P/E ratios, or more specifically, changes in P/E ratios, are merely ups and downs in sentiment, along the road to the end of the investment journey.

Philip Morris: Investment Thesis

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present due to the distortion of usual market metrics by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a range of measures, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) appears to offer the possibility of strong positive returns, in the short term through the end of 2022. Philip Morris offers a dividend yield of ~6% at current share price levels. To achieve this level of yield, Philip Morris has been distributing virtually all available profits. Therefore, to increase the dividend yield Philip Morris would need to grow earnings. Earnings have grown only modestly over the last few years, so that is not seen as a major contributor to increasing returns. The factor with greatest potential to increase returns in the next 2 to 3 years is an increase in the P/E ratio above current historically low levels. To sum up, strong returns will rely on continuation of the dividend at current rates and an increase in the P/E ratio towards historical levels. An increase in the P/E ratio will likely be driven by sentiment towards the company. Sentiment, in turn, will likely be driven by the future rate of growth of EPS and continuation of the dividend at least at current rate. The high dividend payout ratio and debt levels appear to be the main risks to continued dividend payments at current levels. A lot of any potential downside risk appears to be already reflected in the share price.

Philip Morris Investment Review: Short-term Outlook To End Of 2022

This article on Philip Morris International, Inc. is in response to a DGI+ Club subscriber request, which I am always pleased to accommodate wherever possible. The request was in respect of Altria (MO), but rather than just review Altria in isolation, I believed it was useful to compare to peers, and I chose Philip Morris and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) for this purpose. Table 1 below shows a comparison and ranking, based on selected historical and projected data out to end of 2022.

Table 1

Table 1 provides comparative data for the three stocks, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, for buying at closing share price on September 22, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus and low estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 1 contents:

Share prices and dividend yields (lines 1 to 3, and 16) - With its starting dividend yield of 6.16%, Philip Morris share price need to only increase by 1.41% between now and end of 2022 to return 7% per year.

- With its starting dividend yield of 6.16%, Philip Morris share price need to only increase by 1.41% between now and end of 2022 to return 7% per year. Targeted total return through end of 2022 (line29) - All three stocks 7% (all 3 stocks equally ranked on 1).

- All three stocks 7% (all 3 stocks equally ranked on 1). Consensus EPS growth rates + dividend yield (lines 13, 16, 24) - Philip Morris is the leader, on EPS alone, with 5.18% growth rate, followed closely by Altria with 4.40%. Anheuser-Busch is in negative territory. Courtesy of its high dividend yield, Altria is the leader on a combination of EPS growth rate plus dividend yield, followed closely by Philip Morris. Anheuser-Busch remains negative, even when taking into account dividend yield.

- Philip Morris is the leader, on EPS alone, with 5.18% growth rate, followed closely by Altria with 4.40%. Anheuser-Busch is in negative territory. Courtesy of its high dividend yield, Altria is the leader on a combination of EPS growth rate plus dividend yield, followed closely by Philip Morris. Anheuser-Busch remains negative, even when taking into account dividend yield. Low EPS growth rates + dividend yield (lines 14, 16, 25) - Here Altria again nudges out Philip Morris, with both having slightly better than 10% combined EPS growth rate and dividend yield.

- Here Altria again nudges out Philip Morris, with both having slightly better than 10% combined EPS growth rate and dividend yield. Dividend payout ratios (lines 19 to 22) - The high payout ratios for both Altria and Philip Morris raise questions of sustainability at these levels. This factor is reviewed for Philip Morris in the section further below on the "Equity Bucket."

The high payout ratios for both Altria and Philip Morris raise questions of sustainability at these levels. This factor is reviewed for Philip Morris in the section further below on the "Equity Bucket." Consensus EPS growth as a factor of Low EPS growth (line 26) - I regard a low factor here as a measure of likely soundness of estimates, where there is limited disparity between low and consensus estimates. Philip Morris does better than Altria here. Anheuser-Busch has negative EPS growth estimates for both consensus and low estimates, so increased certainty in those estimates is likely not a plus.

- I regard a low factor here as a measure of likely soundness of estimates, where there is limited disparity between low and consensus estimates. Philip Morris does better than Altria here. Anheuser-Busch has negative EPS growth estimates for both consensus and low estimates, so increased certainty in those estimates is likely not a plus. Case 1.1 Ending P/E ratio required to meet targeted return of 7% (line 30) - This is a measure of the ending P/E ratio required for each stock in order for each stock to return 7% through end of 2022. Altria is best able to achieve a 7% return at the lowest P/E ratio at end, and by a wide margin. Anheuser-Busch is a distant last.

- This is a measure of the ending P/E ratio required for each stock in order for each stock to return 7% through end of 2022. Altria is best able to achieve a 7% return at the lowest P/E ratio at end, and by a wide margin. Anheuser-Busch is a distant last. Case 1.2 Rate of return, if P/E ratio at end of 2022 is same as P/E ratio at February 21, 2020 (lines 32 & 33) - The logic here is, the market peaked around February 21, 2020 before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after calendar quarterly results through December had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A return to these P/E ratios at end of 2022 would result in return for Philip Morris increasing from 7% to 21.49%. It would also necessitate its P/E ratio increasing to 17.24, the highest of the three stocks.

- The logic here is, the market peaked around February 21, 2020 before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after calendar quarterly results through December had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A return to these P/E ratios at end of 2022 would result in return for Philip Morris increasing from 7% to 21.49%. It would also necessitate its P/E ratio increasing to 17.24, the highest of the three stocks. Case 2.1 Low EPS estimates, and P/E ratio at end of 2022 same as for Case 1.1 (lines 36 & 37) - Adopting the low EPS estimates in place of the consensus EPS estimates, results in the targeted 7% return for all three stocks per Case 1.1 reducing, with Philip Morris impacted the least.

Adopting the low EPS estimates in place of the consensus EPS estimates, results in the targeted 7% return for all three stocks per Case 1.1 reducing, with Philip Morris impacted the least. Case 2.2 has same low EPS assumptions as Case 2.1, but with P/E ratio at end of 2022 same as P/E ratio at February 21, 2020 (lines 39 & 40) - Philip Morris ranks second on these measures, with a return of 19.62%, close to Altria and far ahead of Anheuser-Busch.

Philip Morris ranks second on these measures, with a return of 19.62%, close to Altria and far ahead of Anheuser-Busch. Ranking totals (lines 48 & 50) - These are not weighted for importance of the line by line ratings, but nevertheless are considered useful as a guide. Philip Morris ranks second for both total ranking and for ranking across specific line items for growth rates, total returns and P/E ratios.

At current share price levels, Philip Morris, with potential for double-digit returns, appears to offer good value. These levels of return rely on maintenance of the dividend, and a return towards historical P/E ratio levels. The high dividend payout ratios and debt levels per Table 1 are also a matter for concern. Summarized in Table 2 below is relevant data on historical and projected performance for the three companies.

Table 2 Historical and projected performance

Table 2 summarizes historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts EPS estimates out to 2024 where available but these are considered not as reliable). Table 2 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for a total rate of return is 7% per year, based on buying at Tuesday, September 22, closing share price level. The analysis from hereon will primarily address Philip Morris. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

Undertaking exercises to determine the current value of a stock is a waste of time, when the market continually provides the only current value that matters when it comes to buy a stock. The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It is prudent to check whether distributions out of, and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance, are benefitting shareholders.

Philip Morris Analysis

Table 3A Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates

The short-term result out to end of 2022 -

Table 3A shows the detail of the projections for investment in Philip Morris shares through the end of 2022, per Cases 1.1 and 1.2 in Table 1 above. Case 1.2 shows the return of 21.5% indicated, if the P/E ratio increases back to the 17.24 level on February 21, 2020, by the end of 2022.

The long term result beyond the end of 2022 -

Table 3A also shows projections for buying Philip Morris shares at the current price level and holding for longer periods from 4.25 years out to 40 years. Note the EPS growth rate of 0.1% for 2023 and beyond is an arbitrary estimate, and there is no certainty EPS will continue to grow at this rate. The effect of the increase in P/E ratio is a one-off effect which is diluted over longer periods, so the returns in Case 1.2 reduce from 21.5% through end of 2022 to 5% to 6% in the very long term. But there is another factor at work here, which causes Case 1.1 to achieve higher long-term returns than Case 1.2, despite the lower ending P/E ratio. In fact, the lower P/E ratio for Case 1.1 is responsible for its better projected performance than Case 1.2 in the long term. A lower P/E ratio reflects a lower share price, and at a lower share price the dividends reinvested are reinvested at a higher dividend yield on cost, as well as more shares received for a given amount of dollars reinvested.

Table 3B Based on analysts' low EPS estimates

The impact of the dividend yield -

Table 3B shows the detail of the projections for investment in Philip Morris shares through the end of 2022, per Cases 2.1 and 2.2 in Table 1 above. The returns at the end of 2022 of 7% and 21.5% at the high EPS estimates become returns of 5.4% and 19.6% at the low EPS estimates. The returns hold up fairly well, as in both cases, returns are driven largely by a high dividend yield at purchase, Also, Case 2.2 benefits to the same extent as Case 1.2 from the assumed increase in P/E ratio from 12.91 to 17.24. EPS growth rate is not the major driver of returns for Philip Morris, at either the consensus or low case levels. That makes the ability to at least maintain current levels of dividend per share important for future returns.

The impact of the P/E ratio -

The difference in results through end of 2022 between Cases 2.1 and 2.2 in Table 3B is entirely due to the difference in assumed P/E ratio levels at the end of 2022. For Case 2.1, an ending P/E ratio of 12.91 results in a return of 5.4%, and for Case 2.2, an ending P/E ratio of 17.24 results in a return of 19.6%. These P/E ratios compare to a higher 2016 to 2019 average P/E ratio of 18.08 for the period 2016 to 2019, per line 5 of Table 1 above. Unlike EPS growth rates, which are cumulative, a change in P/E ratios has a one-off effect which has minimal effect over long periods of time. Overpay for a stock with a continuing high EPS growth rate, and time invested will mostly heal the wound. Table 3C below shows the result of increasing the P/E ratio to the 2016 to 2019 average of 18.08, and also demonstrates the impact of high EPS growth rates over long periods of time.

Table 3C Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates and 2016 to 2019 average P/E ratio

Table 3C assumes long-term average EPS growth rate of 0.1% for Case 3.1, and 4% for Case 3.2. It is also assumed, as with all other cases, dividends are reinvested. It is further assumed the dividend payout ratio is constant throughout, so dividends grow at the same rate as EPS.

Comments on Case 3.1 -

Case 3.1 has similar assumptions to Case 1.1 in Table 3A above, except the P/E ratio has been increased to the 2016 to 2019 average of 18.08. The result at the end of 2022 is an increase in the projected rate of return from 7.0% to 24.1%. This increase in return is entirely due to the assumed increase in P/E ratio. As discussed further above, changes in P/E ratio have a one-off effect, which can be quite large, and significantly affect rate of return in the short term. Over the very long term, this one-off effect has only minor impact on total rate of return. Surprisingly, the return at the end of 40 years is lower at 5.5%, compared to the 6.4% for Case 1.1 in Table 3A, despite the increase in the P/E ratio in Case 3.1. The reason is, in Case 1.1 the dividends are being reinvested at a lower share price, increasing the yield on cost, as discussed under Table 3A above.

Comments on Case 3.2 -

Case 3.2 has similar assumptions to Case 1.2 in Table 3A above, except the P/E ratio has been increased to the 2016 to 2019 average of 18.08, and the long-term EPS growth rate from 2023 onwards has been increased from 0.10% to 4%. The result at the end of 2022 is an increase in the projected rate of return from 22.7% to 24.1%. This increase in return is entirely due to the assumed increase in P/E ratio. As noted for Case 3.1, the return at the end of 40 years will be minimally affected by the increase in the P/E ratio. But the increase of the EPS growth rate from 0.10% to 4% results in the ending investment value increasing by close to 3 times from $11,740 for Case 1.2 to $33,060 for Case 3.2. This impact of the power of compounding increases exponentially with increases in either or both of the periods invested and the growth rate.

I have heard it said, "youth is wasted on the young." The corollary to that could be, "investing is wasted on the old," because the old do not have the same long time horizon available to the young to take advantage of the full power of compounding. On the other hand, Warren Buffett could point out at 50 he had all the time he needed, and he has the runs on the board to prove it.

Philip Morris: A Review Of Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Philip Morris shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Philip Morris were negative for three of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The returns for another four investors were in the low single-digits, and only one investor achieved double-digit returns. The returns range from positive 15.7% to negative (6.9)%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to September 22, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. The results are not necessarily all bad from the perspective of a new investor seeking to invest at current share price, if the low returns are due to an overly beaten-down share price.

Philip Morris: Checking The "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Philip Morris Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 2.1 shows an increase in shareholders' equity of $691 million over the 3.5 years, January 1, 2017, through end of June 30, 2020. This $691 million increase in equity, together with $553 million increase in net debt, was applied to increasing net assets used in operations by $1,244 million. This increase of $691 million in shareholders' equity is despite reporting earnings of $27,227 million over the period. Out of these earnings of $27,227 million, $24,436 million was paid out in dividends. This should have resulted in a net increase of $2,791 million, rather than the increase of $691 million in shareholders' funds. This calls for a check of the "Equity Bucket" to determine the nature of this discrepancy. Further analysis is provided below.

Table 5.2 Philip Morris Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.5-year period totals to $27,227 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $17.51.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $2,324 million of expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Philip Morris. This was mainly comprised of asset impairment charges. There was another $287 million of expense not included in net income but included in comprehensive income, mainly comprised of foreign currency translation adjustments. These items totaling $2,611 million decreased GAAP EPS over the 3.5-year period by $1.67 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result. These adjustments mainly comprise foreign currency translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Neither the currency translation adjustments nor the impairment charges require cash outlays. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time.

There were share issues to employees, and the full market value of $511 million for these shares was taken up in arriving at net income. Because equity issues were used to meet this stock compensation expense, there was an effective increase in equity of $511 million from this source.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $17.51 ($27,228 million) has decreased to $15.83 ($24,616 million) net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

To sum up, over the 3.5 years, there was $24,616 million net income from operations added to equity, after accounting for costs excluded from the non-GAAP results. This $24,616 million, together with $511 million added to equity from share issues to staff, was used to fund $24,436 million in dividends to shareholders, leaving a balance $691 million increase in equity over the 3.5 years.

Philip Morris: Summary and Conclusions

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present due to the distortion of usual market metrics by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a range of measures, Philip Morris appears to offer the possibility of strong positive returns, in the short term through the end of 2022. These strong returns will rely on continuation of the dividend at current rates and an increase in the P/E ratio towards historical levels. An increase in the P/E ratio will likely be driven by sentiment towards the company. Sentiment, in turn, will likely be driven by the future rate of growth of EPS and continuation of the dividend at least at current rate. The high dividend payout ratio and debt levels appear to be the main risks to continued dividend payments at current levels. A lot of any potential downside risk appears to be already reflected in the share price.

