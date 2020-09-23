A week ago, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) published its 4Q20 and full-year fiscal results. After quickly glancing at the company's 4Q20 results, I expected CBRL shares to increase in value, but instead, the value decreased by over 15% over the past several days. The company's 4Q20 revenue and EPS beat market expectations, so my only explanation for what occurred is that Cracker Barrel is suffering from the noise being made by Biglari Capital.

Here are my two cents on the Punch Bowl Social issue. There isn't enough information available on the subject to have a firm position, but I do have an opinion. The only thing the company provided us was that it decided to focus its resources on the company's core business. PBS has only reopened eight of its sixteen locations, and I believe it began reopening these locations in July. Robert Thompson, CEO of Punch Bowl Social, was interviewed by Restaurant Business online, and in this interview, he explains that he understands Cracker Barrel's decision. I encourage you to listen to this podcast with the CEO of Punch Bowl Social. Cracker Barrel isn't a venture capital fund and shouldn't run as such. The company invested in PBS from a strategic perspective. I worry that if Biglari Capital gets a position on the board, they will try to run the company from a VC perspective. If I wanted VC exposure, I would invest in a VC fund and not in a restaurant chain like Cracker Barrel.

In my past articles, I estimated that Cracker Barrel only uses one-third of its seating capacity. Contrarians believe that due to social distancing, a reduction of 50% of seating capacity will reduce the company's revenue by half. I think that it will not because the company does not operate with a "packed house." Below are a few points from Cracker Barrel's 4Q20 results, confirming that my belief is correct.

Total restaurant revenue was $395.0 million and $648.8 million in 4Q20 and 4Q19, respectively. During the 4Q20 conference call, the company explained that 35% and 8.6% of total restaurant revenue was from off-premise dining in 4Q20 and 4Q19, respectively. Given that information, I calculated that on-premise dining's revenue declined by 56.6% y-o-y. The reopening of on-premise dining did not occur at one time during the beginning of 4Q20 but throughout the quarter. Also, there are still some dining rooms closed as of the end of 4Q20. "Dining room service gradually returned during the first two months of the quarter, and by the end of June, substantially all dining rooms were open at varying levels of reduced capacity." (4Q20 Press Release)

"Where we tend to run into capacity limitation tends to be on the weekend, kind of weekend dinners as well as Sunday, that Sunday occasion," according to SVP and CFO Jill Golder in the 4Q earnings call. My parents are regulars at their local Cracker Barrel, and they told me that on Sundays, they had to wait to get a table. The weekend capacity issue should limit the company's ability to exceed 50% of the average restaurant revenue mark substantially.

The company's ability to offer off-premise dining and its extremely loyal customer base should help it maintain at least 70-80% of its net revenue once all stores are open.

According to the company, 35% of its total revenue came from off-premise dining options. I estimated that this is about $137.5 million. Per the 4Q20 earnings call transcript, "stores with open dining rooms are maintaining approximately 75% of their elevated year-over-year off-premise growth." I continue to believe that company will be able to reach 70-80% of its total average net revenue once all stores are open due to the factors mentioned above.

I believe that the increase in the 2H20's average check per customer KPI was the result of off-premise dining. When a customer is at a restaurant, he can order more food if he isn't satisfied, but he doesn't have that option online.

The company decided to supplement the pay of its hourly employees. The company also provided its workers with on-site meals if they were working. The result of this action should increase employee engagement and decrease costs associated with employee turnover.

Changes In Revenue Growth Estimates

For the fiscal year 2020, my estimate demonstrated a year-over-year decline in net revenue by 16.1%, and Cracker Barrel's total revenue declined by 17.9%, 180 bps worse than I estimated. This 180 bps difference was because I was overly optimistic about the speed of reopenings.

In this section, I will present my revenue growth estimates and the inputs I used to calculate this growth.

Table 1 - Capacity Utilization

1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Guests Seated Per Hour 57.4 62.8 33.5 37.2 Est. Customers Per Week Food Services 6,427 7,034 3,755 4,171 Ave. Check Per Guest (2019-2020) 10.99 10.99 10.99 10.99

(Source: Company's Financials and Analysts' Estimates)

In my second article on Cracker Barrel, I demonstrated why I believe the company only uses one-third of its total capacity (almost 60 guests per hour). Remember that my capacity estimate is an average, and it assumes all restaurants are open for 16 hours a day, seven days a week. It also assumes that all restaurants have the same total seating capacity of 180.

My fourth-quarter guests seated per hour estimates in Table 1 show that the company sat 37.2 guests, 37% less than its average. Considering that, on average, only 386 locations were open during the quarter, the company should have no problem achieving total net revenue of 70-80% of average revenue in 2021.

Table 2 - Capacity Utilization Forecasts

1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 Ave Guests Seated Per Hour 43.0 44.5 46.0 47.5 45.5

(Source: Analysts' Estimates)

The capacity utilization forecasts seen in Table 2 are based upon the information already presented in this article labeled "Update." The basic premise behind these forecasts is that the company's guests seated per hour is limited by its ability to meet demand due to social distancing restrictions. Also that about 25% of demand will be met by off-premise dining.

Figure 1 - Revenue Estimates

(Source: Company's Financials and Analysts' Estimates (grey cells))

The estimates in figure 2 are based on the assumption that a vaccine will be available in mid-2021. The fact of the matter is that no one knows when a coronavirus vaccine will be available for the general public. Without a coronavirus vaccine, restaurants will have to continue to space out their tables due to social distancing rules.

You may notice that my 2021 estimated customers per week figures are less than those of 2020. The reason for that is because Cracker Barrel's first half of the fiscal year 2020 was before the lockdown. Then, 3Q20 was the most affected by the stay-at-home order, and 4Q20 demonstrated a movement towards the new norm. For this reason, I estimate that the company's 2021 total net revenue will decrease by almost 1% y-o-y. From 2019 to 2025, I expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 1.7%.

Conclusion

I have downgraded my rating on CBRL from very bullish to bullish due to the continued adverse impacts of social distancing restrictions. Though the company has improved its off-premise dining capabilities and increased the number of tables available by allowing guests to eat outside, it will not be enough to overcome the restrictions placed on the industry. That being said, Cracker Barrel should outperform its peers as it has high customer loyalty.

