Boyd is a sound asset allocator, buying low, selling high those properties that comprise a long-term vision and those that do not.

As the sports betting bubble inflates, investors have lost sight of one of the best US regional operators poised for an upside move now.

Swim upstream. Go the other way. Ignore the conventional wisdom…" Sam Walton

Propelled by the prospect that sports betting stocks are indeed the trees that will grow to the skies, the powerful buying frenzy continues for companies like DraftKings (DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (PENN) among others we have noted in a recent article. As a pure play DKNG works, but not as a unicorn. And it is likely to continue. The only questions that linger and unsettle are: when reality will bite and the sector nosedives for reasons just as unrelated to performance as the rationale for the current upside bubble. Both of these companies' performances per se have little or nothing to do with the surge in valuations they are commanding.

As companies, they are fine. And at a more realistically assessed trading range based on real world prospects, both absolutely belong in a well-balanced gaming portfolio. Both have good managements, reasonable prospects as being among perhaps the 8 to 10 online sports betting stocks with a good story for savvy investors.

That thinking, among other reasons, is why we guided a buy on Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) last June 17. On that day it was priced at $15.83. Today's price: $21.10. Our rationale was that its portfolio contained positions on all the well-positioned sports betting stocks and at the same time, protected investors with diversification smartly weighted. Its portfolio value has moved past $100m at writing.

What has happened in the meantime is that other peers, with equally, if not better stories, have not participated in the sports betting bubble to the same extent as has DKNG and Penn.

Among the undervalued standouts in our view, is Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), a company we have long guided bullish on for reasons unrelated to online sports or iGaming alone. To be sure, BYD has a solid footprint in that space as well. It has partnership deal with FanDuel (Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY)), the globe's biggest sports and IGaming operator that runs the sports books at 7 of its 19 properties as well as its mobile skins in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Data by YCharts

BYD's track record in sports betting speaks for itself. Between 2003 and mid-2016, BYD was a 50% owner and manager of Atlantic City's top-grossing casino hotel, The Borgata. Under BYD's stewardship, its sports betting site Bwin.party was the top sports betting revenue producer in town. It reached that because its customer base was heavily millennial as well as veteran old time sports gamblers. (Below: BYD among the NJ sports betting leaders. Source BYD archives),

Apart from having its cross hairs aimed at online in the crowded space, BYD sits as a major US regional casino operator with catalysts unique to its business model and long-term strategy. On that basis, we continue to guide bullish for BYD to a strong buy, overweight situation. Our PT post-pandemic: $42.50.

For context:

Last May 29 we guided a buy in BYD. That day the stock was at $20.87. Our thesis then and now: Superior asset allocation moves and powerful presence in Las Vegas locals market, strong regional profile, footprint in sports betting will help propel the stock to higher returns going forward post pandemic.

Price at writing today: $27.80.

BYD operates 29 properties, 10 in the Las Vegas locals market and another 19 in the same general regional matrix as its peers: Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas. Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio. It commands good market penetration in all. (Below: Good geographic spread. Source BYD archives).

2019 revenues: $3.3b

Gross Profit: $1.9b

EBITDAR: $913m

Market cap: $3.15

Payout ratio: 18.36%

Side by side key data with peer competitor Penn National.

Penn Price at writing: $70. In the last 90 days, Penn has leaped from ~$29, BYD has edged higher from ~$22. Penn more than doubled on the basis of its sports betting outlook while BYD is up $5. Can Penn's $168m purchase of equity in Barstool be worth a trading up to more than 3X the BYD market cap? I don't think so. In the past 90 days, BYD is up 31.8%, nowhere near the Penn spike, but keeping the trade in a range we like for an entry point now.

Data point BYD PENN

Revenues 2019 $3.3b $5.3b*

Gross profit margin 58.44% 44.44%

Leveraged FCF mgn 2.61% -2.6-%

Cash from ops $231m $257m

*Mostly attributable to acquisition of Pinnacle Gaming.

Revenue beats last 2 years (pre-pandemic)

BYD: 7

Penn: 1

Balance sheet highlights BYD PENN

Total cash $1.31b $1.24b

Cash per share $ 11.75 $ 9.0

Total debt: $5.8b $11.9b

Net cash flow $23lm $257m

Market cap: $ 3.3b $10.2b

BYD total properties: 29

Penn total properties: 41

So the question before the house is this: Does Penn with 12 more properties, and double the debt, warrant a market cap more than 3X that of BYD? With more than $2b in revenues over BYD, Penn's cash from operations is only $74m higher. Our answer is no at $70 a share.

This does not impair our view that Penn is a solid company with a balanced geographic spread, an aggressive stance in sports betting and a veteran industry management group. All good stuff, all pointing to a stock I would want to see in a well-balanced gaming portfolio. But not at $70 a share - just yet.

In our view, a more realistic valuation would put the stock somewhere in the $42 to $49 range relative to BYD based on performance. The rest in my view is heavy breathing by dumb money chasing dumb money. Short term, Penn is no problem for round trippers betting the frenzy in and out coming out with coin. But Intermediate and long term, it is overvalued at the moment.

BYD's locals market potential

(Above: BYD bought the luxury level North Las Vegas Aliante property at 50% of its development cost. Post pandemic it will shine. Source: BYD archives).

The company has made some shrewd decisions over the past five years moving around its capital. In 2003, in partnership with MGM Resorts International (MGM) it invested around $500m in developing and running what became on their watch, the runaway leader in the AC gaming market, the Borgata. In June of 2016, it sold its half of the property back to MGM for $900m, of which it immediately took $600m off the table and had a contingent asset in an expected 50% interest in a $180m tax refund from the city worth $90m. (MGM promptly sold the realty to its REIT, MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $1.1b). Borgata in pandemic and cannibalized AC continues to lead the market in revenue. (Below: The AC Borgata, the runaway leader in town from its inception in 2003. BYD took $900m off the table for its 50% in 2016. Source: BYD archives).

Aside from its cash out, BYD had participated in half of the profit flow from the Borgata for 13 years. As a direct competitor with that property in AC, I can attest to its skillful business model and execution in BYD's hands. It was the best product in town, run by a smart management, aimed at the most lucrative customer base, in the best location.

In the spring of 2016, BYD bought the Aliante Casino and Spa in North Las Vegas for $380m. The property had debuted in 2008 in the teeth of the financial crisis at a cost of $660m. BYD got itself a sharp-eyed bargain which will be a lot more apparent post pandemic. It is one of 10 properties BYD owns in the locals market. Its withdrawal from AC at a smart juncture and doubling down in the Vegas locals market tells us a lot about an astute management measuring return on capital in markets with a longer term vision. That flexible mindset alone should be a signal to investors telegraphing the message: You want to be in business with these guys.

The Las Vegas locals market, clearly wounded by the pandemic, needs to be viewed through two lenses. First, post-pandemic, the return of the existing market. That market is dominated by an older demo, in fact, a large percentage of retirees living on fixed income who have not been materially impacted by virus-related financial woes.

Second, ironically, the pandemic and all the economic and social unrest it has triggered nation-wide, have created mass migration of the customer-rich demo BYD aims at from big cities all over the nation.

Long-time residents of large metro areas are fleeing big city woes at an increasing rate. Since 2010, metro Las Vegas has grown 13%, a far greater rate than the US population as a whole. Of course, the pandemic was a black swan nobody foresaw. But the trend, pre-pandemic, did suggest that metro Vegas, moving to a population of over 2.5m, was headed for a higher-than-average growth rate linked to retirees from high tax, deteriorating lifestyle states all over the nation.

The pandemic has accelerated the migration. And this bodes well for the capital allocation strategy BYD has opted for its portfolio. It has sound balance sheet and efficient operational models, steeped in the tradition of customer service pioneered by its founder Sam Boyd. We can expect the company to continue to actively be looking for geographic expansion both in brick-and-mortar properties as well as its online iGaming and sports betting FanDuel deal.

Conclusion

Relative to the soaring upsides we've seen in some sports betting stocks, we believe BYD, while also on the move, presents a relatively better case for an entry point now than does Penn. The difference is all in the perception of what Mr. Market believes the Barstool acquisition will mean for Penn going forward, now that the NFL season appears to be moving along nicely. That wild optimism has not infected BYD yet. Looking at the sound fundamentals of the company, and its relative valuation vs. Penn, I'm seeing a screaming buy at $27.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.