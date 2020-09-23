eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is a cloud-based residential real estate company operating both a brokerage along with a technology platform for related services. The low-cost structure compared to traditional brick-and-mortar competitors has facilitated strong growth over the past decade, attracting agents and brokers with unique incentives and compelling commission draw. EXPI stock is up nearly 250% this year, with the company reporting record sales and earnings driven by strong trends in the U.S. housing market with a wave of buyers since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. While continued uncertainty over the strength of the economic recovery warrants caution, we like EXPI with its disruptive business model and think the stock has more upside with an overall positive outlook.

(Source: Finviz)

EXPI Q2 Earnings Recap

EXPI reported its Q2 earnings on August 5th with GAAP EPS of $0.11, which was $0.07 ahead of expectations. Revenue on the quarter at $354 million represented an increase of 32.6% year over year, also beating estimates. Financially, all metrics have strengthened given the top line growth. Adjusted EBITDA of $13.6 million in the quarter of 2020 was up from just $3.8 million in the period last year. Cash flow from operations similarly increased by 57% to $28.5 million, leading to a cash position of $64 million with zero long-term financial debt. Indeed, the solid balance sheet position of the company is a strength with overall solid fundamentals.

(Source: Company IR)

This was a record quarter for the company that benefited from the unique circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the housing market. The combination of record-low interest rates and a trend of homebuyers looking to move out of big cities or into bigger homes fueled one of the strongest periods ever for residential real estate. To get a sense of the strength of these dynamics, existing home sales in the United States jumped 24.7% year over year in July, following a 20.4% increase in June, both of which were monthly records. The latest data for August showed the momentum continued, with existing home sales up 10.5%, while prices rose 11.4% y/y.

Among operating and business metrics, the eXp platform reached 31,091 agents and brokers, up 54% year over year. Residential transaction volume climbed 26% to $13 billion on a 22% y/y increase in transaction sides to 43,656. CEO Glenn Sanford highlighted the impressive trends with the following comments during the earnings conference call:

July, August, July was really strong for us. August is looking really strong for us. We’re continuing to see a lot of momentum, whether it be pent-up demand or what have you. Obviously, with our agent growth, continuing to grow at a net 1,000 plus agents a month. And our agents are active local entrepreneurs on the ground, working with buyers and sellers. They’re continuing to drum up that business. And so, for us, we are continuing to see lots of positive trends continuing to go in the market.

(Source: Company IR)

As it relates to growth, one of the key drivers for the company is its ability to attract independent brokers or a team of agents to the platform. The value proposition is an incentive-based payout structure that goes beyond the typical deal commission normally associated with real estate. Along with low startup costs and transaction fees, eXp offers an 80/20 commission split to agents capped at $16,000, at which point, agents can keep 100% of sales commission. eXp also offers awards and incentives with equity in EXPI stock for reaching milestones and the option to receive a portion of payouts in the company equity. The idea here is that shareholders are more likely to remain loyal to the brokerage, and thus, support the future growth of the company.

(Source: Company IR)

VirBELA Virtual Campus Platform

Beyond the core brokerage business, one of the unique aspects of eXp are its tools and support services for the network of affiliated agents and brokers. The "VirBELA" platform is a virtual workplace setting that allows teams of agents to collaborate and host online meetings with document sharing along with educational functions and productivity tools. The environment is modeled around a 3D video game-like setting where users customize avatars for enhanced engagement. Reviews by users suggest the platform encourages collaboration and workplace satisfaction as an alternative to traditional office settings.

(Source: Company IR)

While VirBELA is the core of the eXp Realty platform, the service is also available to other industries as an external revenue source. According to eXp, growth in the platform reached 260% y/y, supported by trends like work-from-home corporate clients, which include mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO) and educational institutions like Arizona State University and the University of California, San Diego using the "virtual campus" platform. Even as the revenue and operating income contribution remains only a small part of the overall business, management sees VirBELA growth potential as a separate revenue-generating business down the line with significant growth opportunity.

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

eXp World Holdings does not provide financial targets but does share several forecasts for the second half of 2020. Management expects revenue to continue year-over-year growth, driven by an increased number of home transaction sides and related revenue. The company expects to continue attracting agents above industry growth rates supported by the cloud-based remote realty model. Looking ahead, VirBELA continues to be a growth driver, while the company intends to ramp-up an expansion into international markets, which may become a material contributor to growth in the next twelve months.

According to consensus estimates, EXPI is on track to grow revenues by 46% this year and reach positive EPS of $0.20. For 2021, the forecast is for continued strong revenue growth of 34%, based on continued momentum of sales with the larger agent and broker base. 2021 EPS estimate at $0.38 represents a 1-year forward P/E of 103x.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

If eXp World Holdings wasn't on your radar as a high-growth momentum tech stock prior to this year, the latest results cement its place as one of the most exciting names in the market. While the company has been around since the mid-2000s and publicly traded since 2013, this year's COVID-19 pandemic really put a spotlight on the attraction of the online real estate brokerage model, accelerating the acceptance among consumers. We think eXp can build off of this momentum and continue its growth trajectory with several expansion opportunities into untapped regional markets, both in the U.S. and internationally.

In terms of valuation, EXPI looks attractive compared to other tech-based real estate service providers. The company's 33% y/y revenue growth this past quarter was above that of Zillow Group Inc. (Z), which reported a 28% increase, and well above that of Redfin Corp. (RDFN), which had a more modest 8% growth. With a forward EV-to-revenue multiple of 1.9x based on consensus 2020 revenues, EXPI trades at a wide discount to both Z and RDFN, each at 6.3x and 5.1x respectively. The other important point here is that EXPI is currently profitable, while Z and RDFN are expected to post recurring losses this year. On a price-to-free cash flow basis, EXPI at 37.4x is also less expensive compared to Z at 58.8x and RDFN at 131.6x.

Data by YCharts

One explanation for the lower growth premium the market assigns to EXPI is likely due to the operating model and high-cost structure pressured by direct incentive and commission payments to contract agents and brokers. The company's gross margin pf 9.7% in the last quarter, was below a 22% result for Redfin and 40% for Zillow, which are more indicative of a pure services company. There is also the thought that EXPI's model and market position have less of a moat or competitive advantage against an emerging competitor that could replicate the operating structure.

Nevertheless, we believe the valuation spread between EXPI and these two comparables should be narrower, implying more upside for the stock on a relative basis. Even splitting the difference between the average EV-to-revenue multiple for Z and RDFN, EXPI trading at closer to 2.5x forward multiple would imply a 35% upside in the stock price. We also believe that the standalone VirBELA platform as a tech service and leading a "virtual campus" platform should support a higher premium for the overall company.

Takeaway

We rate shares of EXPI as a Hold, with a price target of $50.00 representing 25% upside from the current level. Amid the recent stock market volatility, EXPI is down about 15% from its recent high set back in early September. We think this pullback is healthy to consolidate this year's gains, setting up for the next leg higher. We think the valuation is attractive relative to its peer group, and that the market can reward the strong growth and financial performance with higher multiples as the company's outlook is better understood.

Continued brand momentum will both support buyer and agent familiarly, which can further support expansion opportunities. Down the line, investors can look forward to new expansion opportunities into the international market, which will help to diversify the business away from its concentration in the U.S.

As far as risks go, the macro environment and strength of the ongoing economic recovery will likely dictate the company's financial performance in the year ahead. Keep in mind that when the pandemic emerged back in Q1, few would have predicted that residential housing would experience the ongoing surge. By that measure, it's difficult to envision the state of the U.S. housing market this time next year. While the pace of existing home sales will likely slow down from the current level, structural tailwinds like limited supply and low interest rates are overall supportive. Monitoring points for the company include the evolution of its financial margins and metrics related to transaction volume and the number of agents in the network.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.