With its shares trading close to economic book value, it is hard to make a case where this stock is not a table-pounding buy at today’s levels.

Introduction

Following our recent coverage of the integrated pharmacy behemoth, CVS Health (CVS), we now move on to one of the largest tax preparation service providers, H&R Block (HRB), to supplement our monthly heat map of Dividend Champions by providing another interesting research-worthy candidate, both from an income and total return standpoint.

In light of Buffett’s teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that, however, let’s jump into what makes H&R Block an interesting candidate today.

So what’s the story with H&R Block?

H&R Block provides income tax return preparation services through its company-owned offices and franchise locations, as well as digital do-it-yourself tax solutions via its online tax software. On average, total U.S. filings grow ~1% annually and are highly correlated to employment, although there is a secular shift from assisted towards the online DIY category, with the latter growing twice as fast as the market. This trend is well reflected in H&R Block’s year-over-year performance, as the 2.8% decline in assisted filing volume was offset by a 10.6% increase in its do-it-yourself online segment, leading to an overall 3.3% increase in U.S. tax filing volume. Although the YoY growth figures might look promising, they are temporarily skewed by a large number of filings this year made exclusively for stimulus payments, while the company’s mid-term revenue outlook is overshadowed by the pandemic-induced unemployment rate spike, causing H&R Block’s shares to plummet -40% since the beginning of the year.

It is important to note that even if the company’s efforts to replace the lost in-office service customers with virtual assistance users bear fruit, H&R Block will still face a secular revenue decline, as the online services are typically priced well below the traditional in-office alternatives. On top of that, although H&R Block dominates the more profitable assisted tax preparation sector, it is not well-positioned for the shift towards do-it-yourself services, lagging behind rival Intuit (INTU) in DIY tax-prep software, as the latter is taking 55% of the segment compared to H&R Block’s mere ~15% market share. In an effort to transition the business and offset the growth headwinds, H&R Block extended its portfolio with accounting, invoicing, payment, and other services to small businesses via its Wave Financial acquisition. Although still marginal in terms of revenue contribution, Wave posted a 20% year-over-year growth despite the negative impact of the pandemic, while over the long term, it could also serve as a catalyst to draw small-business customers to H&R Block’s core tax preparation business.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm’s operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book “It's Earnings That Count,” the most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm’s accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern, therefore, is the stability of the company’s cash generation.

The mature stage of H&R Block’s core market is well-reflected in its cash flow figures, with the company struggling to grow its operating cash flow over the past decade. It is worth noting that the plummeting OCF figures of 2020 were caused by the federal government extending the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 in light of the pandemic, thus the TTM figures containing Q1 FY2021 numbers are more suitable for an apples-to-apples comparison. With CapEx accounting for ~18% of OCF over the past 10 years, the underlying business is only moderately capital-intensive, with an improving trend due in large to the ongoing digital transformation of the company. The remarkable stability of the historical free cash flow figures enables H&R Block to pass our stability criteria with ease, yet the sluggish growth on the operating cash flow front is a telltale sign of a mature company. In the next step, we move on to the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) can serve as our ratio to define a company’s moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a “good” company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus “moaty.”

Let’s start by looking at the chart: H&R Block has posted remarkably positive historical EVA Margin levels (averaging 8.7% over the past decade), supported by its fairly capital-light business model and the strong pricing power of its assisted tax preparation services (worth noting again that the plummeting 2020 EVA Margin figure is misleading due to the tax filing deadline extension). While the secular shift towards the DIY tax filing model and the resulting digitalization might put pressure on the company’s top line (given the lower average revenue per client), we expect EVA Margin levels to stabilize around the historical average levels, due to the inevitable streamlining of the business and the resulting reduction in the capital charge.

The consistently positive EVA Margin over the past 15 years is a telltale sign of an existing competitive edge, thus from a purely quantitative standpoint, a wide-moat rating might seem warranted for H&R Block at this point. That being said, from a qualitative perspective, we would feel very uncomfortable with a wide-moat rating, considering the secular shift the company’s core business is facing.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework’s equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author’s calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Over the past decade, H&R Block has generated an underwhelming -0.4% EVA Momentum on average, as the company struggled to grow its sales, while its EVA Margin has remained relatively stable despite the ongoing transition from a highly lucrative brick & mortar model towards a multichannel tax service portfolio. This sluggish performance stands in stark contrast to the broader market, as the long-run average EVA Momentum for the 50th percentile of the U.S. stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) has been a positive 0.4% percent. It is readily apparent by the negative compound average EVA Momentum in the case of H&R Block that the reinvested capital fails to deliver incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders, clearly reflecting the secular decline in its core business model.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In the case of H&R Block, its scale-related cost advantage (resulting from its leading position in the assisted segment), coupled with a well-established brand, makes it a preferred choice as an assisted tax service provider. Despite the significant market share of the DIY filings, the assisted category (still representing ~55% of the overall filing volume) remains resilient, as a large portion of the population is not confident in preparing their taxes on their own, or they put a higher emphasis on getting the maximum refund with the assistance of a certified tax professional. That said, the company’s DIY segment’s “moatiness” is hardly justifiable, since Intuit’s TurboTax is an undisputed leader of the DIY category, while H&R Block is only playing catch-up in the field.

As a conclusion, a narrow moat rating is warranted for H&R Block from a qualitative standpoint that enables the company to retain its competitive position, thus outearn its WACC for an extended period.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company’s debt profile: H&R Block has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 91% (as per FactSet data retrieved from F.A.S.T. Graphs) coupled with an S&P Credit Rating of BBB. Although this high indebtedness is reflected in the company’s current Vulnerability Score, it is worth noting that the debt metric is currently skewed by the company’s recent $2 billion credit drawdown in an effort to assure flexibility and liquidity amid the pandemic. As to the temporary nature of the high leverage, the CFO indicated on the latest earnings call that they “intend to pay down the full balance of the draw” in the coming weeks.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework’s Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company’s overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In the case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of H&R Block, its exceptionally strong return on capital (offset by a weak EVA profit trend), results in a strong, 69th percentile Profitability Score, while the firm’s pronounced volatility and vulnerability combine for a very high, 100th percentile Risk Score against all global companies. The resulting composite Quality Score of 43 falls in line with the lower edge of H&R Block’s historical 40-80 range. Unless the EVA Momentum metrics improve, it is unlikely that H&R Block will enter the league of exceptional quality companies in the foreseeable future.

As a final assessment: H&R Block’s market-leading position in the assisted tax preparation category is clearly reflected within the EVA Framework, as its scale-related cost advantages have successfully translated to economic profit generation, while its efforts to take on the undisputed leader in the DIY field are yet to bear fruit. That said, the company passes our operational criteria (although we must note that the overall quality leaves a lot to be desired compared to top-notch enterprises), and H&R Block’s narrow-moat rating seems fully warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, the incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for H&R Block for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, H&R Block’s operations require a relatively low level of reinvestment, with CapEx averaging ~18% of OCF over the last 10 years. The firm’s capital intensity will likely trend lower in the coming years, as the company is slowly shifting away from brick-and-mortar assisted services to DIY tax preparation, which requires significantly lower levels of capital spending than the traditional in-office segment.

Since the company’s average EVA Momentum for the last 10 years comes in at a negative 0.4%, the current level of reinvestment is questionable, since capital expenditures failed to translate to incremental shareholder value creation in the past. This is important to understand, as this means that H&R Block is struggling to find investment opportunities where it can outearn its true cost of capital, and as a result, increase EVA. The best this firm seems to achieve through CapEx is to retain a competitive position where it can maintain its current level of economic profit generation.

Nevertheless, the company has a clear capital allocation plan to help drive growth while also rewarding shareholders, as outlined by the CFO during the latest earnings call:

Despite the unique circumstances related to the pandemic, our capital allocation priorities remain the same. At the top of the list is maintaining adequate liquidity for operational needs. We then look to make strategic investments back into the business to drive growth. Finally, we returned excess capital to shareholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.” Source: Tony Bowen, CFO, Q1 2020 earnings call

H&R Block returns all the available FCF to shareholders, and then some. Between 2011 and 2020, the company generated an aggregate of $4.95 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $5.90 billion (or 119% of FCF), with the difference being financed by the issuance of long-term debt.

Source: Author’s illustration based on Morningstar data

(Note: Data for 2020 is not meaningful since the extended tax filing deadline caused a collapse in FCF for FY 2020.)

Share Buybacks

H&R Block is a significant repurchaser of its own shares, as the firm managed to decrease its diluted share count by roughly 37% since 2011, translating to a compounded annual reduction rate of over 5%. While the repurchase program got suspended in April to preserve liquidity, management since decided to resume their practice of buybacks to offset dilution from equity grants.

In terms of shareholder value creation, it is always crucial to assess whether share buybacks are executed in an opportunistic manner. In the case of H&R Block, the company bought back the majority of shares in 2011, 2013, and 2016-17. Even though it seems obvious that shares appeared to be undervalued in 2011 and 2013 measured by the Future Growth Reliance, we have reservations regarding the attractiveness of valuation in 2016 in historical comparison. The truly bitter side of the story is that the company spent a massive $2 billion that year alone (more than all the other years combined from 2011 to 2020) to buy back shares at an average price of ~$35, reducing the share count by 20%. (Remember, we are talking about fiscal years here, which end in April, not calendar years.)

Source: evaexpress.com

This leads us to the conclusion that despite management’s supposedly opportunistic attitude towards repurchases, this major blunder in 2016 led to zero value creation for shareholders in the most optimistic scenario.

Dividend

H&R Block has put together an uninterrupted dividend streak of 22 years without a reduction, while the company did not miss a quarterly payout since going public nearly 60 years ago. Management seems fully committed to the dividend, even as the board decided not to raise the payout this year in light of the pandemic.

As we shared in the past, we evaluate our dividend after each fiscal year, which we did in June. This review resulted in us maintaining the dividend at its current level. To be abundantly clear, we have no plans to change our dividend payout level for the balance of this fiscal year. Our next evaluation of the dividend will be in June of next year. And while we cannot guarantee future dividend payments [...] we do have a goal of increasing the dividend over the long term as evidenced by the 30% increase over the past five years.” Source: Tony Bowen, CFO, Q1 2020 earnings call

Growth rates of the past are reasonable (with the 5-year CAGR coming in at 5%), and while the underlying business will most likely fail to deliver substantial (if any) growth, a continued reduction in the share count could support future increases in the low single-digits. Regarding safety, the current level of payout is amply covered, both on an earnings and cash flow basis. If we consider the juicy entry yield of 7.3%, there is nothing to dislike here from an income standpoint. It is very rare to find a safe (!), high-yielding dividend stock in today’s market, but H&R Block is certainly one of the few. (This stock provided a higher than 7.0% entry yield in only 5.4% of the time in the last 5 years.)

Acquisitions

In an effort to diversify the company away from its fading assisted, in-office tax-prep business, H&R Block announced the acquisition of Wave Financial in June 2019. Wave is a company that provides financial services and software for small businesses, with only 1-9 employees. This transaction makes sense since the small-business-services market is vast and the number of self-employed people and small enterprises (all possible customers of Wave) has been growing at 4-6% annually since the Great Recession. We must note, though, that the coronavirus-induced economic situation caused the demise of many small businesses, yet Wave is back at 20% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2020.

Nevertheless, Wave is unlikely to make up for the declines in H&R Block's assisted tax-prep business anytime soon. Even if we assume extreme revenue growth (+50%) over the next 5 years, Wave would still only produce roughly 6% of H&R Block’s pre-pandemic revenue, not to mention that Wave has operating losses as of today, which makes it very tough to foresee what kind of profit margins will be sustainable for the company. We believe H&R Block needs to make several bolt-on acquisitions in the future to effectively compete in this market.

While we prefer this type of M&A activity as opposed to large, transformative deals since the risk of integration is much smaller, there is always a danger of overpayment, no matter the size of the transaction. H&R Block paid $405 million, and the company already recorded a $106 million goodwill impairment charge on the valuation of Wave due to the negative impact of the pandemic on client volumes and revenues, leading us to a conclusion that the purchase price might have been a bit too steep at near 10 times TTM sales, but it is still too early to judge. At this stage, it is immensely hard to predict whether this deal has the potential to become a home-run for H&R Block, but we can comfortably say that these types of acquisitions will be necessary in the future, as the assisted tax-prep segment is a melting ice cube that must be replaced.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm’s market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: evaexpress.com

By looking at the chart of H&R Block, it becomes obvious that the market does not give much credit to the sustainability of the prevailing EVA fundamentals of the company at any given time, as its shares have rarely traded with a positive FGR over the past 15 years. That said, the current valuation level seems utterly pessimistic even in historical comparison, with the market pricing in only a razor-thin long-term EVA scenario, essentially valuing H&R Block near its economic book value.

Even if we consider a historically unprecedented 3% EVA Margin with 0 growth in EVA going forward (factoring in the secular pressure from the rapidly-growing DIY tax preparation field), we arrive at a fair value estimate of $23, indicating a massive undervaluation of H&R Block at current levels. Such a disconnect between fundamental performance and market expectations is very rare to come by these days with widely-followed companies. Based on this metric, it is hard to make a case that there is no value in H&R Block today since baked-in expectations are so low that it might be very easy to surprise on the upside.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar’s valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, the analyst firm also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they actively assess. H&R Block is not formally covered by a Morningstar analyst (only an algorithm-generated fair value estimate is available based on analyst-covered peer companies), thus the results are to be taken with a grain of salt.

Morningstar assigns H&R Block a high uncertainty rating with a $15.9 quantitative fair value estimate (as of September 20). The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author’s illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $14.2, a 3-star rating is warranted, implying that H&R Block’s shares are close to fair value territory based on Morningstar’s quantitative estimate. It is important to note that we view the analyst firm’s algorithm-generated valuation as utterly pessimistic in light of the company’s EVA fundamentals, since the $15.9 fair value estimate would factor in a historically unprecedented, ~0.7% EVA Margin (assuming a flat top line) over the long run, coupled with zero expectation for future growth in EVA. On top of that, the analyst firm’s 4-star threshold of $13.5 would imply a valuation precisely at economic book value. No matter from which angle we look at it, H&R Block’s shares seem to be trading at true bargain-basement valuation levels as of today.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Source: evaexpress.com

As the heat map above shows, H&R Block represents an attractive investment candidate within the EVA framework, showcasing an example where mediocre quality meets bargain-basement valuation levels. We have indicated previously that this is not a growth story, this investment is about waiting patiently for valuation multiples to recover near historical averages while being handsomely rewarded with a fat and seemingly sustainable dividend. H&R Block’s all-time high 7%+ entry yield coupled with significant insider purchases around the $15 mark indicates an unprecedented buying opportunity at today’s levels for enterprising investors who are willing to compromise on quality if they are compensated on the valuation front. That said, we would not feel comfortable with an oversized position, as this is not the type of top-quality business we wish to buy and hold for decades. As a consequence, we would not be hesitant to sell if the price climbs back near fair value, representing a roughly 60% upside potential in the stock price, not counting the dividends harvested along the way.

One more thing

