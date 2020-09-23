We remain cautious in the immediate term, awaiting a clear signal that a bottom has been reached before asserting tactical upward exposure to PLTM.

In addition to an unfriendly macro, the fundamentals of the platinum market (ex-investment demand) are not supportive of prices.

This comes despite renewed spec buying interest for NYMEX platinum (in the week to September 15) and healthy ETF investment demand (in the week to September 18).

PLTM is under sharp selling pressure, reflecting a broad-based sell-off across the precious metals space in a stronger dollar environment.

Thesis

The weakness in PLTM comes in line with our expectations. We have cautioned that investment demand for platinum is insufficient to counter the weakness in automotive demand in the near term, especially since the seasonality of PLTM is unfriendly.

We remain patient for now, awaiting a clear confirmation that a bottom has been reached before buying the dips.

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares website.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors, since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. It competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, but which is more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community increased by the equivalent of roughly 208 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to September 15, according to the CFTC. This was the largest weekly increase since July.

The net spec length rose by 5% percentage points to 31% of open interest in the week to September 15, a sign of renewed buying interest for platinum.

However, it is too early to assert whether a notable change in sentiment has emerged yet. Speculators have been on the sidelines in recent months, unwilling to play the rebound from April.

This could potentially change considering that the NYMEX platinum has broken key technical levels, such as the 20 monthly moving average and the major downtrend from the 2008 high. As a result, the CTA community could be inclined to increase its net long exposure to NYMEX platinum in the futures markets.

That said, we contend that demand (ex-investment) remains weak as the automotive sector is still badly hit (more details below).

Implications for PLTM: There is plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the futures market. When sentiment turns more positive, whether it is due to technical, macro or micro factors, the increase in net long speculative positions in NYMEX platinum could be significant, which bodes well for the NYMEX platinum price and thus PLTM.

Investment positioning

ETF investors added 9 koz of platinum to their holdings in the week to September 11, according to our estimates. This marked the 6th week of net inflows in the past 7.

Investment demand for platinum has increased substantially since May, which has partly offset the weakness in the fundamentals (ex-investment) of the platinum market. ETF investors are attracted by the long-term fundamental value of platinum and its relatively cheap price compared to other precious metals.

In contrast with silver, platinum does not appear to have attracted a lot of retail ETF investors. If this were the case, we would have witnessed heavy ETF outflows as we have seen in silver. The fact that ETF investors have a long-term investment horizon is bullish for platinum prices.

Implications for PLTM: We expect ETF demand for platinum to continue to grow because investors are willing to focus on the brighter forward fundamentals rather than the presently weak fundamentals. This should support platinum prices and thus PLTM.

Automotive demand

The latest statistics from the ACEA show that EU sales contracted by 18.9% YoY in August, a deeper contraction than the 5.7% YoY decline in July. In the first eight months of the sales, sales tumbled by 32% from the same period of last year.

Last month, all countries in the EU bar Cyprus (+14.1% YoY) recorded declines compared to a year ago. Italy was the most resilient, with a slight drop of 0.4%, while Germany (-20.0%) and France (-19.8%) posted the largest contractions.

The weaker-than-expected decline in EU sales in August could indicate that the recovery in prior months was mainly driven by subsidies and pent-up demand. In such a scenario, auto sales may contract further into the year-end, weakening even more automotive demand for platinum.

According to SFA, Europe is the largest consumer of automotive demand (1.040 moz in 2019).

Impact on PLTM: PLTM has been significantly hurt by the slump in the automotive industry this year due to the resulting decline in platinum demand. A recovery is likely next year, which could be positive for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

Our cautious stance toward PLTM is validated by the market.

The fund has come under heavy pressure of late, reflecting a broad-based consolidation in the precious metals space in a stronger dollar environment.

Despite healthy investment demand for platinum, the market remains in a surplus due to the large contraction in automotive demand, thereby pushing prices lower.

While we are long-term bulls of PLTM, we stay on the sidelines for now, waiting for a clear confirmation that a bottom is reached. The seasonality of PLTM is negative for the fund, so we are not in a hurry to buy the dips.

