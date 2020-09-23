The company is also expanding into the primary care space, which could provide another avenue for growth.

Humana (HUM) is one of the nation’s leading health insurance providers. While the tech sector has rallied strongly since the start of the year. Humana’s shares have increased by just 6.5% over this same time period. In this article, I explore what makes this stock an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

A Look Into Humana

Humana is a large healthcare insurer that covers employer-sponsored health plans, Medicare, and Medicaid. As seen below, its insurance products cover most of the United States. It has 50K employees, and last year, generated nearly $65B in total revenue.

(Source: Company website)

One of the big growth drivers for Humana is the fast-rising senior population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of U.S. residents aged 65+ is expected to double over the next four decades. This bodes well for Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan, which, per research studies, saves seniors an average of $1,598 per year over traditional Medicare. This is supported by the overall growth in Medicare Advantage enrollment across the industry, as management noted on the last conference call:

“Data shows that Medicare Advantage is continuing to grow as the preferred option for those who are low income and for racial and ethnic minorities. Of the more than 22 million Medicare Advantage beneficiaries there is a growing diversity in enrollment with more than 28% of the beneficiaries being racial or ethnic minorities as compared to 21% in traditional Medicare.”

Going forward, I see Medicare Advantage as being a strong growth driver for the company. This is supported by the 33% increase in adjusted EBITDA in the healthcare services segment during the last quarter, which management largely attributed to Medicare Advantage growth.

In addition, I see home-based care as being another tailwind for the company, as this model is scalable, more efficient, and comes with a lower cost structure. This is supported by the strategic partnerships that Humana has in place with Heal and Dispatch Health. I find this to be a promising area for enhanced profitability, all while helping to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. This is supported by the NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 95 or higher that home-based programs have received.

Another avenue for profitability growth comes from Humana’s expansion into the primary care space, through its partnership with private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. Humana is expected to open 15 new centers this year, with additional openings next year. I see this as a plus, as having its own primary care centers could help Humana with cost control, especially in comparison to the traditional hospital setting.

COVID-19 has presented risks and challenges due to the associated testing and treatment costs during the latest quarter. However, the increased profitability that the company saw due to a deferral of care more than offset the COVID-related costs. In addition, medical membership declines on account of COVID were far less severe than what the company anticipated.

For the second quarter, Humana reported an Adjusted EPS of $12.56, which compares favorably to the $6.05 from the prior year’s quarter. It should be noted, however, that this was an anomaly due to the deferral of healthcare utilization, and management expects benefit payouts to normalize during the remainder of this year.

Nonetheless, management still expects to see EPS growth this year. With $18.50 at the midpoint of 2020 guidance, management is expecting 3.7% YoY EPS growth for the full year.

Turning to earnings estimates, analysts appear to have a bullish sentiment. As seen below, analysts are expecting double digit EPS growth in the years 2021 and 2022.

With this in mind, I wanted to calculate what the PEG ratio is, with the following inputs:

Price: $386.76

$386.76 EPS: $18.84 (2020 EPS Estimate)

$18.84 (2020 EPS Estimate) EPS Growth Rate: 12.5 (based on average of 2020-2022 growth rates)

With the inputs above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 1.64. Using a PEG ratio of 2 as my own standard for high quality enterprises, the shares appear to be undervalued with a potential 22% upside (2/1.64 -1). Analysts seem to share a favorable opinion of the stock, an average price target of $447.29.

Investor Takeaway

Humana has a number of promising growth drivers, including Medicare Advantage, partnerships for home healthcare, and expansion into the primary care space. COVID-19 has presented some near-term headwinds. However, these challenges have been more than offset by deferred costs stemming due to decreased healthcare utilization. Going forward, I expect membership declines to stabilize or perhaps improve, with a general and steady recovery of the economy. Based on the valuation exercise, I see continued upside potential for the shares at the current price of $386.76 and a blended P/E of 20.9.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform their own due diligence prior to making any investment decisions.