For Retirees By A Retiree: The 'R-Squared' Portfolio

I am using the funds from selling Dominion after its dividend was cut.

We spent most of August visiting family in Kansas and Missouri. I have a few good photos from there that will come in the August Motorhome Retirement update. Look for it in the next several days. Meanwhile, this article contains a couple of treats left from Yellowstone National Park.

An Elk In Yellowstone National Park

Source: Author

A review

I created this model portfolio for retirees because even though there are already a lot of articles written about stocks and portfolios for retirement, I find most of them disappointing. As a retired person, I see several problems that are common among these articles. I detailed these in my last article that introduced this portfolio. Below is a summary of them.

It is not always clear if the proposed portfolio is for a retired person or if it is meant to be a retirement portfolio for a person still in accumulation phase. In many cases, these portfolios should be different.

Many articles reach for yield, potentially risking income and principal.

Many of these articles propose allocations to REITs and MLPs. By definition, these are highly leveraged and therefore risky business models.

Some, if not most, of these articles are written by someone who is not retired. In my view, it is difficult, if not impossible to have the same perspective as a retired person.

A new real money portfolio

I suffered a dividend cut with my Dominion (D) shares in early July. I managed to sell the shares early in the morning after the announcement, so I did not lose capital. I am taking the funds from the sale of these shares and putting them into this portfolio. I have $15,000 to invest in this portfolio. Each position will start at about $750. This will make a decent-sized portfolio of 20 stocks. Due to the sale of D shares, investing in this portfolio does not increase my overall equity exposure.

The methodology

The stock selection methodology for retirees. It was inspired by this article by the Dividend Diplomats on what a perfect payout ratio for a stock would be, and I thought, with a few adjustments, the analysis would make for a good retirement portfolio. You can find the detailed reasoning behind the portfolio I have created in the first article I wrote about it.

The screens are as follows:

Start with all dividend champions, contenders and challengers

Eliminate all those with a dividend streak of less than 20 years.

Eliminate all those with a yield of less than 1.9% or current yield of S&P 500.

Eliminate all those with a payout ratio of greater than 65%.

Eliminate all those with a P/E of greater than 17, or the current P/E of the S&P 500.

Eliminate all those with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion.

The portfolio was created with the July CCC list and the following was the initial portfolio.

Company Ticker Purchase Price Shares Div Yield at Purchase Cost Tot Div Aflac Inc. AFL $35.30 21 $1.12 3.2% $741.30 $23.52 Albemarle Corp. ALB $82.79 9 $1.54 1.9% $745.11 $13.86 Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM $42.66 18 $1.44 3.4% $767.88 $25.92 AT&T Inc. T $29.81 25 $2.08 7.0% $745.25 $52.00 Eaton Vance Corp. EV $37.22 20 $1.50 4.0% $744.32 $30.00 General Dynamics GD $147.29 5 $4.40 3.0% $736.45 $22.00 International Business Machines IBM $124.46 6 $6.52 5.2% $746.76 $39.12 J. M. Smucker Co. SJM $111.89 7 $3.60 3.2% $783.23 $25.20 McGrath RentCorp MGRC $59.26 13 $1.68 2.8% $770.38 $21.84 MDU Resources MDU $21.13 35 $0.83 3.9% $739.55 $29.05 New Jersey Resources NJR $31.36 24 $1.25 4.0% $752.64 $30.00 Raytheon Technologies RTX $57.53 13 $1.90 3.3% $747.89 $24.70 T. Rowe Price Group TROW $136.59 5 $3.60 2.6% $682.93 $18.00 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA $40.61 18 $1.87 4.6% $730.98 $33.66 3.7% $10,434.67 $388.87

Until I fill out the portfolio, I am screening the CCC list each month to see if there are any new companies that meet the screen criteria.

The screen for August

The August list was screened with the following results and the following companies passed the screens.

Name Symbol Sector General Dynamics GD Industrials T. Rowe Price Group TROW Financials AFLAC Inc. AFL Financials Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM Consumer Staples J. M. Smucker Co. SJM Consumer Staples Franklin Resources BEN Financials UGI Corp. UGI Utilities Prosperity Bancshares PB Financials Eaton Vance Corp. EV Financials MDU Resources MDU Utilities People's United Financial PBCT Financials Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR Financials Bank OZK OZK Financials UMB Financial Corp. UMBF Financials Telephone and Data Sys. TDS Communication Services McGrath RentCorp MGRC Industrials BancFirst Corp. OK BANF Financials Tompkins Financial Corp. TMP Financials

General Dynamics (GD), Aflac (AFL), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM), Eaton Vance (EV), MDU Resources (MDU), McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) are all in the portfolio already.

We are also avoiding all banks at this time until full impact of economic shut-downs and near-zero interest rates are known.

We should also avoid over-concentration

There were 3 companies in the Capital Markets industry left on the list when the portfolio was created, Franklin Resources, T. Rowe Price, and Eaton Vance. I decided to limit the concentration here to two of them. To make it simple, I picked the two with the lowest payout ratio. Therefore, BEN was removed from the list.

The rest.

There are two more stocks that passed the screens.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

I had heard of TDS but was not familiar with it. One of my first stops when investigating a new stock is F.A.S.T.Graphs. So I took a look at TDS there.

The orange line tracks earnings and it is very inconsistent. In my view, this is not the kind of earnings performance of stocks that are in a retirement portfolio. TDS is eliminated from the portfolio.

UGI Corp. (UGI)

This is another stock I had heard of, but didn’t know much about. First stop, F.A.S.T.Graphs.

The earnings record has a few little dips but is fairly consistent and is appropriate for a retirement portfolio. However, before adding it to the portfolio, I conducted a quick review so as to better understand the business.

UGI is a gas utility that operates in four business segments,

Amerigas Propane: Cylinder exchange as well as distribution to residential, commercial and agricultural customers.

UGI International: Propane sales and distribution in Europe.

Midstream & Marketing: Supplies natural gas, electricity and liquid fuels across the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States.

UGI Utilities: Supplies natural gas to about 640,000 customers in Pennsylvania.

Only UGI Utilities is regulated. For the other segments, revenue and therefore, profit, are somewhat dependent on weather and other market forces. This explains the small level of choppiness in the earnings history we can see in the F.A.S.T.Graphs above. From the earnings record and dividend streak, it seems UGI management has been adept at managing variable weather and market conditions.

UGI was added to the portfolio on September 1, 2020. Twenty-two shares were purchased at a price of $34.10.

The following table represents the portfolio at purchase. A beginning point, if you will.

Company Ticker Purchase Price Shares Div Yield at Purchase Cost Tot Div AFLAC Inc. AFL $35.30 21 $1.12 3.2% $741.30 $23.52 Albemarle Corp. ALB $82.79 9 $1.54 1.9% $745.11 $13.86 Archer- Daniels- Midland ADM $42.66 18 $1.44 3.4% $767.88 $25.92 AT&T Inc. T $29.81 25 $2.08 7.0% $745.25 $52.00 Eaton Vance Corp. EV $37.22 20 $1.50 4.0% $744.32 $30.00 General Dynamics GD $147.29 5 $4.40 3.0% $736.45 $22.00 International Business Machines IBM $124.46 6 $6.52 5.2% $746.76 $39.12 J. M. Smucker Co. SJM $111.89 7 $3.60 3.2% $783.23 $25.20 McGrath RentCorp MGRC $59.26 13 $1.68 2.8% $770.38 $21.84 MDU Resources MDU $21.13 35 $0.83 3.9% $739.55 $29.05 New Jersey Resources NJR $31.36 24 $1.25 4.0% $752.64 $30.00 Raytheon Technologies RTX $57.53 13 $1.90 3.3% $747.89 $24.70 T. Rowe Price Group TROW $136.59 5 $3.60 2.6% $682.93 $18.00 UGI Corp UGI $34.10 22 $1.32 3.9% $750.20 $29.04 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA $40.61 18 $1.87 4.6% $730.98 $33.66

The portfolio has the following statistics upon purchase.

Statistic Average Yield 3.7% Payout Ratio 47.7% Dividend Growth Streak 32 P/E 13.2

As of now, there are 15 stocks in the portfolio. To get this to the final amount of 20 stocks, each month or perhaps more often, I will review the Dividend Champions list in search of the final 5 additions to the portfolio. We will begin periodic performance reviews after the portfolio has a few more months in existence.

Even though I have purchased them, I would not recommend blindly buying the stocks on the list. An investor should do his/her own due diligence. Every person will have different risk tolerances or maybe industries or stocks they don't feel comfortable holding. However, this list can serve as a good starting point for a retiree to begin due diligence and portfolio selection. Also, the screens can be tweaked or added to for investors that have different tolerances and situations than me.

Some other things to consider when selecting stocks from the list is volatility. If it is difficult emotionally for an investor to handle high price fluctuations, the beta and standard deviation should be reviewed. This screen did not consider any volatility component.

This review did not consider the dividend growth rate, only that it did grow. If an investor wants fast dividend growth, it should be reviewed before making selections.

I hope you enjoyed this article written by a retiree for retirees. You can find my most recent motorhome retirement update here. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest articles, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Firehole Spring in Yellowstone.

Source: Author

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.