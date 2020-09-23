Source: Barron's

Oil markets were flat to declining for much of 2019, particularly in North America. The coronavirus exacerbated the problem, shutting down business activity and disrupting oil markets. Oil prices plummeted in Q1 2020. Supply cuts from OPEC and Russia helped stabilize oil prices. At $41, Brent oil is still not robust enough to drive E&P higher over an extended period. This will likely create more headwinds for Schlumberger (SLB). The company reported Q2 revenue of $5.35 billion, down 28% Q/Q and down 35% Y/Y.

Schlumberger has traditionally been a well-diversified, international oil services firm. Over the past few years it upped its investment in the North America land drilling market, the hottest sector of oil services. Those bets are no longer paying off as North America fell hard in Q2.

Revenue from North America fell 48% sequentially and fell 58% Y/Y. The North America rig count fell 61% Y/Y, connoting declining E&P and completion activity in the region. Clients suffered from budget exhaustion for much of 2019. The pandemic created more decreases in North America E&P and more demand destruction. At current oil prices, it still may be difficult for shale oil plays to make money.

North America represented 22% of total revenue, down from 31% in Q1. The region represented as much as 38% of total revenue in Q3 2018. Until North America rebounds, Schlumberger's revenue and profits could remain depressed. I expect E&P to be flat to declining until the economy fully reopens. Schlumberger recently announced the sale of its hydraulic fracking business, reducing exposure to North America.

International revenue was $4.2 billion, down 19% Q/Q. Latin America and Africa experienced the largest declines internationally due to the knock-on effects of the coronavirus. I expect international markets to remain depressed until their economies fully reopen. Cameron's revenue of $1.0 billion fell 19% Q/Q. It experienced lower revenue in North America related to Surface Systems and Valve and Process Systems. Going forward, Cameron's subsea equipment sales could fall hard amid low oil prices.

Cost Containment Efforts

Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes have been cutting costs in order to maintain margins and liquidity. The sharp decline in scale hurt margins. Gross margin was 8%, about 300 basis points down from that of Q1. R&D and general and administrative costs were a combined $223 million, down 26% Q/. They fell less than revenue, which caused EBITDA margins to falter. EBITDA of $812 million fell 39% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 15.2%, down 260 basis points versus Q1.

Schlumberger has traditionally enjoyed EBITDA margins north of 20%. Falling revenue and falling margins created a double-negative impact on EBITDA. Management announced a major restructuring, involving a workforce reduction of 21,000 employees:

During the quarter, we recorded $3.7 billion of pretax charges. These charges primarily relate to workforce reductions, the impairment of an APS investment, and excess assets. You can find details of the components in the FAQs at the end of our earnings press release. Other than the $1 billion of severance, the rest of the charges are largely non-cash. The charge relating to severance covers both the permanent fixed-cost reductions we are implementing as part of the Company restructuring as well as the variable headcount reductions we are executing to adjust to the reduced level of activity. It is important to note that these impairments were all recorded as of the end of June. Therefore, our second quarter results did not include any benefit from reduced expenses as a result of these charges.

Schlumberger's management team has proven the ability to cut costs and effectively navigate a downturn in oil markets. Wringing costs out of the business could help stabilize margins and cash flow. I expect the company to face headwinds for the rest of the year as global economies are still trying to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. I expect margins to continue to slide until then.

Liquidity In Focus

Oil services firms must maintain liquidity to survive the disruption in oil markets. Lesser-capitalized firms may find it difficult to compete with Schlumberger, Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR). Schlumberger has $3.6 billion in cash and securities. Working capital at Q2 was $2.7 billion, up from $2.4 billion at year-end. Working capital included $3.6 billion of inventory that could be difficult to move in a declining economic environment. Schlumberger must pare inventory and monetize working capital as the business retrenches.

Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first six months of the year was $1.0 billion, up from $617 million in the year-earlier period. The company reduced capital expenditures to $658 million in the first half of the year from $817 million in the year-earlier period. I expect management to cut capital expenditures even further in order to preserve capital. Schlumberger has a debt load of $17.4 billion, which is about 3.1x EBITDA. If its EBITDA continues to slide then the company's deteriorating credit metrics could become a point of emphasis.

Conclusion

SLB has a $39.2 billion enterprise value and trades at 7x EBITDA. I believe the stock is fully valued given potential headwinds for oil and the global economy. I rate the stock a hold.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.