The impacts from this alone is not massive but the aggregated impacts will mount and reduce their intrinsic value more greatly than this hopefully temporary Covid-19 setback.

Part of his fiscal policy calls for the Federal corporate tax rate to increase from 21% to 28%, along with various other measures.

Introduction

The next United States Presidential election is only a matter of weeks away and realistically no one knows whether President Trump will remain in office for another four years or cede defeat to Joe Biden. Whilst it seemingly feels overshadowed in the investment world by the current Covid-19 economic downturn, the outcome of this election could have a longer-lasting headache for AT&T (T) compared to this pandemic.

The Presidential Race & Taxes

When President Trump was elected there was significant enthusiasm in the markets for his tax cuts that saw the Federal corporate income tax rate reduced from 35% to only 21%. Once again the topic of taxes has become part of the debate with Joe Biden planning to increase the Federal corporate income tax rate back to 28% along with various other measures such as payroll tax, as the table included below displays. Whether these see the light of day remains unknown, but it nonetheless is still worthwhile for investors to consider the possible impacts.

Image Source: Tax Foundation.

The Covid-19 Impact

The Covid-19 situation has already been discussed at length during the preceding months and thus this was primarily included to provide general context. Although they were not impacted as significantly as many other companies, their net income during the first half of 2020 still decreased 14.44% year on year, as the graph included below displays. Thankfully in theory these impacts should only prove temporary as the economy begins recovering, businesses adapt and hopefully, a Covid-19 vaccine is released.

Image Source: Author.

The Potential Higher Tax Impacts

The situation is not quite as clear when considering the impacts from potential higher taxes since there are many moving parts. If their United States Federal income tax expense of $3.535b and $2.24b during 2018-2019 respectively were theoretically scaled up from a rate of 21% to 28%, then their net income would decrease 5.90% and 4.99% respectively, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst an impact merely between 5% and 6% may not sound important, this still excludes the potential impacts from higher payroll taxes and even more importantly, unlike an economic downturn, this is permanent and thus management cannot overcome it across time. Even if these potential higher federal corporate income taxes were once again revised back to 21% eventually in the future, the aggregated impact would almost certainly exceed that of this Covid-19 economic downturn.

There will also likely be a secondary flow-on effect since even though there are many moving parts to fiscal policy, generally speaking, it should be agreeable that higher taxes will normally restrict economic activity to at least some extent. This is yet another spectrum whereby their earnings will likely see impacts mount across time, so it would not be surprising if their earnings were to suffer upwards of a 10% decrease versus a business as usual scenario. It should be remembered that since there are many moving parts to tax policies, this example was provided to give context and reference, not to necessarily predict the exact impacts of a possible legislation that is yet to even be drafted.

Relating this back to their common investment thesis, which largely centers on their dividend and thankfully their dividend remains sustainable given their history of very strong dividend coverage that could withstand an impact of this magnitude, as the graph included below displays. Although it should still be remembered that this will still detract from their ability to further deleverage, increase dividends and thus ultimately it still detracts from their intrinsic value.

Image Source: Author.

Conclusion

Whilst it does not necessarily derail any investment thesis centered on collecting their high 7% dividend yield, they still could face a noticeable impact if there is a change in the White House that would outlast the impact from Covid-19. Since nothing material has yet to change in either direction recently, I still believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T’s Q2 2020 10-Q and 2019 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.