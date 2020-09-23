Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) as an investment option. This fund is one I own and have recommended multiple times, although I shifted to a more cautious stance on it in July. Looking ahead, I now have a more optimistic view for a few reasons. One, the fund's net asset value has moved higher in the interim, which has narrowed the premium. The current price sits just slightly over its par value, which offers a cheaper entry point than the 2.5% premium the fund had earlier this summer. Two, BBN's yield appears safe for now, as the fund holds investment grade bonds, the majority of which are non-callable. This means the declining interest rate environment is having a lower impact on this fund in particular. Three, while rising supply in the taxable muni sector remains my chief concern for the fund, I believe investor demand will continue to be strong in Q4, which should negate this headwind.

Background

First, a little background on BBN. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation," primarily through exposure to taxable municipal bonds. Currently, BBN trades at $25.10/share and yields 5.32% annually, paying monthly distributions. I had been bullish on BBN for a while, although I took a more cautious stance back in July. In hindsight, this was a reasonable call, as BBN's return has been modest over the past three months, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the volatility in the market over the past few weeks, coupled with BBN's recent pullback, another review seemed timely. After consideration, I believe buying in to the fund now makes sense, and I will explain why in detail below.

Market Price Is Now Close To Par

To begin, I will touch on why I favor purchasing BBN at the moment, despite seeing its price move slightly higher since my last review, when I had a more cautious outlook. This rests primarily on two reasons. One, I am building on to my equity hedges, as the major equity indices concern me much more today than they did at the beginning of summer. Share prices have risen while the economic uncertainty from Covid-19 remains a serious headwind, and the upcoming presidential election is sure to cause some above-average swings. This makes me reluctant to increase my equity exposure by a meaningful amount, yet I have to put new cash somewhere. This has led me to increase my bond and gold positions at a more rapid pace than I did earlier this year.

The second reason considers BBN's relative price now, compared to where it stood in early July. Clearly, even with a modest positive return, BBN's share price is higher than it was back then. However, the relative price is actually more attractive now, which is why my interest has piqued again. Despite being counter-intuitive, there is a simple explanation as to why this is the case. BBN is a closed-end fund, which means it has a fixed-number of shares that each have an underlying net asset value. However, on the open market, the share price can fluctuate above or below that value, offering investors the opportunity to purchase such a fund at a premium or discount, relative to the underlying value. In the case of BBN, the fund's premium had risen to over 5% earlier this month, and sat at 2.5% during my prior review. Today, despite a slight gain in share price, the funds underlying value has risen by a larger amount. This has allowed the premium to narrow, offering a more compelling entry point, in my opinion. To illustrate, the following charts show BBN's premium at the time of my last review and the current premium, respectively:

Source: BlackRock

My takeaway is simple. BBN's buy-in price is actually cheaper now, and this has materialized at a time when equity prices are higher than where they were previously. This means the relative price in isolation has improved, along with the attractiveness of the fund as a hedge, in my view. As a result, I am much more tempted to build on my position in BBN now than I was back in July.

Rising Supply Still A Concern, Likely To Continue

My next point has a more cautious tone, and concerns a trend that has been ongoing for most of 2020. This is the rising supply of new issuance in the muni market, specifically in the taxable space. I touched on this in detail during my last review, and noted the increase in issuance as a key driver behind lowering my outlook, as I saw it impacting returns in the second half of the year.

Now that some time has passed, it is clear this headwind will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. New issuance keeps on rising at a rapid pace, picking up in Q3 to the highest level in almost 10 years, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

It seems pretty clear to me that municipalities are going to continue issuing new bonds, meaning that Q4 should show a continuation of this trend. Cities and local governments are struggling with revenue problems as a result of virus-induced lockdown measures, as well as stubbornly high unemployment. Further, as municipalities look to take advantage of prevailing, lower interest rates, they are refinancing existing bonds. Due to the 2018 tax legislation, muni bonds are no longer able to claim tax-exempt status on refinanced bonds. This means any new issuance that falls in to this category is taxable. This reality explains the continued rise in new supply and, barring an unlikely change in tax codes in 2020, will allow supply to keep rising to end the year.

Of course, investors could figure that refinancings may slow, given all the activity we have seen of late. However, I would caution against this outlook. Taxable yields have dropped dramatically over the past year, which means new issues are very attractive for the issuing municipality. Given how little in interest they have to pay, there is a strong incentive to continue to refinance existing bonds. Further, taxable yields have now reached levels that are below what was offered by tax-exempt munis just a few years ago, as seen in the following graph:

Source: Bloomberg

The point here is supply is high, and likely to keep rising. New issues are providing municipalities with much needed savings, and current yields indicate there is still plenty of incentive to refinance tax-exempt munis in to taxables, from the issuers' perspective. This implication for investors is a high level of supply could weigh on total return. While demand has so far been high enough to absorb all the new issues coming to market, that could change, so it is a key risk investors in BBN need to consider before buying.

I'm Adding To Hedges Because Stocks Are Pricey

I now want to highlight why investors may want to consider fixed-income right now, whether through BBN or otherwise, as opposed to equities. It goes without saying that 2020 has been an unusual year, but the major indices have rallied strongly off the March lows. Despite short term turbulence, stocks have been fairly resilient, on the backdrop of unprecedented support from the Fed and Congress. However, economic conditions on the ground, in terms of employment, consumer spending, and business activity, are all subdued and do not seem to be reflected in the stock market. While corporate profits have been strong in some pockets, the general trend is earnings have been pressured. Yet, stock prices are back near all-time highs, which means the P/E ratio of the market has soared. While this is not a reason to panic in isolation, when we consider historical levels there are reasons for concern. Specifically, the forward P/E for the S&P 500 has now hit levels not seen in 20 years:

Source: Charles Schwab

The point here is stocks are not offering much in terms of value at the moment. This does not mean they cannot head higher, but recent volatility illustrates perfectly how quickly a bull market can reverse. With stocks sitting near record high multiples, it makes more sense to me to add to my fixed-income and commodity positions over equities. This reality has me adding to my BBN position at these levels.

Yield Has Been Stable, This Should Continue

My final point touches on BBN's income stream. At over 5%, the yield is certainly attractive, even more so in 2020 as interest rates have declined around the globe. However, this environment, along with the rising supply of new issues at lower rates, should make investors question how sustainable BBN's yield is. The fund did see a cut to its distribution back in July 2018, so it is not immune to the realities of the market.

While the low rate environment is certainly a headwind (for the distribution rate), there are some reasons for optimism. One, since that cut back in July 2018, BBN has maintained its payout consistently, which is a good sign. For support, consider the last twelve distributions, all of which were identical:

Source: BlackRock

Looking ahead, I see this continuing, at least in the short term. While credit risk could become a bigger factor if more stimulus from Congress is not passed down to municipalities, the biggest risk to taxable munis is call risk. As I noted earlier, with yields were they are, municipalities have a large incentive to call the bonds and refinance them. BBN, however, helps to negate this risk for investors by filling its portfolio mostly with bonds that are non-callable:

Source: BlackRock

Ultimately, this is a very desirable attribute in a low, and especially declining, interest rate environment. While treasuries, corporate bonds, and mortgage bonds are facing a lot of refinancing risk, BBN's yield appears sustainable.

Bottom Line

BBN has seen a bit of a pullback recently, but I view that as an opportunity to buy more. The fund has an attractive yield, and should continue to garner interest from both domestic and foreign investors. While call risk is pressuring the sector as a whole, BBN holdings mostly non-callable debt, which gives me confidence the yield is sustainable. With the equity market continuing to make me nervous, I see valid reasons for buying more BBN, and I would recommend investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBN, NBB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.