in the short term, long-run statistics suggest that you’ve only got a 22% chance of being right.

Another way of looking at the data is the outright level of the VIX compared to future returns from any given level.

These charts show that on average, when the VIX is around the level at which it is currently sitting on an outright basis, it tends to fall in about 70% of all following months. Additionally, the average movement from this level is a decline of a little over 10% over the next month.

An additional bearish factor on the VIX in the short term is the recent changes in the S&P 500. Over the past two weeks, we have seen the S&P 500 fall and hit a new 6-week low. This may seem like an arbitrary statistic to note, but when the market hits new lows, it tends to actually lead to lower levels of the VIX over the next month.

This chart shows that on average, when the S&P 500 hits a new 6-week low, the VIX is lower 75% of the time over the next month. Again, another study which is showing that the VIX is likely going to mean-revert by falling over the next month.

So, from a historical perspective, the odds are suggestive of a lower level in the VIX over the next month. However, I believe that seasonality factors remain at play, which suggest that the tail-end of October could see some uplift in outright volatility.

This chart shows the standard deviation of the VIX on a monthly basis using data since 1992. What it shows is that we are entering into a time period in which the VIX tends to see rising volatility. Additionally, not only is volatility higher, but the mean level of the VIX tends to rise as well during this time period.

This data is fairly clear and conclusive - on average, the VIX rallies during the following two months, with some of the largest blowups in market history tending to occur during this period. Each crash has its own unique drivers, so it’s difficult to extrapolate too much from the data; however, the data is clear that selling volatility during late October and into November makes for a questionable play.

How do we true-up these two views? On the one hand, statistics are pretty strongly suggesting that we’ll see the VIX fall, but on the other hand, we are entering a historically volatile time of the year. I believe the best way of looking at this data is to examine the timing - the short-run studies suggest that volatility will fall over the next month, however, the odds also say that we’ll get a rise a little over a month from now.

From a strategic standpoint, this has me bearish the VIX until the middle/latter part of October - at which point, I view the VIX as a cautious buy. For SVXY traders, this means that we’re likely to see the ETF rally over the next 4 weeks, but we need to reassess at that point to see if markets are starting to follow seasonal norms.

About SVXY

It is important to make a firm differentiation between investing in the VIX and investing in SVXY. This may seem like a bit of an odd transition in that we have discussed the VIX in-depth for several paragraphs. However, it’s an important distinction to make in that over the long run, SVXY’s performance has little to do with the outright change in the VIX.

SVXY is tracking the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and, as can be seen in the following link, it has declined at an annualized pace of about 50% per year for the past decade. SVXY is shorting this index at half leverage, which means that loosely speaking, it should generally make about 25% per year... in the long run.

This chart is very important for understanding the long-run holding returns associated with SVXY.

What this shows is the difference in performance between the VIX itself and the Short-Term Index (which SVXY shorts at half leverage). In SVXY’s terms, this basically says that the longer you hold SVXY, the more you will outperform the VIX. And given that the VIX doesn’t really go anywhere when observed over lengthy time periods (stays between 15 and 25 most of the time), this means that SVXY is in a solid position to appreciate.

But why is this? What is driving this return? The answer is roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you hold a futures contract while it converges towards the spot price.

The funny thing about VIX futures is that they are in contango (or priced above the spot level of the VIX) about 85% of the time. This wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing if the degree of difference between futures and spot was small, but unfortunately, in percentage terms, volatility futures see some of the largest differences between futures and spot in financial markets. The average magnitude of differential can be seen below.

This chart shows that on average, the front-month VIX futures contract starts a month about 6-7% above the spot level of the VIX and ends the month near parity with the VIX. This means that if you were simply to hold the front-month contract until expiry, on average you would underperform the changes in the VIX by about 6% per month.

And this is why SVXY makes for a strong long-run win. It is shorting VIX futures, which are largely in contango and capturing convergence. Over time, this adds up to serious gains, as seen by the long-term losses in the underlying index. For this reason, I suggest that buying SVXY for a long hold is the strongest trade in this specific product.

Conclusion

The VIX is elevated against historical figures, which suggests that it’s likely going to fall over the next month. Seasonal tendencies suggest that we may see a rally in the VIX in the latter part of October. SVXY is a solid long-run buy, as it is capturing VIX contango roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.