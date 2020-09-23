Negative pressure wound therapy has the potential to double or triple the company’s revenue, and it is only the first of many therapies expected to be added to the platform.

Already up over 80% since my March article was published, InfuSystem recently picked up coverage from Craig-Hallum with a price target over 100% higher than the current share price.

In this, my third article on InfuSystem (INFU), I am here to report that the company’s growth and profitability is likely just getting started. Although the company’s most recent, record-breaking quarter saw a unique, “one-time” bump due to COVID-19, this impact had the effect of offsetting the loss to other aspects of INFU’s business that are now rebounding and providing tailwinds for the business going into 2021.

As Wall Street is starting to take notice, INFU should be viewed and valued for what it is: a high-margin, profitable, growth company. With a new therapy offering to go alongside its current, successful oncology business, and with multiple additional therapies likely to be added in the next 18-24 months and beyond, INFU has at least a decade runway of growth ahead. While some investors might think INFU’s recent 80%+ run from post-COVID-19 lows has all of this good news “priced in,” I hope to show that the company will likely continue to significantly outpace the overall market.

Recap: INFU’s Transformation

When I wrote my first article in January 2020, I relayed my introduction to the company at the 2019 LD Micro Main Event, where the company had re-presented itself and its new platform services strategy.

After refreshing its board and management team, starting clear back in 2016, INFU’s first transformation was to end a “growth at any cost” mindset. The re-focused company eliminated unnecessary and wasteful costs, and quickly improved its operating cash flows while paying down debt. Then, in 2018, the company repurchased nearly 15% of its outstanding shares, predominantly in the $3.00/share price range.

As I detailed in my first article, 2019 became a growth year for INFU after its largest competitor in oncology exited the third-party payer market, ceding many of its customer to INFU. In addition to boosting its recurring revenue base, the longer-term benefits of this development include: (A) INFU being positioned to onboard substantially all of future demographic and treatment growth in oncology therapy; (B) INFU potentially reducing its cost of service due to decreased competitive pressures; and (C) allowing INFU to begin repositioning its sales force to pursue business in additional medical therapies.

Recap: INFU Adding Therapies

The potential for adding additional medical therapies was one of the highlights in my second article on INFU, written in March 2020. This was on the heels of the company’s announcement of a new partnership with Cardinal Health (CAH), involving negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). Of special note is the potential size of this new opportunity. INFU reported $81.1 million revenue and $18.2 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2019, with the bulk of this resulting from INFU’s oncology-related services. The opportunity in NPWT is estimated to be up to $600 million. By grabbing its share of this one therapy, and by capitalizing on its partnership with healthcare giant, CAH, we can already see the potential for INFU to double, or even triple, its size.

In my March 2020 article, I argued that the COVID-19-related drop in INFU’s share price (the stock had fallen from a 52-week high of $11.89 to a post-COVID-19 low of $5.47 (a 54% drop in less than a month) presented investors a rare buying opportunity. I wrote, “To be clear, as with most companies, INFU may be negatively impacted, especially in the short term, by the impact of COVID-19. But even in a scenario where the pandemic lasts 18 months, it is all but certain that a 50% haircut to INFU shares is overblown.”

The COVID-19 Effect

It turns out that my March prediction of the negative impact of COVID-19 on INFU was only half right. Not only is INFU’s core business persevering through the pandemic, but its second platform is thriving.

INFU’s new operating model involves two platforms, each supporting multiple therapies. The larger of the two, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS), includes the oncology business, NPWT, and pain management. These therapies have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, particularly the new NPWT, due to INFU’s staff being temporarily prevented from entering hospitals and training staff to use its services. Pain management has been impacted by the cancellation of elective surgeries, particularly the types of out-patient orthopedic procedures that utilize the company’s peripheral nerve block procedure.

Where the ITS platform focuses on the unique needs of third-party payer therapies, INFU’s second platform, Durable Medical Support Services (DME), pursues a direct payer model with clinics and hospitals. It is my understanding that INFU does not try to compete head-to-head against the major medical distribution companies, but instead targets niche situations where its high-service model, allowing the company to bill at higher rates, is requested.

This is where my March 2020 article got things only half right. I argued that investors should keep their focus on INFU’s ITS business, looking for it to rebound after the pandemic. The focus on ITS caused me to miss the opportunities created by the pandemic for INFU’s smaller DME business. By responding to emergency demands for equipment, the company has picked up so much recent business that management materially raised guidance for the year, calling for $94-97 million in revenue and $23-26 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Wall Street Reacts

INFU’s strong recent performance and the potential of its two-service platform model has not gone unnoticed by Wall Street. In June 2020, the well-regarded healthcare analyst, Brooks O'Neil at Lake Street, initiated coverage with a Buy recommendation and a target of $17, which was already raised to $20 after the company announced Q2 results, crushing earnings estimates and raising its guidance.

In August 2020, Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak initiated coverage with a Buy recommendation and a target of $28, a target that provides more than 100% returns from current share prices. Mr. Nowak seems to understand the value of INFU’s strategic approach, which, again, is not a “growth at any cost” model. Rather, the company is focused on wise and profitable growth, establishing a business model that can easily scale up by partnering in its ITS business with medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare providers on high-margin, recurring-revenue opportunities.

The best example of this ability to “scale up” is with INFU’s addition of the NPWT with CAH. The TAM for this NPWT is approximately 10 times as large as the TAM for INFU’s successful oncology business. Moreover, management has already publicly stated that they have identified some “low-hanging fruit,” business they believe they can quickly win on this NPWT side now that hospitals are re-opening to some vendors. In other words, the ITS model will allow INFU to quickly on-board NPWT and begin reaping its benefits in 2021. But in addition to NPWT, management has already stated they are looking to on-board additional therapies, and the Craig-Hallum analyst has identified at least 10 that he believes can be added to their system over the next several years.

The COVID-19 Bump Should Not Mask INFU’s Growth Potential

While COVID-19 has obviously taken its toll on countries, businesses, and individuals throughout the world, and has also produced some headwinds for INFU, as I noted above, the company was ultimately able to capitalize on the pandemic (while also, it should be noted, helping to save and improve lives in the process). The primary tailwind from COVID-19 was in the DME business. According to INTU’s press release with Q2 2020 results, it estimates this impact for 2020 will amount to “$3.0 million to $4.0 million in adjusted EBITDA that is not likely to recur in future periods once the pandemic ceases to play an important role in the market.” For a company guiding towards $23-26M in adjusted EBITDA in FY 2020, that is a significant positive impact.

On the Q2 2020 call, management noted most of this positive impact was in the past, at the height of the pandemic; however, INFU expects to see continued positive impact throughout 2020, simply on a smaller scale.

While the $3-4 million positive impact to adjusted EBITDA related to COVID-19 created a significant and material “one-time” bump for INFU, I believe investors would be mistaken to think that its revenue and EBITDA will decline in 2021 absent this unique impact. The company’s initial 2020 guidance was instituted on the Q3 2019 conference call in November 2019. That guidance called for $22 million-plus in adjusted EBITDA for 2020 (it should be noted that current INFU management leans conservative on these targets and, apart from the temporary suspension of guidance at the beginning of the pandemic, has always beaten and raised their targets on subsequent calls). In other words, if COVID-19 had not disrupted some of the ITS business, and if the DME business had not temporarily benefitted from the pandemic, INFU likely would have earned $23-26 million in adjusted EBITDA this year anyway. Why?

Because the company is at the beginning of a long runway, transforming its business into a high-margin, profitable, growth engine. The ITS platform that INFU created with its oncology business is now beginning to ramp up with its pain management business. Shortly behind that will be the NPWT business coming on-line. But the company is not stopping there. According to people familiar with the industry, INFU is currently assessing at least three possible therapies to add to its ITS platform over the next 18-24 months. Most exciting to me as an investor is the fact that several of these possible additional therapies are being considered because companies are approaching INFU about partnering (that is also how its relationship with CAH began).

Simply put, INFU has many paths to success. The company have proven through its ITS oncology business that its platform works. Without adding massive human resources or other operating expenses, INFU can add any number of therapies that will immediately boost its revenue and EBITDA numbers. As the slide below from the company’s most recent presentation shows, as one therapy becomes established, another will be entering a phase of growth/traction, yet another will be launching, and still others will be coming to market or being evaluated for their potential.

INFU management has thus far proven to be smart and selective in adding therapies. In other words, it is not a “growth at all cost” company. Instead, it remains principled and focused on adding a new therapy when the company is prepared to succeed in that field. I believe this means that INFU has the possibility to continue being a profitable growth machine for the next decade or more, adding one to two different therapies each year.

Risks

Perhaps the biggest risk to most any company at this time is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the US seems to have turned a corner, concerns abound with schools back in session and the typical flu season approaching. If we have a dreaded “second wave” of infections that is anywhere near the first wave that we saw in New York this spring, then INFU may again suffer on the ITS side from any elective procedure shutdowns and/or further delays in a robust launch of the NPWT business with CAH. This risk would be somewhat minimized again, most likely, by a tick up on the DME side of INFU’s business, which would hopefully offset some of the ITS losses under such circumstances.

Another risk facing INFU is the possibility that it begins to become too aggressive in its growth. As companies grow, they inevitably change and face different and increased pressures. Although I believe this is highly unlikely given INFU’s track record and its principled outlook towards growth, it is always possible management could be enticed by a market that looks profitable, only to be sidetracked or distracted from the current business.

Valuation

Since my last INFU article in March 2020, shares are trading roughly 80%+ higher. Undoubtedly, the company is much closer to its current fair value than it was at the time of that article. In March, INFU, a growing, profitable company, was trading at a mere 6x 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance (which, of course, had been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19). Now, it trades at roughly 10x 2020 adjusted EBITDA. As a possible acquisition target, I believe the company could trade at 12x forward EBITDA, or at this time, roughly $15.50/share. These calculations assume that INFU, which traditionally beats and raises its own guidance, meets the high end of its $26 million adjusted EBITDA guidance.

However, I believe a current fair value of $15.50/share will be short-lived. That is because the company is highly likely to:

(1) meet or exceed its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance;

(2) see additional EBITDA expansion next year as pain management expands to more clinics and is more open without severe COVID-19 restrictions;

(3) see even further additional EBITDA expansion next year as NPWT is fully launched, picks up some of the “low-hanging fruit” management referenced, and enters into the “growth/traction” phase; and

(4) add at least one therapy in 2021 (or earlier) that will either contribute to 2021 EBITDA or provide a nice tailwind for 2022 numbers.

Remember, the NPWT TAM is 10 times larger than INFU’s well-established oncology business, so NPWT could provide a long runway for revenue and EBITDA expansion.

In the meantime, INFU faces relatively few risks compared to most companies.

All in all, I view INFU as a safe investment at these prices, and one that is likely to drastically outpace the overall market over the next 18-24 months. Absent any major unforeseen circumstances or a severe “second wave” of COVID-19, I believe the company can expand its EBITDA into the $30 million-plus range in 2021, with continued improvements and expansion throughout the next decade.

Conclusion

Although INFU saw a unique, “one-time” bump to its DME business, this merely offset the temporary COVID-19 impacts to the company’s ITS platform growth. Moving forward, INFU should be viewed and valued for what it is: a high-margin, profitable, growth company. With the NPWT offering a TAM of 20 times the size of its current successful oncology business, and with multiple additional therapies likely to be added to the ITS platform, INFU has at least a decade's runway of growth ahead. With Wall Street waking up to the recent changes at the company, INFU is just getting started.

