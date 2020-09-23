The current multiple seems expensive, but the growth and margin expansion outlook within Digital Media alone more than justifies the price tag.

Adobe's (ADBE) latest quarter was no surprise – yet another beat and raise on strength in Digital Media, which offset the lagging Digital Experience segment. On balance, Digital Media remains the key to the ADBE story. As a best in class software asset capable of delivering sustainable, double-digit recurring revenue growth while also benefiting from operating margin expansion, I see the segment as ADBE's crown jewel.

On the other hand, the path ahead for the Digital Experience segment is relatively less visible and will require a higher level of investment to drive its growth trajectory. That said, at current prices, I believe the Digital Media segment alone justifies Adobe's current market cap, with Digital Experience upside essentially a free option to the valuation case.

Digital Media Goes from Strength to Strength

For the latest quarter, ADBE reported broad-based momentum in Digital Media, with enterprise and education channels as well as Document Cloud contributing to net new annual recurring revenue of >$458m. Specifically, Document Cloud ARR increased ~$98m for the quarter, while Creative Cloud contributed the remaining ~$360m.

Clearly, Adobe is benefiting from the heightened demand for creative content and digital workflows. For instance, Creative Cloud generated record traffic and improved retention through increased customer engagement, while Document Cloud saw a rebound in enterprise offerings, specifically with Sign, as enterprise bookings grew >200% YoY. Building on the momentum, the company also released Document Cloud Resource Hub for Education and plans to pursue FedRAMP Moderate status.

By revenue, the Digital Media segment rose 19% YoY, with Document Cloud rising 22% YoY and Creative Cloud up 19% YoY. Total Digital Media net new ARR additions of $458 million drove the overall Digital Media ARR balance to $9.6bn (+23% YoY).

Somewhat surprisingly, management guided 4Q net new recurring revenue at $540m, which implies an ARR balance of $10.2bn, signaling continued YoY strength in the near term. Yet, relative to historical 3Q/4Q seasonality, the ARR guide points toward some slowdown – ARR has typically risen at a 6-7% QoQ pace (vs. the implied 5-6% for the upcoming quarter). This highlights ADBE's status as a work-from-home beneficiary; that said, ARR is still moving at a healthy pace, which is a positive, in my view.

Digital Experience Decelerates Further

Within the Digital Experience segment, Advertising Cloud was the key detractor, driving a relatively flat revenue growth YoY. Subscription revenue ex-advertising cloud grew 14% YoY, though, as the company continues to work with customers to wind down the transaction-driven ad network business in Advertising Cloud.

On the whole, Digital Experience subscription revenue growth decelerated to 7% YoY in 3Q, but current guidance is calling for another step down to ~1% YoY in 4Q. That said, promising leading indicators such as the rising adoption of Adobe Experience Platform and the AEM cloud service across both existing and new customers, as well as significant QoQ growth for Commerce offerings, point toward a business well-positioned to capture a potential recovery in customer spend.

On the bright side, CFO John Murphy commented that he believes 2Q was the trough, and with the demand coming through the pipeline, reacceleration is possible should the macro backdrop begin to normalize.

We still see a little bit of struggles in the SMB market, or what we call mid-market, small, and medium business. They were the hardest hit, and it's important for us that, that segment recovers because they are a large segment for us. But at the same time, Q2 is probably the trough for them. We saw some recovery here in Q3 in that segment, and we're really encouraged by that and happy to see these businesses are coming back and being healthy." – Adobe at JPM US All-Stars Conference

Margins Outperform on Operating Leverage

On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin hit a record 43.5% (+280bps YoY), benefiting from stronger revenue, subdued travel and facilities expense, as well as a hiring slowdown (though this will ramp back up from 4Q). On balance, non-GAAP EPS of $2.57 was well above consensus at $2.41.

With operating margins expanding significantly to 43.5%, the focus appears to be firmly on growth going forward, with future margins set to fluctuate in line with spending patterns. Thus, given the plan is for investments to be focused particularly on 4Q, the current 4Q guide for EPS of $2.64 and ~18% YoY revenue growth implies ~40-50bps QoQ contraction in operating margins, by my estimates.

Further, while COVID has provided savings from lower travel and slower hiring, expect this to normalize as the economy opens up. Management interestingly noted that it does not expect the travel budget to return to pre-COVID levels given the success of the recent virtual shift.

"Interestingly, when I look at our own travel budget, we have a large field sales force, and our engineers are traveling and collaborating with different facilities and some of our partners. We have pretty large travel budget. And I will tell you, I don't expect it to return to that level. I think what we're going to see is that the benefits of learning how to engage productively virtually will pan out, but there will be travel, for sure. And I don't think the level of workforce that works remotely will be as low as it was before first. I think we're open-minded to the fact that, that might expand a little bit." – Adobe at JPM US All-Stars Conference

Prioritizing Reinvestments Over Buybacks

As of 3Q, Adobe has pulled back on its share repurchases, citing the ongoing uncertainties, but it still did buy back ~1.5m shares in the quarter for $617m. That implies ~$2.9bn in the $8bn buyback authorization, which runs through FY21.

Historically, the company has used up the share repurchase capacity before the expiration date, but I wouldn't count on this trend continuing in the near future. Per management, in the current environment, Adobe's priority for capital allocation (in order) is reinvesting back into the business, strategic M&A, and then share repurchases.

"But the priority that we focus on first is what can we do to invest in our business organically? Are there opportunities inorganically that can accelerate our growth profitably? And then if not, then we'll return that excess to shareholders. So we really kind of look at it in that lens all the time." – Adobe at JPM US All-Stars Conference

Digital Media is the Crown Jewel

This might sound strange given ADBE's current multiple, but I think its core Digital Media business remains underappreciated by investors. For one, the asset has a track record of 20-30% YoY recurring revenue growth rates and looks set to sustain >15% YoY ARR growth going forward. Plus, the competitive intensity has been limited, allowing it to sustain margins in the mid-50s%, with a clear path toward reaching 60% segment margins in the coming years.

Thus, the current ~$227bn EV the market assigns to ADBE implies a fwd <30x EV/EBIT multiple on Digital Media EBIT alone. This screens cheaply relative to software peers with similar growth/margin profiles, which typically trade at a premium. With that in mind, I see upside to ADBE valuations from Digital Media should it continue to execute in line with expectations, with improvements in the Digital Experience segment representing option value to the valuation.

Key risks include below-trend growth in ARR or subscribers on COVID-19 enterprise and SMB weakness, product launch disappointments, as well as the post-COVID pace of expense growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.