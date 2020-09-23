The stock shouldn't be back down to the mid-$20s where the stock trades hardly above 1x forward sales.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) ended after-hours trading down 17% following a rally in regular trading to new 52-week highs due to the market being disappointed regarding solid FQ4'20 results. The online apparel personalization service easily soared past analyst estimates with revenues returning to growth in the quarter. When digging into the details, investors should actually like the quarter so my investment thesis is highly bullish on the stock following this dip.

Image Source: Stitch Fix website

Strong COVID-19 Quarter

For a sector hit hard by bankruptcies due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Stitch Fix had a resounding strong quarter. The market appears focused on the reported large loss due to the company not correctly highlighting real non-GAAP results.

Revenues beat consensus estimates by $27.9 million while growing 2.6% YoY to $443.4 million. Revenues were actually up 10.6% when adjusted for the extra week in FQ4'19.

The market clearly didn't have a problem with revenues so the issue could've been the large reported loss of $0.44. The issue here is that Stitch Fix included a $43.2 million non-cash tax expense that accounted for the unexpected large loss. The net loss including this tax expense was only $44.5 million so the actual loss was only $1.3 million when backing out this tax charge. The loss amount even includes $20.1 million in SBC charges which is why the adjusted operating income actually amounted to $5.9 million.

The company easily beat the analyst forecast for a loss of $0.17. After all, adjusted EBITDA was $11.8 million despite this headline grabbing large loss.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ4'20 shareholder letter

What the market didn't like about the quarter is difficult to parse. Whether it was related to the large printed loss or the revenue guidance fo FQ1'21 is impossible to tell at this point.

The company suggests revenues are going to rise by mid-to-high single digits in FQ1 while analysts had revenues rising by over 10%. The analyst estimates appear far too aggressive considering the expectation was for a revenue decline in the just reported quarter. Also, Stitch Fix management appears far too conservative here considering the positive statements regarding Direct Buy initiatives and increasing benefits of ramping up advertising last quarter.

In fact, Stitch Fix is probably the only company where the market obsessed over a larger quarterly loss than expected, yet the retailer generated $51.8 million in free cash flows. Technically, the retailer had positive adjusted operating income so the market has clearly responded incorrectly to the FQ4 results.

The company even generated a recent high in gross margins at 44.9%, up 80 basis points from 44.1% last FQ4. Again, the numbers are very positive when considering the tough retail environment.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ4'20 shareholder letter

If not for a ramp up in advertising spending, quarterly operating income could've been much higher. Stitch Fix spent $43.7 million on ads in the quarter, up $4.7 million from last year.

Relative Value

The amazing part is that Nike (NKE) just reported a quarter where revenues declined and the stock ended up 13% after hours while Stitch Fix was down 17%. Nike smashed EPS estimates due to lower marketing spend pushing SG&A expenses down an unsustainable 11%.

Based on the P/S ratios, the market appears to love the athletic apparel giant and hate the online personalized shopping service despite the latter generating far faster growth in the quarter. Nike now trades at over 5x forward sales estimates while Stitch Fix is close to 1x forward sales.

Data by YCharts

Stitch Fix remains a clear buy on any weakness, especially down to the mid-$20s. The business will likely generate close to 10% growth in the current quarter and eventually return to 20% growth in future quarters.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Stitch Fix is an insanely cheap stock here. The company just reported an outstanding quarter and any dip should be bought.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.